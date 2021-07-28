In most cases, overall media time will decline slightly this year as social conditions normalize, but in the Asia-Pacific markets we cover, it will continue to rise. TV will rapidly lose all of its 2020 gains in North America, the UK, Germany, and China, though in other countries, its resuscitation will linger through the end of our forecast period in 2023. Time spent with digital media will return to growth in all markets by 2022, but some will grow much faster than others. Digital video will carve away at TV time in most markets, albeit at vastly different rates.