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EMARKETER

Ad Buyer Insights

Navigating the Challenges of a Hyper-Competitive CMN and CTV Ad Market.

The Increasing Gap Between Platforms and Ad Buyers

Ad budgets are finite. Buyer attention is fragmented across dozens of platforms. And decision criteria are evolving faster than most teams can track. Commerce Media Networks (CMNs) and CTV platforms struggle to understand:

Win or lose to competitors

Why they win or lose to competitors

Invesments unlock incremetal budge

Which investments unlock incremental budge

How buyers perceive and value their capabilities

How buyers perceive and value their capabilities

Learn More

Exclusive Intelligence to Help Platforms Competing for Ad Spend Win More

Ad Buyer Insights reveals what ad buyers value most, turning proprietary EMARKETER data into clear action plans that help CMNs and CTV platforms command a greater share of ad budgets with confidential recommendations and insights tailored to each market’s buying dynamics.

CMNs are fighting for the last 21%

79% of retail media flows through Amazon, leaving everyone else to fight for the rest. To stay ahead of the competition, platforms need to truly understand buyer decision-making.

Ad spending graph

CTV Platforms are splitting the remaining 61%

4 companies control 39% of CTV ad dollars, and two-thirds of advertisers don’t plan to invest in more media networks. Without buyer intelligence, platforms lose to the competition.

Ad spending graph

Replace Anecdotal Feedback and Internal Assumptions

This EM Advisory offering captures and analyzes direct feedback from 800 ad buying decision-makers to reveal how platforms are evaluated, selected, and funded. Exclusive insights uncover competitive advantages, giving you credible data and action plans to help increase win rate and revenue.

Speak With an Expert

The Complete Ad Buyer Insights Action Plan Includes:

  • Structured self-assessment of your platform’s positioning and capabilities to establish your goals and opportunities
  • Buyer benchmarking against competitors using proprietary EMARKETER data and decision-maker feedback to understand gaps and opportunities
  • Actionable results readout to align your go-to-market messaging with what your buyers value most
  • A roadmap to revenue growth that identifies quick wins and big bets
  • Sales training & enablement support to apply insights across pitches, RFPs, and improve performance in-market

Embedding EMARKETER Data and Insights
Into Your Strategy

Proven, Independent Insights

Our proprietary Ad Buyer Insights survey measures the adoption, capabilities, performance, and strategic position of your CMN or CTV Platforms.

Unmatched
Buyer Access

Real insights from surveys of 800 CMN and CTV decision-makers that provide continuous direct insights and competitive intelligence.

Tailored Insights and Recommendations

Our experts combine the survey results, your inputs, and analyst insights to deliver action plans that help your teams win more deals.

Built on Trusted Data

For decades, EMARKETER has been the trusted source for independent, data-driven insights shaping the future of marketing, advertising, and commerce. Our methodology is rigorous and transparent, grounded in proprietary surveys, curated industry data, analyst expertise, and continuous market validation.

EM Advisory takes that foundation one step further, transforming industry insights into tailored, revenue-driving action plans for your business.

Turn insight into action.

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