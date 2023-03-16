Contact Sales:1-800-405-0844
Our research focuses on the five core coverage areas below. We apply our rigorous research methodology to our reports, charts, forecasts, and more to keep our clients at the forefront of key developments and trends before they hit the mainstream.
Connect With Our Experts

The Analyst Access Program enhances an EMARKETER subscription by giving you exclusive time with the thought leaders who craft our research. No matter the challenge facing your business amid the economic headwinds of 2024, the Analyst Access Program can help.

Prepare your strategy

Get executive buy-in

Save time and resources

Educate and inspire your teams

Answer questions about specific trends

Let’s Connect

Session Types

Our Analyst Access Program is built on the foundation of what makes EMARKETER research critical to some of the most successful companies in the world. The sessions available are tied to our most relevant and timely research and data to help you drive profitable sales, legitimize strategic ideas, and develop models of addressable markets and opportunities.

Topics

Topics

Topics our analysts cover include, but are not limited to:

The State of Retail Media Networks

The Future of Retail Media Networks

The Future of Luxury Sales

The State of Banking

The Future of Digital Banks

Super Apps in Banking

The State of Generative AI

The Evolving Ecosystem of Video, TV and Connected TV

Forecast discussions around Ad Spending, Time Spent with Media, Retail and Ecommerce Sales

Fill out the form to discuss your initiatives with our team and find the right session for your needs.

Industry Insights

Industry Insights

Have one of our industry leaders walk your team through a data-rich industry presentation leaving your audience with deeper knowledge on market dynamics and big trends. Perfect for strategy prep, leadership summits, board meetings, lunch and learn events, and so much more.

What’s Included:

30 minute prep call with analyst

Optional 45 minute preview of presentation call

45 minute presentation with 15 minute Q&A

Report Review

Report Review

Whether you would like to unpack a benchmark or explore a specific report from our platform, our expert will lead a one-hour deep dive discussion into the report including a Q&A at the end.

What’s Included:

30 minute prep call with analyst

60 minute interactive discussion with Q&A (Does not include pre-arranged questions)

Unpacking a Forecast

Unpacking a Forecast

Our industry leading forecast team produces more than 100 comprehensive forecasts with thousands of metrics. This product is the chance to hear the lead forecaster walk you and your team through an overview of the modules along with our assumptions and the key metrics to look out for as you build your models and a highlight of the biggest trends.

Top Trends – A Q&A Conversation

Top Trends – A Q&A Conversation

Draw on our industry expertise with a one-hour discussion to gain deeper insights and our analyst’s point of view on market dynamics, consumer trends, or innovation on a specific topic in your industry.

What’s Included:

30 minute analyst prep call to set parameters and scope

60 minute interactive discussion with Q&A

Hosted Events

Hosted Events

Have one of our experts give a state of the union presentation to your clients or potential clients at an event you host to educate and inspire your clients, drive demand, and add credibility to your business, whether its a conference, podcast, webinar or another format.

What’s Included:

30 minute prep call with analyst

Deliverables to be discussed based on event format

Meet the Analysts

Our analysts have decades of hands-on industry experience and offer sought-after thought leadership that has been featured in top-tier media and leading industry events

Frequently Asked Questions

Is the Analyst Access Program included with an EMARKETER subscription?

The Analyst Access Program is available to EMARKETER clients depending on the package they subscribe to, or for an additional cost depending on which session type you select. We encourage you to fill out the form below and speak with one of our representatives to learn more.

How is the Analyst Access Program different from similar programs at other market research firms?

The Analyst Access Program offers a more detailed and nuanced enhancement of our research and data. Our analysts have hands-on industry experience and offer sought-after thought leadership that has been featured in top-tier media and leading industry events. As a result, we are able to offer a long-term view into where businesses should focus their improvements and investments.

How far in advance do I need to book a session?

We suggest you allow at least four weeks for the analyst to prepare for the session, though this is subject to both client and analyst availability, the density of the topic, and other factors. Given the exclusivity and level of detail, we strive to ensure you extract the maximum value from each session. Please speak with a representative to schedule a date that works best for all parties.

How many people can be at a session?

We tailor the sessions to best serve your particular needs and pain points. If you are looking to use the Analyst Access Program to validate your strategy at a board meeting, you might select Industry Insights, whereas an external presentation would necessitate Hosted Events. Our representatives can offer guidance on which session type would best suit your individual needs and how many members of your organization should attend.

What industries do you cover under the Analyst Access Program?

The Analyst Access Program includes the full spectrum of the coverage areas included with an EMARKETER subscription:

  • Retail and Ecommerce
  • Financial Services
  • Advertising, Media, and Marketing
  • Health
  • Technology
  • Social Media

Let’s Connect

Gain invaluable insights on key market trends to help you create clear strategies resulting in profitable sales and growth, with real-world examples that will help you drive results. Fill out this form to speak to one of our representatives about the Analyst Access Program.

