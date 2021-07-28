Contact Sales:1-800-405-0844
Technology

5G and emerging technologies are opening up massive new opportunities and accelerating adoption of AR/VR, wearables, computer vision, cloud/edge computing, and more. Stay ahead as next gen technologies shape the future of business.

Technology Reports

We build our Technology reports upon a foundation of proprietary forecasts, interviews with industry thought leaders, and vetted third-party data, which inform every insight and call we make to set the foundation for your strategic planning. After applying our rigorous proprietary methodology, we examine 5G, AI, automation, telecommunications, and other technologies with a 360-degree perspective. The reports we produce include high-level overviews of the trends, forces, and players affecting the industry, as well as focused insights into specific sub-topics such as AR/VR, wearables, computer vision, cloud/edge computing, and more.

GenAI in Advertising
Artificial Intelligence (AI)
GenAI in Advertising
Big Tech Antitrust 2024
Technology
Big Tech Antitrust 2024
Antitrust Explainer
Technology
Antitrust Explainer
Technology Statistics & Charts

Our charts leverage our proprietary data and more than 3,000 third-party sources to provide you with quick takeaways on the most important industry trends and topics. Each chart tells a story in a way that is easy to digest and provides a deeper understanding of a given Technology topic.

5G
5G mobile connections worldwide, 2021, 2023, & 2026
Mobile Ad Spending
Mobile AR advertising revenues worldwide, 2020-2025
Technology
How technology drives their corporate strategy according to senior IT decision-makers worldwide, May 2021
Technology Forecasts & Benchmarks

Technology forecasts offer interactive projections with more than 10,000 proprietary metrics on emerging trends and market changes relevant to the connectivity and tech industries. Our forecasts and benchmarks will help you develop your business strategy and forecast growth opportunities with key data points on where your market is headed.

Technology
Digital Video Viewers, US
Technology
Mobile Phone Users, US
Technology
Tablet Users, US
Technology
Video Game Users, US
Technology
Digital Ad Spending, US
Technology
Mobile App Ad Spending, US
Technology
Social Network Users, US
Technology
Mobile Messaging App Users, US
Technology
Email & Search Users, US
Technology
Digital Audio Listeners, US
Frequently Asked Questions

What topics does Technology research cover?

Our scope of coverage includes but is not limited to:

Connected Devices
  • Smartphones
  • Smart Home
  • Robotics
  • AR/VR
  • Connected Vehicles
  • Autonomous Vehicles
  • Smart Watches
  • Wearables
Connectivity
  • 5G
  • Network Operators
  • Smart Cities
  • Internet of Things (IoT)
  • Private Network
AI
  • Natural Language Processing
  • Bots
  • Computer Vision
  • Conversational AI
  • AI and the Consumer Experience
Platforms
  • Facebook
  • Google
  • Amazon
  • LinkedIn
  • Twitter
Where do you source your Technology data?

Our research team pulls from more than 3,000 sources that we aggregate, filter, organize, and analyze before distilling the pertinent data down into our reports, charts, and forecasts. A sampling of our Technology sources include:

  • App Annie
  • AppsFlyer
  • Capgemini
  • InMobi
  • Pew Research Center
  • Salesforce
See what makes EMARKETER data the most reliable in the industry
What are the most important Technology metrics?

Our research dives into dozens of Technology metrics, including but not limited to:

  • Email & Search Users
  • Enterprise Use of Collaboration Tools
  • Google Chromecast & Home Users
  • Internet Users
  • Mobile Banking Users
  • Mobile Internet Users
  • Smart Home
  • Smartwatch Users
  • Tablet Users
  • Video Game Users
  • Virtual & Augmented Reality Users
  • Voice Assistant Users
  • Wearables
Is Technology research only for Silicon Valley and tech professionals?

Not at all! While we craft our research with the goal of serving industry professionals, the depth and breadth of our coverage has something for everyone who touches Technology. Here's a sample of who benefits from our Technology coverage:

  • Heads of strategy and innovation looking to size up new markets and understand industry ecosystems so they can outpace change and market disruptors.
  • Marketing executives interested in forward-looking figures on tech giants’ ad spend, social media usage, customer demographics, ecommerce channels, and performance metrics.
  • Sales organizations looking to stay at the forefront of digital transformation by understanding industry market trends, consumer pain points, and use cases.
  • Customer experience professionals seeking industry-specific best practices and a baseline for consumers’ evolving expectations around technology.
  • Executives looking for data and insights to frame their decision-making.

