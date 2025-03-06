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EMARKETER

Stay Informed
on Digital Trends

Stay ahead of digital disruption with timely insights and expert analysis. Track industry news, understand emerging trends, and educate clients with data-backed reports and forecasts. From high-level market shifts to granular trend analysis, you’ll have the tools to anticipate change, identify new opportunities, and stay competitive in a rapidly evolving landscape.

Monitor Industry News

Stay on top of the latest industry news, from emerging media networks to the impact of data privacy legislation. EMARKETER briefings get delivered to your inbox, providing reporting and data-backed analysis that explain the implications of the news on the future of your industry.

Educate Clients on
New Opportunities

Showcase opportunities to clients and ensure they’re up-to-date on digital trends. Use reports and forecasts to quantify the size of the opportunity and track consumer behavior to show the value that your solution can help unlock.

Provide Learning Materials
For Your Team

Build the knowledge and confidence of your client-facing teams on marketing and commerce topics. EMARKETER explainers provide easy-to-understand guides to complex topics like travel media networks, non-endemic advertising, hyper-personalization, shoppable media, and more.

Get Up-to-Speed
on New Markets

Emerging digital trends are often shrouded in vague industry buzzwords and conflicting definitions. EMARKETER explainer reports cut through the noise and break down the real-world opportunities that exist on the bleeding edge of marketing and commerce.

Identify and Understand
Key Trends

Anticipate disruption and gauge the impact on key trends and forces impacting your industry. EMARKETER forecasts are granular enough to identify small but fast-growing segments of advertising, media usage, and retail/ecommerce and place them within the context of the larger market.

 Trusted Data That Supports Your Critical Initiatives

Determine Market Sizing

Quantify market opportunities, prioritize investments, and assess your competitive position.

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Develop Strategies

Shape effective media and commerce strategies based on consumer behavior and trends.

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Optimize Budget

Invest in the fastest-growing markets, optimize channel mix, and benchmark success.

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Benchmark Performance

Compare your campaign and retail performance to credible industry benchmarks.

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Win New Business

Build persuasive presentations using trusted, independent data to close deals.

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Go-to-Market Strategy

Identify market opportunities, uncover key trends, and highlight competitive examples.

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Demonstrate Thought Leadership

Establish credibility and showcase expertise with trusted data and insights.

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Stay ahead of digital disruption with timely insights and expert analysis.

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Top Quote

It can be hard to get clients to make a change. Forecast data from EMARKETER enables us to build confidence through data-backed strategies that help them align with industry trends and maximize the impact of their marketing investment.

Alexia George
Marketing Manager Net Conversion

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