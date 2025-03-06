Demonstrate Thought Leadership
Establish credibility and showcase expertise with trusted data and insights. Use EMARKETER’s vetted charts and forecasts to enhance presentations, support thought leadership content, and influence key stakeholders. From ready-made visuals to expert analysis, you’ll have the tools to strengthen your narrative and lead the conversation in marketing, media, and commerce.
Use Vetted Data
in Your Presentations
Leverage our data to give presentations the credibility and trust that is synonymous with EMARKETER’s signature red and black charts. EMARKETER provides the gold standard for media, advertising, and commerce data with thousands of ready-made charts and infographics.
Add Credibility to
Blogs and Papers
Use charts in your thought leadership initiatives – source EMARKETER in marketing materials to add credibility and an engaging visual element. Our expansive forecast module and charts database has thousands of ready-made charts to accompany any topic across media, marketing, and commerce.
Influence Internal Stakeholders
Lead meaningful discussions with your team or executives with unique insights from EMARKETER analysts on the most important trends impacting the digital landscape.
Circulate key reports, or engage with our Analyst Access Program to inspire a strategy or approach a business decision from a new angle.
Trusted Data That Supports Your Critical Initiatives
Determine Market Sizing
Quantify market opportunities, prioritize investments, and assess your competitive position.
Develop Strategies
Shape effective media and commerce strategies based on consumer behavior and trends.
Optimize Budget
Invest in the fastest-growing markets, optimize channel mix, and benchmark success.
Benchmark Performance
Compare your campaign and retail performance to credible industry benchmarks.
Win New Business
Build persuasive presentations using trusted, independent data to close deals.
Go-to-Market Strategy
Identify market opportunities, uncover key trends, and highlight competitive examples.
Demonstrate Thought Leadership
Establish credibility and showcase expertise with trusted data and insights.
Learn About Digital Trends
Stay ahead of digital disruption with timely insights and expert analysis.
The Future of Retail Media Networks overview session provided by EMARKETER was helpful, interesting, and informative. Great turnout, a lot of positive feedback, and the analyst was awesome. I think it was a great opportunity for my colleagues to understand Retail Media Networks. It is here to stay and an exciting place to be!
Schedule a Demo
Find out how EMARKETER research, data, and insights empower you to make informed strategic decisions for your revenue-driving teams.
- Trusted Data & Methodology – Rigorously sourced, proprietary, and transparent research.
- Timely & Unbiased Insights – Actionable analysis with citable charts, forecasts, and datasets.
- Credible & Validated –.External credibility and validation for projects and initiatives