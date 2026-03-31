EM Advisory
Turn Industry Intelligence into Revenue-Driving Action.
The Cost of Operating in the Dark
In fast-moving advertising, media, and commerce markets, the biggest risk isn’t making the wrong decision. It’s making decisions without the right visibility. Senior leaders are operating in increasingly complex, hyper-competitive environments. Budgets are scrutinized. Buyers are more selective. Competitive pressure is intensifying.
But too often, strategy is shaped by internal assumptions, gut feelings, and anecdotal feedback. You’re operating in the dark.
Misallocated investments
Stalled growth
Missed opportunities for incremental revenue
Misaligned positioning in-market
Inefficient GTM execution
Eroding competitive advantage
Tailored Recommendations. Analyst-Led Guidance. Measurable Impact.
EM Advisory brings EMARKETER’s trusted data and insights to life by delivering customized recommendations aligned to your company’s goals, competitive landscape, and growth challenges.
We apply our industry-leading research directly to your specific business needs, turning independent data into:
- Competitive benchmarking
- Buyer-validated insights
- Analyst-led recommendations
- Practical action plans to drive revenue
Replace opinion and instinct with credible, market-backed clarity.
EM Advisory Solutions
Ad Buyer Insights
Win More Share in a Hyper-Competitive CMN
and CTV Ad Market.
Commerce Media Networks (CMNs) and CTV platforms are competing for an increasingly concentrated share of ad budgets.
- 79% of retail media spend flows through Amazon.
- 39% of CTV ad dollars are controlled by just four companies.
- Two-thirds of advertisers don’t plan to invest in additional media networks.
Without direct buyer intelligence, platforms risk losing share — even when performance metrics look strong internally.
Analyst Access Program
Bring EMARKETER Expertise Directly to Your Team or Event.
Hear directly from EMARKETER analysts on how to apply insights from our media, advertising, and commerce research to impact your business’ strategy.
- Faster executive alignment around high-stakes decisions.
- Clear validation before committing budget or entering new markets.
- Credible, third-party perspective to educate teams and inspire action.
Hosted Events:
Add credible industry perspectives to your event with EMARKETER expertise. Our analysts can present to your clients and prospects to inspire and drive demand.
Built on Trusted Data
For decades, EMARKETER has been the trusted source for independent, data-driven insights shaping the future of marketing, advertising, and commerce. Our methodology is rigorous and transparent, grounded in proprietary surveys, curated industry data, analyst expertise, and continuous market validation.
EM Advisory takes that foundation one step further, transforming industry insights into tailored, revenue-driving action plans for your business.
Turn insight into action.