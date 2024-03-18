EMARKETER PRO+.
Get to decision-making faster with access to exclusive data sets, deep analyst insights, and flexible data visualizations.
Trusted by Industry Leaders Across The Globe
PRO+ delivers data-centric forecasts and insights to clients, faster, with in-depth reports and analysis covering digital marketing trends, interactive forecasts on market trends and consumer behavior, and flexible data visualizations. All designed to equip your revenue-driving teams with actionable takeaways for better business decisions.
Reports and Briefings
Build your strategy and allocate budget with an eye on the market. Our in-depth Reports and Industry Briefings highlight data and deep insights on market trends, forecasts, and more.
Third-Party Data
Spend less time searching for data, and more time analyzing your forecasts. Listed third party data allows you to view EMARKETER forecasts against other companies’ forecasts in one place.
Compare Forecasts
Generate your own charts comparing the forecast data that matters most to you. Compare multiple forecasts directly on the EMARKETER platform without needing to download data from various forecasts into another tool to merge the results.
Historical Forecasts
Leverage historical data to anticipate market events and measure their impact. You can see how our forecasts have changed over time to help identify patterns.
Forecast Insights and Ask the Analyst
Dive deeper into the research with extra insights from our analysts. Forecast Insights provide additional expert background to help contextualize the projections. For additional questions, get in touch with our analysts through Ask the Analyst.
Industry KPIs
With over 400 standardized benchmarks, save time curating and vetting external KPIs with standardized metrics to measure your performance against the broader market.
Become a client.
Find out how EMARKETER research, data and insights empowers you to make informed strategic decisions for your company and teams.
Rigorously sourced and vetted data
Proprietary and transparent, research methodology
Timely, insightful and unbiased analysis
Citable and reusable charts, insights, forecasts and datasets
External credibility and validation for projects and initiatives