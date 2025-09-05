Performance Benchmarks
Whether you’re reviewing results or planning ahead, the Performance Benchmarking Tool gives you trusted KPI data to optimize budget and defend your strategy, all in one place.
Plan With Confidence. Benchmark With Clarity.
- Defend your strategy to leadership and clients with credible, ready-to-use benchmarks
- Evaluate media and channel performance with industry-specific data, whether you’re planning for your company or your clients
- Pull insights into your deck with customizable and downloadable charts that make it easy to pitch, plan, or present
- Quickly allocate budget with trusted benchmarking data to guide digital and ecommerce investments across campaigns, channels, and regions
Features That Fit Your Workflow
Custom, Downloadable Charts
- Access key performance benchmarking metrics without digging
- Built for fast access to relevant data
Industry Segmented (PRO+ Only)
- Drop charts directly into decks and workflows
- Save time with ready-to-use visuals
Prioritized
Dashboard
- Curated metrics to guide campaign planning and evaluate results faster
- Validate spend and strategy with industry-relevant data
Data
You Can Trust
- Transparent sourcing and methodology
- Selected and structured for real-world planning
Let’s Move Your Strategy Forward
Talk to an expert about using Performance Benchmarks to evaluate campaign impact and plan with confidence.
- Rigorously sourced and vetted data
- Proprietary and transparent, research methodology
- Timely, insightful and unbiased analysis
- Citable and reusable charts, insights, forecasts and datasets
- External credibility and validation for projects and initiatives