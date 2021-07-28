Contact Sales:1-800-405-0844
Industries Overview

Our research focuses on the five core coverage areas below. We apply our rigorous research methodology to our reports, charts, forecasts, and more to keep our clients at the forefront of key developments and trends before they hit the mainstream.
Advertising & MarketingSocial MediaContent MarketingEmail MarketingVideoBrowse All →
Ecommerce & RetailEcommerce SalesMcommerceRetail SalesSocial CommerceBrowse All →
Financial ServicesBankingPaymentsFintechWealth ManagementBrowse All →
GeographiesAsia-PacificCentral & Eastern EuropeLatin AmericaMiddle East & AfricaNorth AmericaWestern Europe
HealthValue-Based CareDigital TherapeuticsTelehealthOnline PharmacyBrowse All →
TechnologyConnected Devices5GArtificial Intelligence (AI)Browse All →
More IndustriesReal EstateCustomer ExperienceB2BTravelSmall Business (SMB)Browse All →
All Topics

Explore our Research →

EMARKETER

Advertising, Media, and Marketing

We analyze how consumers are spending their time and money, how marketers and advertisers are most effectively reaching consumers, and which channels have the most growth potential – both now and in the coming years. Our Advertising, Media, and Marketing research is based on 25 years of EMARKETER’s leading research and experience covering these industries.

EMARKETER: Advertising, Media, and Marketing

Frequently Asked Questions

Isn’t all of your research EMARKETER?

EMARKETER was formed in 2020 from the combination of two research firms owned by Axel Springer: Business EMARKETER and EMARKETER. We’ve retained the EMARKETER name within our advertising, media, and marketing coverage to honor EMARKETER’s 25+ year legacy as the most comprehensive source of information on how to operate in a digital world — trusted by CMOs to provide unparalleled insight into changing consumer behaviors, and recognized worldwide for its iconic data-packed charts.

How are consumers spending their time, both online and offline?

In most cases, overall media time will decline slightly this year as social conditions normalize, but in the Asia-Pacific markets we cover, it will continue to rise. TV will rapidly lose all of its 2020 gains in North America, the UK, Germany, and China, though in other countries, its resuscitation will linger through the end of our forecast period in 2023. Time spent with digital media will return to growth in all markets by 2022, but some will grow much faster than others. Digital video will carve away at TV time in most markets, albeit at vastly different rates.

What are my competitors doing to reach consumers?

Digital ad spending is the name of the game, now and in the near future. Total media ad spending worldwide will reach $747.67 billion in 2021, at a growth rate of 15.0% — the fastest since we began tracking the metric 10 years ago. By 2024, that figure will nearly reach $1 trillion. For context, the $500 billion mark was just crossed in 2016.

What topics does EMARKETER research cover?

Our scope of coverage includes but is not limited to:

Advertising
  • Ad Spending by Media
  • Ad Agencies
  • Creative Advertising
  • Digital Advertising
  • Mobile Advertising
  • Native Advertising
  • Programmatic Advertising
  • Real-Time Bidding
  • TV Advertising
Media
  • Artificial Intelligence (AI)
  • Podcasts
  • Paid Content
  • Consumer Privacy & Security
  • Internet of Things (IoT)
  • Search
  • Media Consumption
  • Smart Speakers & Voice Assistants
  • Connected TV, Esports
  • Augmented & Virtual Reality
Marketing
  • Big Data
  • Brand Marketing
  • Content Marketing
  • Email Marketing
  • Lead Generation
  • Marketing Technology
  • Multichannel Marketing
  • Real-Time Marketing
  • Search Marketing
  • Social Media Marketing
  • Influencer Marketing
  • Targeting
Where do you source your advertising, media, and marketing data?

Our research team pulls from more than 3,000 sources that we aggregate, filter, organize, and analyze before distilling the pertinent data down into our reports, charts, and forecasts. A sampling of our advertising, media, and marketing sources include:

  • Accenture
  • AdColony
  • Adweek
  • Comscore
  • Havas Media
  • J.D. Power
  • LexisNexis
  • Pew Research Center
  • Publicis Media
  • Social Media Examiner
See what makes EMARKETER data the most reliable in the industry
What are the most important Advertising, Media, and Marketing metrics?

Our research dives into dozens of advertising, media, and marketing metrics, including but not limited to:

  • Clickthrough Rate (CTR)
  • Cost per Click (CPC)
  • Cost per Thousand (CPM)
  • Impressions
  • Viewability
  • Time Spent with Media
Is EMARKETER research only for marketers and advertisers?

Not at all! While we craft our research with the goal of serving industry professionals, the depth and breadth of our coverage has something for everyone who touches advertising, media, and marketing. Here's a sample of who benefits from our EMARKETER coverage:

  • Marketing executives interested in forward-looking figures on industry advertising spend, social media usage, demographics, and changing consumer attitudes.
  • Agencies, consultancies, and other client teams seeking to understand the changing brand-agency relationship, which specialities brands are bringing in-house, and what capabilities they should build competency in to remain competitive.
  • Heads of strategy and innovation looking to size up new markets, understand which business models are working, and stay ahead of upcoming regulations.
  • Sales organizations looking to stay at the forefront of digital transformation by understanding industry market trends, consumer pain points, and use cases.
  • Tech and product teams leading R&D on what product tools, features, and devices consumers are adopting, and where to invest to enhance your company’s offerings.
  • Executives looking for data and insights to frame their decision-making.

