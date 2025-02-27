Win New Business
Data, forecasts, and graphics help you showcase opportunities, contextualize your offering, and demonstrate value to clients. From highlighting industry trends and vendor landscapes to comparing KPIs, you’ll add credibility to proposals and quantify the impact of your solutions—all backed by trusted data.
Add Credibility to a Proposal
Showcase opportunities to brand clients with an independent take backed by credible data. Reports like Market Insight Decks include forecasts to quantify opportunity size, as well as charts and industry data that you can leverage to highlight the value you provide.
Contextualize Your Offering In the Industry Landscape
Educate prospects on your offering and demonstrate credibility in the space. Reports like Vendor Ecosystems provide accessible introductions to complex segments of the digital economy to help navigate the vendor landscape.
- The Ad Agency Ecosystem – Report
Demonstrate Value Compared to Competitors
Use the industry average to compare how your clients’ campaigns are performing, showcasing your solution’s power. With Industry KPI data on advertising and commerce metrics, you can show how email open rates, conversion rates, CPMs, or more measure up against what you deliver.
- Social Ad CPM – KPI
Quantify The Impact Your Solutions Can Offer
Combine the industry averages vetted by EMARKETER with your internal metrics to quantify the ROI in your offering. For example, demonstrate how your solutions can increase customer conversion rates, boost average order value, or improve customer retention by measurable percentages compared to industry benchmarks.
- Ecommerce ROAS – KPI
Trusted Data That Supports Your Critical Initiatives
Determine Market Sizing
Quantify market opportunities, prioritize investments, and assess your competitive position.
Develop Strategies
Shape effective media and commerce strategies based on consumer behavior and trends.
Optimize Budget
Invest in the fastest-growing markets, optimize channel mix, and benchmark success.
Benchmark Performance
Compare your campaign and retail performance to credible industry benchmarks.
Win New Business
Build persuasive presentations using trusted, independent data to close deals.
Go-to-Market Strategy
Identify market opportunities, uncover key trends, and highlight competitive examples.
Demonstrate Thought Leadership
Establish credibility and showcase expertise with trusted data and insights.
Learn About Digital Trends
Stay ahead of digital disruption with timely insights and expert analysis.
The data is rock solid. It’s well respected and it helps illustrate to clients what their peers are doing, and make the case for when and how they should be spending their budgets,” says Lisa Lawrence, vice president of sales operations, DMG. “We can create data-backed presentations that show clients what is happening both in their industry and the digital marketing space.
Schedule a Demo
Find out how EMARKETER research, data, and insights empower you to make informed strategic decisions for your revenue-driving teams.
- Trusted Data & Methodology – Rigorously sourced, proprietary, and transparent research.
- Timely & Unbiased Insights – Actionable analysis with citable charts, forecasts, and datasets.
- Credible & Validated –.External credibility and validation for projects and initiatives