Benchmark Marketing
& Commerce Performance
Compare your campaign and retail performance to credible industry benchmarks. With over 400 vetted KPIs, as well as detailed forecasts and trend analysis, you’ll uncover untapped opportunities, refine your strategy, and demonstrate the value of your approach across sales channels and marketing campaigns.
Compare Campaign and
Retail Performance Against Industry KPIs
Measure how your sales channels and marketing campaigns are performing. Benchmark against industry averages with over 400 vetted Industry KPIs such as conversion rates, CTRs, CPMs, AOVs, add-to-cart rates, and more.
Benchmark Retail Sales
Determine if your retail and ecommerce sales growth leads or trails the market, and identify untapped opportunities across channels, devices, platforms, countries, and categories. Forecasts break down retail and ecommerce sales by product category, sales channel, and device to help you make an informed assessment.
Assess Your Sales Channel Mix Against The Market
Retailers can understand how their channel mix compares against market trends. Forecasts cover both physical and ecommerce sales by wholesale and direct-to-consumer, helping you monitor and adapt your strategy. Our forecasts also address Amazon’s share of different categories sold online.
- Cart Abandonment Rate – KPI
Trusted Data That Supports Your Critical Initiatives
Determine Market Sizing
Quantify market opportunities, prioritize investments, and assess your competitive position.
Develop Strategies
Shape effective media and commerce strategies based on consumer behavior and trends.
Optimize Budget
Invest in the fastest-growing markets, optimize channel mix, and benchmark success.
Benchmark Performance
Compare your campaign and retail performance to credible industry benchmarks.
Win New Business
Build persuasive presentations using trusted, independent data to close deals.
Go-to-Market Strategy
Identify market opportunities, uncover key trends, and highlight competitive examples.
Demonstrate Thought Leadership
Establish credibility and showcase expertise with trusted data and insights.
Learn About Digital Trends
Stay ahead of digital disruption with timely insights and expert analysis.
The KPIs that we get from our EMARKETER subscription (advertising and performance benchmarks) are really useful and really hard to replicate elsewhere. The other thing that’s hard to find elsewhere is the time spent and the consumption forecasts.
Schedule a Demo
Find out how EMARKETER research, data, and insights empower you to make informed strategic decisions for your revenue-driving teams.
- Trusted Data & Methodology – Rigorously sourced, proprietary, and transparent research.
- Timely & Unbiased Insights – Actionable analysis with citable charts, forecasts, and datasets.
- Credible & Validated –.External credibility and validation for projects and initiatives