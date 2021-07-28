Financial Services Market Research

Contact Sales:1-800-405-0844
Does my company subscribe?
Newsletter sign-up
EMARKETER
Log in
Become a ClientGet a DemoPricing
InsightsEventsPricing

Industries Overview

Our research focuses on the five core coverage areas below. We apply our rigorous research methodology to our reports, charts, forecasts, and more to keep our clients at the forefront of key developments and trends before they hit the mainstream.
Advertising & MarketingSocial MediaContent MarketingEmail MarketingVideoBrowse All →
Ecommerce & RetailEcommerce SalesMcommerceRetail SalesSocial CommerceBrowse All →
Financial ServicesBankingPaymentsFintechWealth ManagementBrowse All →
GeographiesAsia-PacificCentral & Eastern EuropeLatin AmericaMiddle East & AfricaNorth AmericaWestern Europe
HealthValue-Based CareDigital TherapeuticsTelehealthOnline PharmacyBrowse All →
TechnologyConnected Devices5GArtificial Intelligence (AI)Browse All →
More IndustriesReal EstateCustomer ExperienceB2BTravelSmall Business (SMB)Browse All →
All Topics

Latest Articles

Browse All →

Digital retailers want to use AI to get hyperpersonal in 2024

Article |
 Mar 21, 2024

Why Beyond is bringing retail brands back from the dead

Article |
 Mar 21, 2024

Disney+ and Hulu CTV ad inventory will be available via Google and The Trade Desk

Article |
 Mar 21, 2024

Retail’s share of the sell side of digital advertising is approaching its share of the buy side

Article |
 Mar 20, 2024

Why multiple community banks in one Southern city want to convert to stock-owned bank corporations

Article |
 Mar 20, 2024

Amazon poaches MrBeast to generate a hit for Prime Video

Article |
 Mar 20, 2024

Apple’s Vision Pro, AI and Gen Alpha: 3 SXSW takeaways

Article |
 Mar 20, 2024

GenAI’s current uses are many, but not yet what most expected

Article |
 Mar 20, 2024

How cookie deprecation effects targeting and identity on IP addresses, retail media, and media mix modeling

Article |
 Mar 20, 2024

Worldwide ecommerce sales to break $6 trillion, make up a fifth of total retail sales

Article |
 Mar 19, 2024
Explore our Research →

Products

EMARKETER delivers leading-edge research to clients in a variety of forms, including full-length reports and data visualizations to equip you with actionable takeaways for better business decisions.
PRO+
New data sets, deeper insights, and flexible data visualizations.
Learn More
Reports
In-depth analysis, benchmarks and shorter spotlights on digital trends.
Learn More
Forecasts
Interactive projections with 10k+ metrics on market trends, & consumer behavior.
Learn More
Charts
Proprietary data and over 3,000 third-party sources about the most important topics.
Learn More
Industry KPIs
Industry benchmarks for the most important KPIs in digital marketing, advertising, retail and ecommerce.
Learn More
Briefings
Client-only email newsletters with analysis and takeaways from the daily news.
Learn More
Analyst Access Program
Exclusive time with the thought leaders who craft our research.
Learn More

About EMARKETER

Our goal is to unlock digital opportunities for our clients with the world’s most trusted forecasts, analysis, and benchmarks. Spanning five core coverage areas and dozens of industries, our research on digital transformation is exhaustive.
Our Story
Learn more about our mission and how EMARKETER came to be.
Learn More
Methodology
Rigorous proprietary data vetting strips biases and produces superior insights.
Learn More
Our People
Take a look into our corporate culture and view our open roles.
Join the Team
Contact Us
Speak to a member of our team to learn more about EMARKETER.
Contact Us
Newsroom
See our latest press releases, news articles or download our press kit.
Learn More
Advertising & Sponsorship Opportunities
Reach an engaged audience of decision-makers.
Learn More
Events
Browse our upcoming and past events, recent podcasts, and other featured resources.
Learn More
Podcasts
Tune in to EMARKETER's daily, weekly, and monthly podcasts.
Learn More
EMARKETER

Financial Services Market Research

Make smarter business decisions using data-driven market research on the technologies, trends, and market opportunities underlying how consumers and businesses manage their money, borrow, and make payments. Get real time updates on the biggest financial institutions, hottest fintech startups, industry regulations, and market forecasts providing accurate insights into the future of banking and commerce enablement.

Explore Our Coverage Become a Client

Trusted by Industry Leaders Across The Globe

twitter
Shutterstock
Carat
eBay Advertising
Bayer
Starcom

Financial Services Reports

We build our Financial Services reports upon a foundation of vetted third-party data, which informs every insight and call we make. After applying our rigorous proprietary methodology, we examine the banking, payments, fintech, and commerce enablement industries with a 360-degree perspective. The reports we produce range from high-level overviews of the trends, forces, and players affecting the industry, to product and company rankings and comparisons.

