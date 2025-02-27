Optimize Your Campaign Budget
Data and insights that enable you to invest in the right channels, evaluate campaign performance, and optimize your spending strategy. Whether you’re evaluating ad platforms, media mixes, or emerging opportunities, our data-driven insights help you maximize ROI and stay ahead of the competition.
Plan Your Targeted Campaigns
Identify high-potential channels, categories, and regions for investment. Determine the fastest-growing areas with Forecasts that compare market size and growth rates of ad spend and retail sales. Then, track your performance against industry averages with Industry KPIs.
- Connected TV Ad Spending Forecast – Forecast
Plan Your Quarterly Spend
Optimize your media and retail channel mix for the highest ROI. Our benchmarks are designed specifically to help assess your media and sales mix by industry. Look at budget allocation by channel, format, and platform to plan your spending with confidence.
Discover New Advertising Channels
Capitalize on the channels, formats, and platforms with the most rapid growth, and identify the underexplored areas that hold untapped promise. Validate your strategy with credible ad spending forecasts that include growth rates over the next 5 years.
- Search Ad Revenue Growth, by Company – Forecast
- Social Search Trends 2024 – Report
Trusted Data That Supports Your Critical Initiatives
Determine Market Sizing
Quantify market opportunities, prioritize investments, and assess your competitive position.
Develop Strategies
Shape effective media and commerce strategies based on consumer behavior and trends.
Optimize Budget
Invest in the fastest-growing markets, optimize channel mix, and benchmark success.
Benchmark Performance
Compare your campaign and retail performance to credible industry benchmarks.
Win New Business
Build persuasive presentations using trusted, independent data to close deals.
Go-to-Market Strategy
Identify market opportunities, uncover key trends, and highlight competitive examples.
Demonstrate Thought Leadership
Establish credibility and showcase expertise with trusted data and insights.
Learn About Digital Trends
Stay ahead of digital disruption with timely insights and expert analysis.
EMARKETER is my secret weapon. It’s one of the best sources for getting a foundational understanding of what is happening in media, where advertisers are spending dollars, where consumers are spending their time, and what’s projected to grow.
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Find out how EMARKETER research, data, and insights empower you to make informed strategic decisions for your revenue-driving teams.
- Trusted Data & Methodology – Rigorously sourced, proprietary, and transparent research.
- Timely & Unbiased Insights – Actionable analysis with citable charts, forecasts, and datasets.
- Credible & Validated –.External credibility and validation for projects and initiatives