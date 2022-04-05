Ecommerce KPIs.
Industry average benchmarks for ecommerce stores
EMARKETER has accumulated a rich collection of metrics benchmarking the performance of ecommerce web sites. The Industry KPIs portal contains six subcategories of ecommerce KPIs for benchmarking:
- Comparative growth metrics look at year-over-year changes in site traffic, order volume, and sales volume.
- Conversion funnel metrics look at conversion rates with data from several sources and also include metrics that contribute to conversion rates, such as shopping cart abandonment and sessions before conversion.
- Order dynamics look at the factors that drive order sizes up and down, including average order size, add to cart rate, discount rate, and items per order.
- Session engagement metrics look at a variety of measures that evaluate how actively shoppers are engaged in shopping on a site, rather than quickly passing through. Metrics such as time per session and pageviews per session are strong indicators of engagement on the site. Metrics such as bounce rate—the percentage of people who see only one page—are good indicators of home page performance and search engine optimization.
- Customer acquisition metrics are those that provide broad context as to how retailers bring traffic to their site, while customer retention metrics look beyond metrics from a single session, to benchmark retailers’ success driving repeat, loyal customers.
- Device platform benchmarks provide context for the devices (desktop, mobile, tablet) that shoppers use to buy from retailers.
Why These KPIs Matter
Together, ecommerce benchmarks provide critical context for retailers—as well as brands selling direct-to-consumer—to assess where they need to focus their efforts given finite resources. A retailer spending significant resources to reduce its shopping cart abandonment rate, for example, could be wasting its money trying to improve a number that is already significantly better than competitors’.
List of Available Comparative Growth KPIs
|Metric
|KPI Source
|Data slices
|Cadence
|Geography
|Digital commerce growth
|Salesforce
|By retail category
|Quarterly
|By region/country
|Traffic growth
|Salesforce
|By retail category
|Quarterly
|By region/country
|Order growth
|Salesforce
|By retail category, by device type
|Quarterly
|By region/country
|Traffic Growth
|Similarweb
|By retail category and country
|Annual
|Worldwide, US, UK, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Netherlands, Poland, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Thailand, Turkey, Vietnam
|Converted Visits Growth
|Similarweb
|By retail category
|Annual
|Worldwide
|Online revenue growth
|Criteo
|By industry
|Annual
|US
|Online sales growth
|Criteo
|By industry
|Annual
|US
Conversion Funnel KPIs
|Metric
|KPI Source
|Data slices
|Cadence
|Geography
|Conversion rate
|Contentsquare
|By industry
|Annual
|Worldwide
|Conversion rate
|Dynamic Yield
|By device
|Monthly
|Worldwide, by country/region
|Conversion rate
|Kibo Commerce
|By device, by OS
|Quarterly
|Worldwide, by country/region
|Conversion rate
|Salesforce
|By category
|Quarterly
|Worldwide, by country/region
|Sessions before conversion
|Contentsquare
|By industry
|Annual
|Worldwide
|Shopping cart abandonment
|Dynamic Yield
|By device, by industry
|Monthly
|Worldwide, by country/region
|Shopping cart abandonment
|Salesforce
|By category, by device
|Quarterly
|Worldwide, by country/region
|Indexed conversion rate
|Criteo
|By industry
|Annual
|US
|Indexed online revenue
|Criteo
|By industry
|Annual
|US
|Indexed online sales
|Criteo
|By industry
|Annual
|US
Session Engagement KPIs
|Metric
|KPI Source
|Data slices
|Cadence
|Geography
|Bounce rate
|Contentsquare
|By device, by industry
|Annual
|Worldwide
|Content unseen rate
|Contentsquare
|By industry
|Annual
|Worldwide
|Pageviews per session
|Contentsquare
|By industry
|Annual
|Worldwide
|Pageviews per session
|Kibo Commerce
|By device, by OS
|Quarterly
|Worldwide, by country/region
Device Platform KPIs
|Metric
|KPI Source
|Data slices
|Cadence
|Geography
|Traffic share
|Contentsquare
|By device, by industry
|Annual
|Worldwide
|Traffic share
|Salesforce
|By device, by category
|Quarterly
|Worldwide, by country/region
|Order share
|Salesforce
|By device, by category
|Quarterly
|Worldwide, by country/region
|Traffic Share
|Similarweb
|By retail category and country
|Annual
|US, UK, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Netherlands, Poland, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Thailand, Turkey, Vietnam
|Payments Traffic Share
|Similarweb
|By payments provider
|Annual
|Worldwide
|Monthly Unique Users
|Similarweb
|By buy now, pay later (BNPL) app and by device
|Annual
|Worldwide
Order Dynamics KPIs
|Metric
|KPI Source
|Data slices
|Cadence
|Geography
|Average order value
|Dynamic Yield
|By industry
|Monthly
|Worldwide, by country/region
|Average order value
|Salesforce
|By category
|Quarterly
|Worldwide, by country/region
|Average order value
|Kibo Commerce
|By acquisition channel, by device
|Quarterly
|Worldwide, by country/region
|Add-to-cart rate
|Dynamic Yield
|By industry
|Monthly
|Worldwide, by country/region
|Add-to cart-rate
|Kibo Commerce
|By device, by OS
|Quarterly
|Worldwide, by country/region
|Units per transaction
|Dynamic Yield
|By device, by industry
|Monthly
|Worldwide, by country/region
|Average discount rate
|Salesforce
|By category
|Quarterly
|Worldwide, by country/region
|Average order value growth
|Criteo
|By industry
|Annual
|US
|Indexed average order value
|Criteo
|By industry
|Annual
|US
|Amazon Indexed Ordered Revenue
|CommerceIQ
|Overall
|Monthly
|US
|Amazon Indexed Ordered Units
|CommerceIQ
|Overall
|Monthly
|US
|Amazon Indexed Glance Views
|CommerceIQ
|Overall
|Monthly
|US
|Amazon Replenishable Out of Stock (Rep OOS)
|CommerceIQ
|Overall
|Monthly
|US
|Amazon Average Selling Price (ASP)
|CommerceIQ
|Overall
|Monthly
|US
|Amazon Conversion Rate
|CommerceIQ
|Overall
|Monthly
|US
|Amazon Gross Margin Unit Percentage
|CommerceIQ
|Overall
|Monthly
|US
|Amazon Indexed Revenue Loss Due to OOS
|CommerceIQ
|Overall
|Monthly
|US
|Amazon Indexed On Hand Inventory
|CommerceIQ
|Overall
|Monthly
|US
Access Industry KPIs.
Industry KPIs is the most comprehensive portal for marketing, retail, and ecommerce KPIs available anywhere, with more than 30 leading sources of industry KPIs—and growing.
