About Us.
We provide a comprehensive suite of resources, including forecasts and insights, to help revenue-driving teams anticipate changes across marketing, advertising, and commerce landscapes.
Credible Forecasts. Empowering Insights.
Our proprietary forecasts and reports are based on our own unique methodology. We source both quantitative and qualitative data from:
First-party research
Exclusive partner data
Public companies
Research and media firms
Government agencies
Interviews with executives in relevant fields
We regularly re-evaluate available data to ensure our forecasts reflect the latest business and economic developments and trends.
Trusted Data. Trusted Analysis.
With a rich history spanning over 25 years, EMARKETER has been a beacon for credible forecasts and benchmarks that power the strategies of revenue-driving teams.
Founded in 1996, EMARKETER pioneered the first forecasts around digital transformation. After merging with Business Insider Intelligence, and being known as Insider Intelligence from 2020 to 2023, EMARKETER’s advertising, marketing, and commerce coverage continues to expand globally across the Americas, Europe and Asia-Pacific.
Why EMARKETER
EMARKETER’s data-centric forecasts and rigorous analysis empower your strategic decisions. We are the go-to resource for marketing, advertising, and commerce insights that maximize and optimize revenue-driving teams across your organization. Our forecasts, reports, and benchmarks enable you to anticipate tomorrow’s market trends for confidence today.