US B2B Payments Forecast 2024
Financial Services
US B2B Payments Forecast 2024
Key Participants in a Payment Transaction 2024
Payments
Key Participants in a Payment Transaction 2024
Pix Explainer 2024
Payments
Pix Explainer 2024
Browse Our Reports Become a Client

Financial Services Statistics & Charts

Our iconic charts leverage our proprietary data and more than 3,000 third-party sources to provide you with quick takeaways on the most important industry trends and topics. Each chart tells a story in a way that is easy to digest and provides a deeper understanding of a given Financial Services topic.

Financial Services
US buy now, pay later (BNPL) user penetration, by generation 2018-2025
Consumer Behavior
Projected acceptability of cryptocurrencies as a legal means of transaction by 2031 according to US adults
Financial Services
Reasons US consumers are interested in bank-embedded insurance offers
Browse Our Charts Become a Client

Financial Services Forecasts

Financial Services forecasts offer interactive projections with more than 10,000 proprietary metrics on emerging trends, market changes, and consumer behavior in the banking, payments, fintech, and commerce enablement industries. Our forecasts and benchmarks will help you in plan for the future by informing your campaigns and strategies with key data points on the upcoming years.

Financial Services
Banking Users, US
Financial Services
Mobile Banking Users, US
Financial Services
B2B Ad Spending, US
Financial Services
Financial Services Industry Ad Spending, US
Financial Services
Banking IT/Technology Expenses, US
Financial Services
Digital-Only Bank Account Holders, US
Financial Services
AI Banking Users, US
Browse Our Forecasts Become a Client

Frequently Asked Questions

What topics does Financial Services research cover?

Our scope of coverage includes but is not limited to:

Banking
  • Banking-as-a-service
  • Neobanks
  • Open Banking
  • Artificial Intelligence
  • Mobile Banking
  • Online Banking
  • Branch Transformation
  • Digital Account Opening
Payments
  • Emerging Payments
  • Real-Time Payments
  • Payments Security
  • Mobile Wallets
  • Digital P2P
  • B2B payments
  • Card Controls
  • POS/mPOS
Fintech
  • Insurtech
  • Blockchain
  • Personal Finance Management
  • Robo Advisors
  • Regtech
  • Alternative Lending
  • Big Tech in Financial Services
Commerce Enablement
  • Payments Gateways
  • Omnichannel Commerce
  • Social Commerce
  • Cashierless Checkout
  • POS Financing
  • Voice Shopping
Where do you source your Financial Services data?

Our research team pulls from more than 3,000 sources that we aggregate, filter, organize, and analyze before distilling the pertinent data down into our reports, charts, and forecasts. A sampling of our Financial Services sources include:

  • Bank of America
  • Barclays
  • Bloomberg
  • CB Insights
  • Credit Suisse
  • JPMorgan Chase
  • Piper Sandler
  • RBC Capital Markets
  • The Financial Times
  • US Federal Reserve
See what makes EMARKETER data the most reliable in the industry
What are the most important Financial Services metrics?

Our research dives into dozens of Financial Services metrics, including but not limited to:

  • Mobile Phone Banking Users, by Generation
  • Digital Banking User Penetration, by Age
  • Total Banking/IT Technology Expenses, by Company
  • Financial Services Industry Ad Spending, US
  • P2P Personal Lending Volume, US
  • In-Store Payments, US
Is Financial Services research only for finance professionals?

Not at all! While we craft our research with the goal of serving industry professionals, the depth and breadth of our coverage has something for everyone who touches Financial Services. Here's a sample of who benefits from our eMarketer coverage:

  • Heads of strategy and innovation looking to size up new markets, understand which business models are working, and stay ahead of upcoming regulations.
  • Marketing executives interested in forward-looking figures on industry advertising spend, social media usage, demographics, and changing consumer attitudes.
  • Customer experience professionals seeking industry-specific best practices and a baseline for consumers’ evolving expectations.
  • Sales organizations looking to stay at the forefront of digital transformation by understanding industry market trends, consumer pain points, and use cases.
  • Tech and product teams leading R&D on what product tools, features, and devices consumers are adopting, and where to invest to enhance your company’s offerings.
  • Executives looking for data and insights to frame their decision-making.

Become a client.

Find out why EMARKETER is right for your business—submit your information to have a representative reach out to you with more on becoming a client.

Become a Client Plans & Pricing
Call Us: + 1-800-405-0844

Join 100,000+ subscribers

Learn about what technologies are transforming your industry

Gain exclusive perspectives from top industry leaders

Access thousands of data sets and forecasts via our iconic charts

Develop your strategy, empower your teams, and win new business

EMARKETER

Geographies

EMARKETER

Media Services

Free Content

Contact Us

Worldwide HQ

One Liberty Plaza9th FloorNew York, NY 100061-800-405-0844

Sales Inquiries

1-800-405-0844sales@emarketer.com

* Copyright © 2024 
EMARKETER Inc. All Rights Reserved.