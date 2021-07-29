Contact Sales:1-800-405-0844
Does my company subscribe?
Newsletter sign-up
EMARKETER
Log in
Become a ClientGet a DemoPricing
InsightsEventsPricing

Industries Overview

Our research focuses on the five core coverage areas below. We apply our rigorous research methodology to our reports, charts, forecasts, and more to keep our clients at the forefront of key developments and trends before they hit the mainstream.
Advertising & MarketingSocial MediaContent MarketingEmail MarketingVideoBrowse All →
Ecommerce & RetailEcommerce SalesMcommerceRetail SalesSocial CommerceBrowse All →
Financial ServicesBankingPaymentsFintechWealth ManagementBrowse All →
GeographiesAsia-PacificCentral & Eastern EuropeLatin AmericaMiddle East & AfricaNorth AmericaWestern Europe
HealthValue-Based CareDigital TherapeuticsTelehealthOnline PharmacyBrowse All →
TechnologyConnected Devices5GArtificial Intelligence (AI)Browse All →
More IndustriesReal EstateCustomer ExperienceB2BTravelSmall Business (SMB)Browse All →
All Topics

Latest Articles

Browse All →

Worldwide ecommerce sales to break $6 trillion, make up a fifth of total retail sales

Article |
 Mar 19, 2024

DirecTV aims for over-the-air's throat with ‘No Locals’ discount

Article |
 Mar 19, 2024

How retailers can use discount, dollar store strategies to protect their grocery share

Article |
 Mar 19, 2024

Apple's new ad product pushes it closer to Google

Article |
 Mar 19, 2024

The content bubble has finally burst

Article |
 Mar 19, 2024

Big Tech accounts for nearly two-thirds of the US digital ad market

Article |
 Mar 18, 2024

Consumers spend more with digital wallets

Article |
 Mar 18, 2024

60% of TikTok users would jump to Reels following a ban

Article |
 Mar 18, 2024

Banking chatbots and virtual assistants face higher consumer expectations due to ChatGPT buzz

Article |
 Mar 18, 2024

Terrible TikTok tax advice isn’t helping Gen Zers get their finances in order

Article |
 Mar 18, 2024
Explore our Research →

Products

EMARKETER delivers leading-edge research to clients in a variety of forms, including full-length reports and data visualizations to equip you with actionable takeaways for better business decisions.
PRO+
New data sets, deeper insights, and flexible data visualizations.
Learn More
Reports
In-depth analysis, benchmarks and shorter spotlights on digital trends.
Learn More
Forecasts
Interactive projections with 10k+ metrics on market trends, & consumer behavior.
Learn More
Charts
Proprietary data and over 3,000 third-party sources about the most important topics.
Learn More
Industry KPIs
Industry benchmarks for the most important KPIs in digital marketing, advertising, retail and ecommerce.
Learn More
Briefings
Client-only email newsletters with analysis and takeaways from the daily news.
Learn More
Analyst Access Program
Exclusive time with the thought leaders who craft our research.
Learn More

About EMARKETER

Our goal is to unlock digital opportunities for our clients with the world’s most trusted forecasts, analysis, and benchmarks. Spanning five core coverage areas and dozens of industries, our research on digital transformation is exhaustive.
Our Story
Learn more about our mission and how EMARKETER came to be.
Learn More
Methodology
Rigorous proprietary data vetting strips biases and produces superior insights.
Learn More
Our People
Take a look into our corporate culture and view our open roles.
Join the Team
Contact Us
Speak to a member of our team to learn more about EMARKETER.
Contact Us
Newsroom
See our latest press releases, news articles or download our press kit.
Learn More
Advertising & Sponsorship Opportunities
Reach an engaged audience of decision-makers.
Learn More
Events
Browse our upcoming and past events, recent podcasts, and other featured resources.
Learn More
Podcasts
Tune in to EMARKETER's daily, weekly, and monthly podcasts.
Learn More
EMARKETER

Industry Forecasts

Interactive projections with more than 10,000 proprietary metrics on emerging trends, market changes, and consumer behavior–with a less than 5% variation in estimates vs. actuals.

See Our Latest Forecasts Get a Demo
Insider Intelligence Forecasts

EMARKETER Forecasts

Data-centric forecasts and rigorous analysis empower your strategic decisions with over 10,000 proprietary metrics on emerging trends, market changes, and consumer behavior.

PRO Forecasts

  • Chart Download
  • Excel Data Export
  • Customizable Chart Titles

PRO+ Forecasts

  • Chart Download
  • Excel Data Export
  • Customizable Chart Titles
  • Third Party Data
  • Forecast Insights
  • Compare Forecasts
  • Historical Forecasts
  • Ask the Analyst Priority

The Value of Our Forecasts

We build our forecasts using unbiased data to create estimates and projections that assess the size or direction of digital topics, markets and consumer behavior. This process enables us to create thousands of forward-looking estimates with near pinpoint accuracy.

Time PeriodGeographyMetricOur Forecast (in billions)Actual (in billions)Delta
FY 2022WWAmazon net ad revenue$37.99$37.74-0.70%
FY 2022WWLyft total revenue$4.11$4.10-0.40%
FY 2022USeBay US GMV$35.12$35.912.2%
FY 2022WWSpotify premium revenue€10.27€10.25-0.20%
FY 2022WWMeta total revenue$115.83$116.610.70%
FY 2022WWMeta ad revenue$112.68$113.640.80%

Sound Methodology

EMARKETER forecasts provide a holistic perspective because of our unbiased, multi-source methodology. We analyze over 3,000 sources to minimize the restraints of each research methodology to the lowest degree. Here is our process:

01
Define

Our forecasting team selects a topic based on market developments, client demand, and data availability, then details the parameters such as audience size, technology, or devices included.

02
Collect

Next, the team works with our researchers, interviewers, and analysts to collect data that can be quantitative or qualitative, gathered from thousands of sources, including research firms, audience measurement companies, industry associations, academic institutions, major media platforms, government issued data and more.

03
Normalize

After collecting data, our team normalizes it (or weighs it) based on how well it fits within the defined area of analysis. Heavier weighting is given to sources with more complete data and sound methodology, as well as frequency of reporting. This step is critical as it accounts for inherent differences in sources’ methodologies, inclusions, exclusions, and definitions.

04
Analyze & Build

Our team then analyzes the data and records trends across numerous related activities and/or spending categories to identify both historical and future growth patterns, as well as properly framing the relationships between our existing and new forecasts.

05
Review

Next, our forecasters work with researchers and analysts to gather additional feedback on newly completed forecasts through a meticulous internal review process.

06
Contextualize

Upon approval, forecasted numbers are put into larger context through analysis across our different research formats, press releases, and industry presentations.

07
Re-evaluate & Update

Upon approval, forecasted numbers are put into larger context thorough analysis across our different research formats, press releases, and industry presentations.

Become a client.

Find out how EMARKETER research, data and insights empowers you to make informed strategic decisions for your company and teams.

Become a Client Plans & Pricing
Call Us: + 1-800-405-0844

Rigorously sourced and vetted data

Proprietary and transparent, research methodology

Timely, insightful and unbiased analysis

Citable and reusable charts, insights, forecasts and datasets

External credibility and validation for projects and initiatives

EMARKETER

Geographies

EMARKETER

Media Services

Free Content

Contact Us

Worldwide HQ

One Liberty Plaza9th FloorNew York, NY 100061-800-405-0844

Sales Inquiries

1-800-405-0844sales@emarketer.com

* Copyright © 2024 
EMARKETER Inc. All Rights Reserved.