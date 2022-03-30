Contact Sales:1-800-405-0844
Does my company subscribe?
Newsletter sign-up
EMARKETER
Log in
Become a ClientGet a DemoPricing
InsightsEventsPricing

Industries Overview

Our research focuses on the five core coverage areas below. We apply our rigorous research methodology to our reports, charts, forecasts, and more to keep our clients at the forefront of key developments and trends before they hit the mainstream.
Advertising & MarketingSocial MediaContent MarketingEmail MarketingVideoBrowse All →
Ecommerce & RetailEcommerce SalesMcommerceRetail SalesSocial CommerceBrowse All →
Financial ServicesBankingPaymentsFintechWealth ManagementBrowse All →
GeographiesAsia-PacificCentral & Eastern EuropeLatin AmericaMiddle East & AfricaNorth AmericaWestern Europe
HealthValue-Based CareDigital TherapeuticsTelehealthOnline PharmacyBrowse All →
TechnologyConnected Devices5GArtificial Intelligence (AI)Browse All →
More IndustriesReal EstateCustomer ExperienceB2BTravelSmall Business (SMB)Browse All →
All Topics

Latest Articles

Browse All →

Worldwide ecommerce sales to break $6 trillion, make up a fifth of total retail sales

Article |
 Mar 19, 2024

DirecTV aims for over-the-air's throat with ‘No Locals’ discount

Article |
 Mar 19, 2024

How retailers can use discount, dollar store strategies to protect their grocery share

Article |
 Mar 19, 2024

Apple's new ad product pushes it closer to Google

Article |
 Mar 19, 2024

The content bubble has finally burst

Article |
 Mar 19, 2024

Big Tech accounts for nearly two-thirds of the US digital ad market

Article |
 Mar 18, 2024

Consumers spend more with digital wallets

Article |
 Mar 18, 2024

60% of TikTok users would jump to Reels following a ban

Article |
 Mar 18, 2024

Banking chatbots and virtual assistants face higher consumer expectations due to ChatGPT buzz

Article |
 Mar 18, 2024

Terrible TikTok tax advice isn’t helping Gen Zers get their finances in order

Article |
 Mar 18, 2024
Explore our Research →

Products

EMARKETER delivers leading-edge research to clients in a variety of forms, including full-length reports and data visualizations to equip you with actionable takeaways for better business decisions.
PRO+
New data sets, deeper insights, and flexible data visualizations.
Learn More
Reports
In-depth analysis, benchmarks and shorter spotlights on digital trends.
Learn More
Forecasts
Interactive projections with 10k+ metrics on market trends, & consumer behavior.
Learn More
Charts
Proprietary data and over 3,000 third-party sources about the most important topics.
Learn More
Industry KPIs
Industry benchmarks for the most important KPIs in digital marketing, advertising, retail and ecommerce.
Learn More
Briefings
Client-only email newsletters with analysis and takeaways from the daily news.
Learn More
Analyst Access Program
Exclusive time with the thought leaders who craft our research.
Learn More

About EMARKETER

Our goal is to unlock digital opportunities for our clients with the world’s most trusted forecasts, analysis, and benchmarks. Spanning five core coverage areas and dozens of industries, our research on digital transformation is exhaustive.
Our Story
Learn more about our mission and how EMARKETER came to be.
Learn More
Methodology
Rigorous proprietary data vetting strips biases and produces superior insights.
Learn More
Our People
Take a look into our corporate culture and view our open roles.
Join the Team
Contact Us
Speak to a member of our team to learn more about EMARKETER.
Contact Us
Newsroom
See our latest press releases, news articles or download our press kit.
Learn More
Advertising & Sponsorship Opportunities
Reach an engaged audience of decision-makers.
Learn More
Events
Browse our upcoming and past events, recent podcasts, and other featured resources.
Learn More
Podcasts
Tune in to EMARKETER's daily, weekly, and monthly podcasts.
Learn More
EMARKETER

Industry KPIs

Benchmark Your Success

Measure the performance of your programs against the broader market with standardized metrics

See Our Industry KPIs Get a Demo
Insider Intelligence Industry KPIs

Why Industry KPIs

Guide your budgeting and planning process amid macroeconomic turmoil

Third-party validation of industry trends, consumer behavior, and channel performance

Justify your investments

Benchmark your performance

30+ data sources contribute to Industry KPIs.

