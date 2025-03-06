Stay Informed
on Digital Trends
Stay ahead of digital disruption with timely insights and expert analysis. Track industry news, understand emerging trends, and educate clients with data-backed reports and forecasts. From high-level market shifts to granular trend analysis, you’ll have the tools to anticipate change, identify new opportunities, and stay competitive in a rapidly evolving landscape.
Monitor Industry News
Stay on top of the latest industry news, from emerging media networks to the impact of data privacy legislation. EMARKETER briefings get delivered to your inbox, providing reporting and data-backed analysis that explain the implications of the news on the future of your industry.
Provide Learning Materials
For Your Team
Build the knowledge and confidence of your client-facing teams on marketing and commerce topics. EMARKETER explainers provide easy-to-understand guides to complex topics like travel media networks, non-endemic advertising, hyper-personalization, shoppable media, and more.
Get Up-to-Speed
on New Markets
Emerging digital trends are often shrouded in vague industry buzzwords and conflicting definitions. EMARKETER explainer reports cut through the noise and break down the real-world opportunities that exist on the bleeding edge of marketing and commerce.
Identify and Understand
Key Trends
Anticipate disruption and gauge the impact on key trends and forces impacting your industry. EMARKETER forecasts are granular enough to identify small but fast-growing segments of advertising, media usage, and retail/ecommerce and place them within the context of the larger market.
Trusted Data That Supports Your Critical Initiatives
Determine Market Sizing
Quantify market opportunities, prioritize investments, and assess your competitive position.
Develop Strategies
Shape effective media and commerce strategies based on consumer behavior and trends.
Optimize Budget
Invest in the fastest-growing markets, optimize channel mix, and benchmark success.
Benchmark Performance
Compare your campaign and retail performance to credible industry benchmarks.
Win New Business
Build persuasive presentations using trusted, independent data to close deals.
Go-to-Market Strategy
Identify market opportunities, uncover key trends, and highlight competitive examples.
Demonstrate Thought Leadership
Establish credibility and showcase expertise with trusted data and insights.
Learn About Digital Trends
Stay ahead of digital disruption with timely insights and expert analysis.
It can be hard to get clients to make a change. Forecast data from EMARKETER enables us to build confidence through data-backed strategies that help them align with industry trends and maximize the impact of their marketing investment.
Schedule a Demo
Find out how EMARKETER research, data, and insights empower you to make informed strategic decisions for your revenue-driving teams.
- Trusted Data & Methodology – Rigorously sourced, proprietary, and transparent research.
- Timely & Unbiased Insights – Actionable analysis with citable charts, forecasts, and datasets.
- Credible & Validated –.External credibility and validation for projects and initiatives