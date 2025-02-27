Develop Go-to-Market Strategy
Develop a go-to-market (GTM) strategy that’s rooted in data. EMARKETER’s insights help you identify market opportunities, uncover key trends, and assess your addressable market to refine your approach. From quantifying digital market potential to highlighting actionable growth areas, you’ll have the data and examples needed to build a forward-looking strategy and marketing materials that drive results.
Understand the Market Opportunities That Matter
to Clients
Ensure your GTM approach remains relevant for your audience. Reports like the Market Insight Decks identify and quantify key forward-looking opportunities in digital markets, and outline how brands can access them. This content is designed specifically to support developing and refining your GTM strategy.
Uncover New GTM Opportunities
Look for important trends, growth, and comparisons (for example, time spent with media vs. ad spend). Trend reports highlight the most important current and future developments in digital markets. Leverage data about new growth areas or how to capitalize on imbalances in the market in customer conversations.
- The Future of Digital 2025 Report
- US Ad Spending vs. Time Spent 2024 Forecast Report
Highlight What Competitors Are Doing
Showcase examples of other companies acting on a market opportunity to internal teams. Demonstrate the need for the company to include a related offering in its GTM approach. EMARKETER reports outline specific examples of companies tapping into new digital opportunities, like GenAI.
Trusted Data That Supports Your Critical Initiatives
Determine Market Sizing
Quantify market opportunities, prioritize investments, and assess your competitive position.
Develop Strategies
Shape effective media and commerce strategies based on consumer behavior and trends.
Optimize Budget
Invest in the fastest-growing markets, optimize channel mix, and benchmark success.
Benchmark Performance
Compare your campaign and retail performance to credible industry benchmarks.
Win New Business
Build persuasive presentations using trusted, independent data to close deals.
Go-to-Market Strategy
Identify market opportunities, uncover key trends, and highlight competitive examples.
Demonstrate Thought Leadership
Establish credibility and showcase expertise with trusted data and insights.
Learn About Digital Trends
Stay ahead of digital disruption with timely insights and expert analysis.
Looking at what other brands and competitors are doing helps us identify what we should be factoring into our own efforts as we roll out products. It helps us see what messaging will resonate with marketers. Is it time saved? Is it making more money? Are they worried about privacy and data concerns? What’s driving results? Watching the themes that consistently come up gives us guidance to fine-tune our pitch decks and positioning.
Schedule a Demo
Find out how EMARKETER research, data, and insights empower you to make informed strategic decisions for your revenue-driving teams.
- Trusted Data & Methodology – Rigorously sourced, proprietary, and transparent research.
- Timely & Unbiased Insights – Actionable analysis with citable charts, forecasts, and datasets.
- Credible & Validated –.External credibility and validation for projects and initiatives