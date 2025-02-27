Determine Market Sizing
Quantify market opportunities, prioritize investments, and assess your competitive position. From high-level market comparisons to granular data by category and platform, you’ll have the tools to plan smarter strategies and identify where to invest for growth—all supported by credible data.
Quantify Your Market Size
Quickly determine the size and growth rates of different markets, or leverage our data to model your sales growth to plan future sales strategies. EMARKETER forecasts offer high-level comparisons of advertising and retail market sizes and growth rates, and offer granular data by product category, channel, or platform.
- Roku, US Ad Spending Forecast – Forecast
Prioritize The Right Markets
For Investment
Understand the size and growth rates of ad spending and retail spending in different markets to identify and quantify new opportunities for brands or vendors. Forecasts quantify the size of key segments to help support your decisions on which markets to prioritize for investment.
- Retail & Ecommerce Sales Forecast, by Country – Forecast
- Western Europe Ecommerce Forecast – Forecast Report
Assess Market Share vs. Competitors
Explore key players’ current and future market shares in advertising and retail markets. Forecasts provide the revenues of these players as a share of the broader markets, helping you understand and anticipate changing market dynamics.
Trusted Data That Supports Your Critical Initiatives
Determine Market Sizing
Quantify market opportunities, prioritize investments, and assess your competitive position.
Develop Strategies
Shape effective media and commerce strategies based on consumer behavior and trends.
Optimize Budget
Invest in the fastest-growing markets, optimize channel mix, and benchmark success.
Benchmark Performance
Compare your campaign and retail performance to credible industry benchmarks.
Win New Business
Build persuasive presentations using trusted, independent data to close deals.
Go-to-Market Strategy
Identify market opportunities, uncover key trends, and highlight competitive examples.
Demonstrate Thought Leadership
Establish credibility and showcase expertise with trusted data and insights.
Learn About Digital Trends
Stay ahead of digital disruption with timely insights and expert analysis.
Colgate-Palmolive engaged with EMARKETER to receive data and insights on digital commerce, digital media, predictions, regional trends and more. Their service provides facts and insights we use for reference and change management. It has helped the whole team maintain a strong external lens on the developing areas of digital transformation and today’s modern marketing.
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Find out how EMARKETER research, data, and insights empower you to make informed strategic decisions for your revenue-driving teams.
- Trusted Data & Methodology – Rigorously sourced, proprietary, and transparent research.
- Timely & Unbiased Insights – Actionable analysis with citable charts, forecasts, and datasets.
- Credible & Validated –.External credibility and validation for projects and initiatives