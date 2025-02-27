Develop Media and Commerce Strategies
Shape effective media and commerce strategies based on data and insights you can rely on. Understand consumer behavior, identify trends, and uncover market opportunities. Whether you’re evaluating ad platforms or sales channels, exploring growth areas, or refining your approach, our forecasts and benchmarks help you stay ahead in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.
Understand Consumer Attitudes and Behavior
Follow product category and demographic breakouts to determine which media and digital shopping platforms have the biggest impact by generation. Or gauge consumer preferences for emerging commerce opportunities. Primary research reports and surveys outline insights on consumer behavior for each step of the customer journey.
Seize Untapped Market Opportunities
Identify emerging or overlooked opportunities for your media or commerce strategies. Stay on top of new potential offerings and evaluate their impact on your strategies with Briefings. Or dive into granular forecast data to unlock pockets of opportunity that might be overlooked in aggregate figures.
Identify Forces Disrupting
the Market
Seize opportunities as consumer behavior shifts, marketers change their approaches, or legislation and corporate privacy policies evolve. Forecast reports like our Future of Digital series highlight which trends are set to propel companies forward, and which will lead to deceleration.
Model Growth Opportunities Using Credible Data
Explore opportunities for additional revenue streams or ad spend allocation by adding Industry KPIs and third-party forecast data to your models. Or leverage this data to anticipate future revenue growth.
Trusted Data That Supports Your Critical Initiatives
Determine Market Sizing
Quantify market opportunities, prioritize investments, and assess your competitive position.
Develop Strategies
Shape effective media and commerce strategies based on consumer behavior and trends.
Optimize Budget
Invest in the fastest-growing markets, optimize channel mix, and benchmark success.
Benchmark Performance
Compare your campaign and retail performance to credible industry benchmarks.
Win New Business
Build persuasive presentations using trusted, independent data to close deals.
Go-to-Market Strategy
Identify market opportunities, uncover key trends, and highlight competitive examples.
Demonstrate Thought Leadership
Establish credibility and showcase expertise with trusted data and insights.
Learn About Digital Trends
Stay ahead of digital disruption with timely insights and expert analysis.
EMARKETER’s PRO+ Forecasts tool has improved my advertising strategy development and credibility. It provides a multifaceted view of market trends through rich, insightful narratives. These detailed forecasts have enabled me to accurately anticipate market shifts, ensuring that our advertising recommendations are both strategic and impactful. The integration of diverse data sources into a singular, coherent narrative makes PRO+ Forecasts invaluable, granting me a significant competitive edge.
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Find out how EMARKETER research, data, and insights empower you to make informed strategic decisions for your revenue-driving teams.
- Trusted Data & Methodology – Rigorously sourced, proprietary, and transparent research.
- Timely & Unbiased Insights – Actionable analysis with citable charts, forecasts, and datasets.
- Credible & Validated –.External credibility and validation for projects and initiatives