Introducing EMARKETER PRO+.
Join us for a fireside chat, diving into the latest offerings from EMARKETER. We’ll take you under the hood of our new PRO+ offering to discuss how fresh data sets, deeper insights, and flexible data visualizations can lead you to actionable strategies, faster.
Upcoming and Featured Events
Future-Proofing Your Media Plan: Addressability for Cookie Loss and Beyond
The wait has ended. Four years after the announcement, Google has started to sunset third-party cookies from Chrome browsers. However, display isn't the only digital marketing channel for most brands today.
March Adness: CTV's Latest Trends Are on Fire
For years, connected TV (CTV) has been an easy layup for performance marketers looking to harness the power of TV. But like all cutting-edge digital tools—or college basketball prodigies—CTV has no ceiling.
Building a Resilient Data Strategy in a Privacy-First World
Since Google's deprecation of third-party cookies began in January, approximately 30 million Chrome users have been impacted. The loss of traditional data sources will have a serious impact on 2024 marketing plans already in motion, particularly for advertisers who didn't prepare or embrace other sources of data.
Cookie Deprecation Has Begun. Now What?
For programmatic advertisers, there's a bumpy journey ahead as Google gradually phases out third-party cookies in Chrome. While some may respond with concern, others will seize the chance to explore new testing avenues.
8 Strategies for Crafting a Winning Customer Data Platform RFP
Why Off-Site Advertising Can Lead Retail Media's Next Big Growth Phase
The Behind the Numbers daily podcast helps listeners make sense of the ever-changing worlds of digital media, commerce, advertising, and technology
The Reimagining Retail podcast delves into retail's convergence with every part of our lives and across the digital media ecosystem.
The Banking & Payments Show podcast covers the landscape of digital banking, cryptocurrency, fintech, payments, insurance, and more.
Our analyst and sponsored content webinars allow you to hear directly from industry experts and our research team as they discuss the most pertinent digital topics affecting your business. These live video webinars leverage a powerful thought-leadership approach, walk through our most robust research reports, and give you a direct line to the playmakers in your industry.
Picking the Right Use Cases for Your CDP
Customer data platform (CDP) implementations that deliver significant value have increased to 80%, up from 61% the year prior, according to the CDP Institute's 2023 member survey.
How and Why Marketplaces and Retailers Should Build Ad Operations In-House
Omnichannel retail media ad spending is projected to soar to nearly $60 billion in 2024 in the US, according to eMarketer's forecast. This lucrative channel—with its heightened demand for first-party data—is enticing more retailers to get involved.
The 2024 State of Demand Generation
Digitalzone recently surveyed 1,500 B2B marketers from around the world to better understand the modern B2B marketer and today's demand generation landscape.
Unlocking Business Flexibility With Agile Customer Data Platforms
A common challenge for brands today is efficiently managing the vast amounts of customer data they collect. According to Deloitte's 2023 Customer Experience (CX) survey, 1 in 4 product marketing leaders say their companies don't have the right systems in place to track customer data across touchpoints.
6 Ways to Transform Retail Productivity With Slack
Slack, owned by Salesforce, is much more than a chat and communications tool. It's helping some of the world's most successful retailers operate more productively.
The Future of Digital 2024: Winning the New Zero-Sum Game
Media engagement and consumer spending are leveling off, and gains for one brand often spell losses for another. Brand marketers and advertisers aiming to stay relevant and competitive must grasp these shifting dynamics.
Top 5 Creative Trends for Your 2024 Marketing Strategy
In a rapidly changing world, marketers must adapt quickly and create deeper connections with customers at every stage of their shopping journeys. Yet, according to new research from Smartly.io, 78% of marketers lack the right tools to execute successful campaign strategies, and another 66% struggle to manage the growing number of channels and platforms.
The Top Mistakes Brands Make With Their CTV Ad Spending
In 2023, the TV industry saw Hollywood strikes, delayed content releases, rising costs of streaming services, and more service fragmentation and consolidation than ever before.
Programmatic Ad Trends to Watch for 2024
In 2024, third-party cookies in Google Chrome will finally, at long last, deprecate. As a result, the programmatic ad market will head toward unprecedented change.
B2B Marketing Trends to Watch for 2024
Generative AI disrupted the marketing industry this year. For B2B marketers, it impacted content creation, data management, campaign workflows, and more. But in 2024, will the at-times contentious hype for generative AI be over?
Tech Trends to Watch for 2024
Generative AI dominated headlines in 2023, but its impact on advertising may be felt more deeply in 2024. Meanwhile, connected cars and immersive media—in part aided by other forms of AI—will continue to make big strides in the year ahead.
Advertising Trends to Watch for 2024
Ad spending growth is tapering, but major changes are coming to the market in the new year, including the deprecation of third-party identifiers, a new era in TV ad measurement, and the growing use of AI in advertising.
Identity Resolution: The Future Is (Almost) Here
After pushing out its deadline, Google is expected to fully phase out Chrome cookies and potentially mobile IDs in late 2024. Soon, the digital ad industry will face a future without the identifiers that powered its early growth.
Retail Media Ad Spending: What's Needed to Reach the Ad Channel's Maximum Potential?
Retail media is entrenched in digital advertising, but to reach its maximum potential, there are still hurdles to overcome. Advertisers are frustrated by the channel's complexities, murky measurement, and a lack of standardization.
Digital Video Forecasts and Trends: Streaming Price Hikes, Hollywood Strikes, and More
Ad-free options for streaming viewers are more expensive. Over the last several months, Netflix, Disney+, and others have been busy raising their subscription prices, swaying more subscribers to move to ad-supported viewing options.
Attention! Trends and Predictions for 2024
The data is in! Learn the marketing, media, and customer strategies that will serve up big wins in the new year.
