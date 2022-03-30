Industry KPIs
Benchmark Your Success
Measure the performance of your programs against the broader market with standardized metrics
Why Industry KPIs
Guide your budgeting and planning process amid macroeconomic turmoil
Third-party validation of industry trends, consumer behavior, and channel performance
Justify your investments
Benchmark your performance
30+ data sources contribute to Industry KPIs.
Save countless hours currently spent curating and vetting KPIs and get right to benchmarking your performance against industry standards.
What you get
Access to more than 400+ key metrics across Marketing, Retail, and Ecommerce
Metrics segmented by geography, category, and platform to provide the most relevant data for you
KPIs based on actual performance data, rather than user input via surveys
The ability to search for specific KPIs, view tables, and download all underlying data
Use Cases
Planning new campaigns
Stay on top of new data that comes out and provide this to marketing teams to help with business strategy and benchmarking.
Identifying new opportunities
Plan and measure new strategic opportunities for future growth, and look for new channels and platforms that can enhance overall performance.
Pitching new business
Showcase how your solution compares to industry averages and how it can help your clients get ahead.
Tracking overall performance
Gain greater insight on where your company excels as compared to industry averages, so that you can speak about the benefits of working with you.
Measuring campaign performance
Leverage Industry KPIs to inform high-level decisions on which campaigns to run and evaluate the effectiveness of those campaigns.
Evaluating vendor performance
Gather data to confirm your team selected the best vendor for the job and that money is being spent wisely.
Performance Metrics
Our reliable Industry KPIs enable you to confidently plan new campaigns, identify new opportunities, pitch new business, track and measure campaign performance, and evaluate vendor performance. You can access our full list of data sources and categories here.
Customer Confidence Index
Our data reflects respondent perceptions of the current economic climate, ability to make household purchases, job security, and investment confidence within their country.
Email Marketing Performance Benchmarks, Worldwide
These benchmarks analyze billions of emails to show projected email performance by click rates, open rates, hard and soft bounces, and more.
Retail Ecommerce Performance Benchmarks, US
We show sales and traffic growth for the retail ecommerce industry, helping retailers and brand manufacturers make sense of digital shoppers.
Mobile Ad Performance Benchmarks, Australia
We highlight data of installed app ads served on mobile games, demonstrating the success of ad campaigns conducted on smartphone and tablet devices on iOS, Google Play, and Amazon platforms.
Video Ad Performance Benchmarks, North America
Digital video ad impressions are declining, and our benchmarks highlight where video ads are missing the mark.
Display Ad Performance Benchmarks, North America
Our display ad performance benchmarks represent how digital ads perform by device, size, and country.
Social Media Marketing Performance Benchmarks, North America
See how different social media platforms stack up by ad performance metrics, including CPC, CPM, and CPR.
Frequently Asked Questions
What topics does Industry KPIs cover?
Currently, Industry KPIs covers Marketing, Retail, and Ecommerce. You can learn more about the available topics here. We plan to expand into our other core coverage areas in the future.
Where do you source your Industry KPIs data?
More than 30 Data Sources contribute to Industry KPIs, and each undergoes a strict vetting process before we include them in our data sets. You can learn more about our methodology and sources here.
What are the key benefits of this product?
Industry KPIs allows you to gain insight into how your company stacks up against industry peers, pinpoint performance gaps, and identify, plan, and measure new strategic opportunities for future growth.
Who benefits from Industry KPIs?
Channel owners, media planners and buyers, analytics teams, strategy and product marketing teams, and senior-level executives are just a handful of groups who can leverage Industry KPIs to understand their company’s standing among their peers.
