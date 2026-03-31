EM Advisory

The Cost of Operating in the Dark

In fast-moving advertising, media, and commerce markets, the biggest risk isn’t making the wrong decision. It’s making decisions without the right visibility. Senior leaders are operating in increasingly complex, hyper-competitive environments. Budgets are scrutinized. Buyers are more selective. Competitive pressure is intensifying.

But too often, strategy is shaped by internal assumptions, gut feelings, and anecdotal feedback. You’re operating in the dark.