The Social Commerce Opportunity
Dismiss social commerce at your own risk. Despite backtracking by Meta on its commerce initiatives and early struggles with TikTok Shop, sales are quickly approaching $100 billion in the US. Social platforms continue to capture an increasing share of total retail ecommerce sales.
2023 Holiday Shopping Trends: How Prime Big Deal Days, Retail Media, and TikTok Are Shaking Up the Season's Marketing
We predict total US holiday retail sales will reach $1.317 trillion this year, up 4.5% from $1.260 trillion in 2022. This year's holiday sales growth, however, may be a result of rising prices caused by inflation rather than increased consumer spending. Consumers have money to spend thanks to a strong labor market, but higher costs and eroding savings will factor into their holiday shopping lists.
The Impact of Generative AI in Marketing: A Panel Discussion
Generative AI adoption exploded earlier this year. Marketers have been eager to test and learn tools—like ChatGPT and DALL-E 2—and poke holes in the technology's accuracy and ethics.
Ad Measurement Trends: How Digitization and Privacy Are Driving Innovation
As digital advertising evolves, so too does measurement. Third-party identifiers are being ousted in favor of identity solutions that preserve consumers' privacy, old channels are being digitized, and new channels are maturing.
The 3 A's of Advertising: Addressability, Attention Metrics, and AI
Connecting brands with consumers is getting a lot more complicated thanks to the imminent demise of third-party cookies and the ongoing deprecation of mobile ad IDs. When all is said and done, InMobi estimates only 8% to 14% of all mobile phones will transmit consented cross-app identifiers.
Connected TV Advertising: Making Sense of a Shifting Landscape
Roku, YouTube, and Hulu have been in command of connected TV (CTV) ad dollars for some time. But the field is widening. Soon, there will be a handful of other annual billion-dollar ad businesses to consider.
Generative AI: Understanding the Value Across Business Functions
Generative AI is a transformative technology. But so far, more than 4 in 10 generative AI pilot programs launched by companies fail, according to LXT. The problem is the significant gap between how businesses and consumers who use the technology perceive it, and how those that don't use the tech look at it.
Retail Media Measurement: Closing the Loop Across Media Formats and Sales Channels
Closed-loop measurement will power the US retail media market to an estimated $45 billion this year. But with retail media now evolving up the funnel—into display, video, and connected TV—and into the physical store, measurement is growing more complex.
Beyond the Hype: Realistic Insights on Generative AI in Content Marketing
Generative AI (genAI) could change content marketing forever. But tools like ChatGPT, DALL-E 2, and others are not a replacement for a human touch. They can present risks to your creative asset development, including inaccuracies, copyright infringement, and even plagiarism.
Linear TV's Pains Are Connected TV's Gains: Cash in on the Ad Spend Shift
The appeal of connected TV (CTV) is its adaptability, particularly when advertisers are navigating the digital-first world. In fact, marketers are all in on growing audience reach and relevance while leaving behind the constraints of conventional TV advertising.
The Power of Generative AI in the Buyer's Journey
Generative AI (GenAI) is revolutionizing the way brands engage with their customers. With an astonishing 58% of marketers reporting improved performance after using GenAI for content creation, according to Botco.ai, this emerging—and powerful—tool has us confronting the conventional ways we've been approaching the customer life cycle.
Retail Media: Essentials for Making the Most of This Booming Channel
We're all witnessing the unprecedented growth of retail media advertising. This high-impact ad format has skyrocketed from $1 billion in 2016 to a staggering $45 billion this year. It's time to take a serious look at retail media and consider how it can deliver more sales for your brand, whether you're just getting started or need a reset to your strategy.
Attention! Streaming and the New Digital Ad Economy
The duopoly is disrupted. Connected TV (CTV) and streaming are going all-in on digital advertising. Retail media networks, led by Amazon, offer full-funnel ad platforms powered by valuable first-party data. Apple is assembling a new advertising powerhouse and TikTok has captured the attention of Gen Z. Gain insights from our analysts and industry marketing leaders as they explore trends and tactics marketers can use to win in the new, distributed digital media landscape.
Retail Media by the Numbers: An Analysis of Our Latest Ad Spend Forecast
Retail media is dominated by on-site search advertising—much of it purchased on Amazon—but as the $45 billion ad environment expands to include new networks, advertisers are thinking differently about where they spend.
US Digital Ad Spend Outlook
Digital ad spending in the US is facing its slowest growth rate in over a decade, but there will still be almost $20 billion more spent this year than in 2022. However, most of the new money is going somewhere other than where it would have gone just a few years ago.
The Data Tipping Point: A Panel Discussion
Marketers are facing a crucial moment in the evolution of their data strategies. Now that old audience targeting methods are going away, it's time to embrace the rich and evolving ecosystem of identifiers, data sources, and targeting approaches to help you stay connected to your customers.
Identity Resolution: It's Time to Get Serious About Your Post-Cookie Strategy
Marketers and publishers want better audience targeting and measurement, but they must be patient. Grappling with the changes to the privacy landscape, taking up ad formats powered by first-party data, and rolling with the wobbly economy will be a gradual process. The key will be lots of experimentation.
Why Programmatic Spending Shows No Signs of Slowing Down
Theflexibility of programmatic advertising is its selling point, especially when advertisers are up against an unpredictable economy. In fact, programmatic display ad spending is on track to grow by 17% in the US, according to our forecast.
Attention! Seizing the Retail Media Opportunity
Gain insights from our analysts and industry marketing leaders as they explore trends in connected TV (CTV) advertising, social advertising and commerce, first-party data, and more. This half-day summit will lead with a special focus on how the explosion of retail media is affecting those channels.Watch Now