Save countless hours currently spent curating and vetting KPIs and get right to benchmarking your performance against industry standards.

See our KPI Categories
See our data sources

What you get

Access to more than 400+ key metrics across Marketing, Retail, and Ecommerce

Metrics segmented by geography, category, and platform to provide the most relevant data for you

KPIs based on actual performance data, rather than user input via surveys

The ability to search for specific KPIs, view tables, and download all underlying data

Learn More
Insider Intelligence Industry KPIs Dashboard

Use Cases

Planning new campaigns

Stay on top of new data that comes out and provide this to marketing teams to help with business strategy and benchmarking.

Identifying new opportunities

Plan and measure new strategic opportunities for future growth, and look for new channels and platforms that can enhance overall performance.

Pitching new business

Showcase how your solution compares to industry averages and how it can help your clients get ahead.

Tracking overall performance

Gain greater insight on where your company excels as compared to industry averages, so that you can speak about the benefits of working with you.

Measuring campaign performance

Leverage Industry KPIs to inform high-level decisions on which campaigns to run and evaluate the effectiveness of those campaigns.

Evaluating vendor performance

Gather data to confirm your team selected the best vendor for the job and that money is being spent wisely.

Performance Metrics

Our reliable Industry KPIs enable you to confidently plan new campaigns, identify new opportunities, pitch new business, track and measure campaign performance, and evaluate vendor performance. You can access our full list of data sources and categories here.

Customer Confidence Index

Our data reflects respondent perceptions of the current economic climate, ability to make household purchases, job security, and investment confidence within their country.

Email Marketing Performance Benchmarks, Worldwide

These benchmarks analyze billions of emails to show projected email performance by click rates, open rates, hard and soft bounces, and more.

Retail Ecommerce Performance Benchmarks, US

We show sales and traffic growth for the retail ecommerce industry, helping retailers and brand manufacturers make sense of digital shoppers.

Mobile Ad Performance Benchmarks, Australia

We highlight data of installed app ads served on mobile games, demonstrating the success of ad campaigns conducted on smartphone and tablet devices on iOS, Google Play, and Amazon platforms.

Video Ad Performance Benchmarks, North America

Digital video ad impressions are declining, and our benchmarks highlight where video ads are missing the mark.

Display Ad Performance Benchmarks, North America

Our display ad performance benchmarks represent how digital ads perform by device, size, and country.

Social Media Marketing Performance Benchmarks, North America

See how different social media platforms stack up by ad performance metrics, including CPC, CPM, and CPR.

Frequently Asked Questions

What topics does Industry KPIs cover?

Currently, Industry KPIs covers Marketing, Retail, and Ecommerce. You can learn more about the available topics here. We plan to expand into our other core coverage areas in the future.

Learn More

Where do you source your Industry KPIs data?

More than 30 Data Sources contribute to Industry KPIs, and each undergoes a strict vetting process before we include them in our data sets. You can learn more about our methodology and sources here.

Learn More

What are the key benefits of this product?

Industry KPIs allows you to gain insight into how your company stacks up against industry peers, pinpoint performance gaps, and identify, plan, and measure new strategic opportunities for future growth.

Learn More

Who benefits from Industry KPIs?

Channel owners, media planners and buyers, analytics teams, strategy and product marketing teams, and senior-level executives are just a handful of groups who can leverage Industry KPIs to understand their company’s standing among their peers.

Learn More

Contact Us.

Fill out a brief form to have one of our team members speak with you about how Industry KPIs within our PRO+ offering could save you time, pinpoint your performance gaps, and help you measure new strategic opportunities for future growth.

Join 100,000+ subscribers

Learn about what technologies are transforming your industry

Gain exclusive perspectives from top industry leaders

Access thousands of data sets and forecasts via our iconic charts

Develop your strategy, empower your teams, and win new business

Call Us: + 1-800-405-0844

EMARKETER

Geographies

EMARKETER

Media Services

Free Content

Contact Us

Worldwide HQ

One Liberty Plaza9th FloorNew York, NY 100061-800-405-0844

Sales Inquiries

1-800-405-0844sales@emarketer.com

* Copyright © 2024 
EMARKETER Inc. All Rights Reserved.