Social media still dominates marketers' priority lists
Jan 13, 2026

Article |
 Jan 13, 2026

The big answers: EMARKETER Daily quiz
Jan 12, 2026

Article |
 Jan 12, 2026

ChatGPT is the default AI for US teens
Jan 12, 2026

Article |
 Jan 12, 2026

Omnicom-IPG deal is creating new openings for small and independent agencies
Jan 12, 2026

Article |
 Jan 12, 2026

Consumers resolve to save more in 2026—here's how banks can help
Jan 12, 2026

Article |
 Jan 12, 2026

Retail's 2026 balancing act: Elevating in-store experiences while optimizing for AI discovery
Jan 12, 2026

Article |
 Jan 12, 2026

Could alternative credit reporting be a win for FI primacy?
Jan 12, 2026

Article |
 Jan 12, 2026

The overdraft fee fight died with a whimper
Jan 12, 2026

Article |
 Jan 12, 2026

Agentic OS, CTV growth spurt, and changing content: CES 2026 takeaways
Jan 12, 2026

Article |
 Jan 12, 2026

CES 2026 showed retail media is entering its accountability era
Jan 12, 2026

Article |
 Jan 12, 2026
EMARKETER

Source Profile: Dynamic Yield

Dynamic Yield, now owned by Mastercard, is a customer experience vendor with a focus on personalization, driven by machine learning and artificial intelligence. Its client base is principally composed of mid-sized to large retailers, as well as travel companies, financial services, quick service restaurants (QSRs), and other industries.

We value this data because of the sample size, client composition, monthly granularity, and consistent updates. Dynamic Yield’s customer base is a particularly strong barometer of larger retailers’ performance.

Methodology Behind the KPIs

Dynamic Yield continuously collects and updates a set of monthly metrics based upon an aggregate of its clients’ data. Each update is the result of more than 200 million unique users from more than 400 brands, based upon more than 300 million sessions.

KPIs in the Portal

CategoryKPIKPI Definition
Ecommerce KPIsAdd-to-cart ratePercent of items added to cart after product page view(s) by visitors
Ecommerce KPIsAverage order valueSales divided by orders
Ecommerce KPIsAverage transactions per userThe average number of monthly transactions per user
Ecommerce KPIsCart abandonment ratePercent of items left in carts and not purchased
Ecommerce KPIsConversion ratePercent of completed purchases by visitors
Ecommerce KPIsUnits per transactionTotal units divided by total transactions

Access Industry KPIs.

Industry KPIs is the most comprehensive portal for marketing, retail, and ecommerce KPIs available anywhere, with more than 50 leading sources of industry KPIs—and growing.

Click below and fill out a brief form to have one of our team members speak with you about how Industry KPIs could save you time, pinpoint your performance gaps, and help you measure new strategic opportunities for future growth.

Contact Us