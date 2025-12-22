Nate Elliott Principal Analyst

Nate Elliott is a Principal Analyst leading EMARKETER’s coverage of how artificial intelligence impacts marketing, advertising, and commerce. He helps brands and sellers understand how AI is changing the way people discover, research, and buy – and how to respond to those changes.

He has delivered hundreds of presentations, including at Cannes, SXSW, IAB events, and dozens of keynotes at vendor and client conferences. He is regularly quoted by the media, including The New York Times, The Economist, CNN, the BBC, and major trade publications.

Nate has three decades of experience in digital marketing and media; before EMARKETER he worked at DoubleClick and Forrester Research, and ran his own consultancy, Nineteen Insights. He studied computer-media communication and marketing at Cornell University.