Demonstrate Thought Leadership

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The Future of Retail Media Networks overview session provided by EMARKETER was helpful, interesting, and informative. Great turnout, a lot of positive feedback, and the analyst was awesome. I think it was a great opportunity for my colleagues to understand Retail Media Networks. It is here to stay and an exciting place to be!

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