Briefings
Deep insights delivered at the speed of news. These daily briefings provide you and your teams with context and analysis of breaking, relevant developments.
Critical Updates In Your Email
Our daily updates are paired with data and analysis from forecasts and research reports to provide you with relevant information needed to plan both your immediate and long-term future. Our Briefings prepare you to start your day informed, to provide critical insights in an important meeting, and to understand the context of what’s happening in your industry.
Customized Email Notifications
Our team of research analysts curates daily and weekly newsletters to provide context around the latest trends and developments in your specific industry. Select the specific topics you’re interested in getting delivered straight to your inbox.
Digestable Executive Summaries
These short, bulleted lists provide 1-2 sentence summaries of each Briefing’s analysis. If you only have 30 seconds to skim our Briefing in the morning, the Executive Summary will tell you what you need to know.
Top Stories
& Charts
Our research team curates 3-4 of the most significant developments in a given industry and provides detailed contextual information along with meaningful analysis. They also come with data-packed charts that serve as visual snapshots of the story.
The data is rock solid. It’s well respected and it helps illustrate to clients what their peers are doing, and make the case for when and how they should be spending their budgets.
It can be hard to get clients to make a change. Forecast data from EMARKETER enables us to build confidence through data-backed strategies that help them align with industry trends and maximize the impact of their marketing investment.
Data-backed analysis gives us the ability to come up with unique and differentiating viewpoints, driven by an informed perspective we’re not getting from other sources. Having EMARKETER in our stack helps us make all of our data more actionable.
EMARKETER’s PRO+ Forecasts tool has improved my advertising strategy development and credibility. It provides a multifaceted view of market trends through rich, insightful narratives.
EMARKETER’s newly launched PRO+ forecast feature allows for ‘double clicks’ into the illustrated data, which provides further insights and contexts that often add texture to the overall analysis and story being told.
Become a client
Find out how EMARKETER research, data and insights empowers you to make informed strategic decisions for your company and teams.
Call Us: + 1-800-405-0844
- Rigorously sourced and vetted data
- Proprietary and transparent, research methodology
- Timely, insightful and unbiased analysis
- Citable and reusable charts, insights, forecasts and datasets
- External credibility and validation for projects and initiatives