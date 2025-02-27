Develop Go-to-Market Strategy

Looking at what other brands and competitors are doing helps us identify what we should be factoring into our own efforts as we roll out products. It helps us see what messaging will resonate with marketers. Is it time saved? Is it making more money? Are they worried about privacy and data concerns? What’s driving results? Watching the themes that consistently come up gives us guidance to fine-tune our pitch decks and positioning.

Jennifer Brett

Senior Director, Product Marketing, Customer, and Market Insights, Attentive