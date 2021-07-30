Our analyst and sponsored content webinars allow you to hear directly from industry experts and our research team as they discuss the most pertinent digital topics affecting your business. These live video webinars leverage a powerful thought-leadership approach, walk through our most robust research reports, and give you a direct line to the playmakers in your industry.

Webinar | March 12 at 2pm ET Picking the Right Use Cases for Your CDP Customer data platform (CDP) implementations that deliver significant value have increased to 80%, up from 61% the year prior, according to the CDP Institute’s 2023 member survey. Watch Now

Webinar | February 20, 2024 The 2024 State of Demand Generation Digitalzone recently surveyed 1,500 B2B marketers from around the world to better understand the modern B2B marketer and today’s demand generation landscape. Watch Now

Webinar | February 14, 2024 Unlocking Business Flexibility With Agile Customer Data Platforms A common challenge for brands today is efficiently managing the vast amounts of customer data they collect. According to Deloitte’s 2023 Customer Experience (CX) survey, 1 in 4 product marketing leaders say their companies don’t have the right systems in place to track customer data across touchpoints. Watch Now

Webinar | January 23, 2024 Top 5 Creative Trends for Your 2024 Marketing Strategy In a rapidly changing world, marketers must adapt quickly and create deeper connections with customers at every stage of their shopping journeys. Yet, according to new research from Smartly.io, 78% of marketers lack the right tools to execute successful campaign strategies, and another 66% struggle to manage the growing number of channels and platforms. Watch Now

Webinar | December 12, 2023 B2B Marketing Trends to Watch for 2024 Generative AI disrupted the marketing industry this year. For B2B marketers, it impacted content creation, data management, campaign workflows, and more. But in 2024, will the at-times contentious hype for generative AI be over? Watch Now

Webinar | December 6, 2023 Tech Trends to Watch for 2024 Generative AI dominated headlines in 2023, but its impact on advertising may be felt more deeply in 2024. Meanwhile, connected cars and immersive media—in part aided by other forms of AI—will continue to make big strides in the year ahead. Watch Now

Webinar | December 5, 2023 Advertising Trends to Watch for 2024 Ad spending growth is tapering, but major changes are coming to the market in the new year, including the deprecation of third-party identifiers, a new era in TV ad measurement, and the growing use of AI in advertising. Watch Now

Webinar | November 30, 2023 Identity Resolution: The Future Is (Almost) Here After pushing out its deadline, Google is expected to fully phase out Chrome cookies and potentially mobile IDs in late 2024. Soon, the digital ad industry will face a future without the identifiers that powered its early growth. Watch Now

Webinar | November 1, 2023 The Social Commerce Opportunity Dismiss social commerce at your own risk. Despite backtracking by Meta on its commerce initiatives and early struggles with TikTok Shop, sales are quickly approaching $100 billion in the US. Social platforms continue to capture an increasing share of total retail ecommerce sales. Watch Now

Webinar | September 14, 2023 The 3 A's of Advertising: Addressability, Attention Metrics, and AI Connecting brands with consumers is getting a lot more complicated thanks to the imminent demise of third-party cookies and the ongoing deprecation of mobile ad IDs. When all is said and done, InMobi estimates only 8% to 14% of all mobile phones will transmit consented cross-app identifiers. Watch Now

Webinar | September 12, 2023 Connected TV Advertising: Making Sense of a Shifting Landscape Roku, YouTube, and Hulu have been in command of connected TV (CTV) ad dollars for some time. But the field is widening. Soon, there will be a handful of other annual billion-dollar ad businesses to consider. Watch Now

Webinar | September 7, 2023 Generative AI: Understanding the Value Across Business Functions Generative AI is a transformative technology. But so far, more than 4 in 10 generative AI pilot programs launched by companies fail, according to LXT. The problem is the significant gap between how businesses and consumers who use the technology perceive it, and how those that don’t use the tech look at it. Watch Now

Webinar | June 21, 2023 The Power of Generative AI in the Buyer’s Journey Generative AI (GenAI) is revolutionizing the way brands engage with their customers. With an astonishing 58% of marketers reporting improved performance after using GenAI for content creation, according to Botco.ai, this emerging—and powerful—tool has us confronting the conventional ways we’ve been approaching the customer life cycle. Watch Now

Webinar | June 14, 2023 Retail Media: Essentials for Making the Most of This Booming Channel We’re all witnessing the unprecedented growth of retail media advertising. This high-impact ad format has skyrocketed from $1 billion in 2016 to a staggering $45 billion this year. It’s time to take a serious look at retail media and consider how it can deliver more sales for your brand, whether you’re just getting started or need a reset to your strategy. Watch Now

Half-Day Virtual Event | June 2, 2023 Attention! Streaming and the New Digital Ad Economy The duopoly is disrupted. Connected TV (CTV) and streaming are going all-in on digital advertising. Retail media networks, led by Amazon, offer full-funnel ad platforms powered by valuable first-party data. Apple is assembling a new advertising powerhouse and TikTok has captured the attention of Gen Z. Gain insights from our analysts and industry marketing leaders as they explore trends and tactics marketers can use to win in the new, distributed digital media landscape. Watch Now

Webinar | May 11, 2023 US Digital Ad Spend Outlook Digital ad spending in the US is facing its slowest growth rate in over a decade, but there will still be almost $20 billion more spent this year than in 2022. However, most of the new money is going somewhere other than where it would have gone just a few years ago. Watch Now

Webinar | April 26, 2023 The Data Tipping Point: A Panel Discussion Marketers are facing a crucial moment in the evolution of their data strategies. Now that old audience targeting methods are going away, it’s time to embrace the rich and evolving ecosystem of identifiers, data sources, and targeting approaches to help you stay connected to your customers. Watch Now

Webinar | March 30, 2023 Identity Resolution: It’s Time to Get Serious About Your Post-Cookie Strategy Marketers and publishers want better audience targeting and measurement, but they must be patient. Grappling with the changes to the privacy landscape, taking up ad formats powered by first-party data, and rolling with the wobbly economy will be a gradual process. The key will be lots of experimentation. Watch Now

Webinar | March 29, 2023 Why Programmatic Spending Shows No Signs of Slowing Down Theflexibility of programmatic advertising is its selling point, especially when advertisers are up against an unpredictable economy. In fact, programmatic display ad spending is on track to grow by 17% in the US, according to our forecast. Watch Now