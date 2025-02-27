ArticlesPricing

Multiple creator promos drive purchases

Article |
 Sep 19, 2025

The big answers: EMARKETER Daily quiz

Article |
 Sep 19, 2025

FAQ: Marketers grapple with ad creative strategies in programmatic advertising

Article | Sep 19, 2025

Article |
 Sep 19, 2025

Delta's AI pricing backlash: The fine line between smart and surveillance

Article | Sep 19, 2025

Article |
 Sep 19, 2025

FAQ: The importance of creator vetting for brand safety

Article | Sep 19, 2025

Article |
 Sep 19, 2025

Creative effectiveness: Turning art into a growth engine

Article | Sep 19, 2025

Article |
 Sep 19, 2025

Banks want social platforms to help combat P2P fraud

Article | Sep 19, 2025

Article |
 Sep 19, 2025

SoFi’s chatbot, Konecta, has proven its place

Article |
 Sep 19, 2025

What banks can do to help with Gen Zers' slipping FICO scores

Article | Sep 19, 2025

Article |
 Sep 19, 2025

The BFCM 2025 shift: How brands can deliver this holiday season

Article | Sep 19, 2025

Article |
 Sep 19, 2025
EMARKETER

AI Search

Designed to navigate EMARKETER’s extensive content, cut your research time from hours to minutes with a search bar that does more than just summarize. AI Search delivers context-driven answers that integrate seamlessly into your workflow.

Get in Touch

What Can You Ask?

Whether you work on a strategy and insights team, at a marketing agency, or as a media or account manager, here are a few prompts you could leverage:  

Expert-level Research, at Your Fingertips

Research Smarter, Not Harder

Find relevant results with a search function that helps you connect the dots— getting you to decision-making, faster.

Precision You Can Trust

All answers are sourced exclusively from EMARKETER’s expert research and trusted content.

Actionable Results

Customize your AI Search results in any format you need—short form, long form, bullet points, or detailed tables.

AI-Search Transforms the Way You Research

0%

Get to Answers Faster

EMARKETER PRO+ helps teams reach insights 93% faster — less time digging, more time acting.

0hrs

Saved Per Week, Per User

On average, clients save 6.8 hours per week searching on the EMARKETER platform by using AI Search to surface the right insights, instantly.

0%

Built On Trusted Data

All answers are sourced exclusively from EMARKETER’s expert research and
trusted content.

Savings with EMARKETER’s AI Search

Your Metrics
Percentage of time spent researching A marketing analyst spends 19% of their time researching, according to McKinsey
Minutes spent researching a single question On average, it takes 38 minutes to research, gather, and vet data without EMARKETER
Average salary of the potential EMARKETER users on your team
Number of team members
Your Results
Time Saved (%)
93%
$ Saved per User
$14,200
Total Team Savings
(Annually)
$170,400
With EMARKETER’s AI Search
Top Quote

The EMARKETER AI Search functionality has helped me separate reality from conjecture, with highly relevant, highly contextual query results. It’s like a senior marketer in your pocket, that can answer all of your burning questions, and validate your ideas, whether they are tactical or strategic.

Hannah Montovani
Senior Manager, Client Strategy and Insights, Bazaarvoice

Bottom Quote

Use Cases

Explore Market Opportunities

Identify new channels and strategic opportunities relevant to your company and industry.

Determine Where to Spend Ad Dollars

Quickly compare advertising channels and platforms to best reach your target audience.

Master Benchmarking Insights 

Cut straight to the insights in a specific coverage area, and identify only the most relevant benchmarks and nuances. 

Craft Impactful Pitches 

Connect key data points, and turn complex content into actionable results specific to your presentation, pitch, or proposal. 

AI Search will be exclusively available to PRO+ subscribers. Start unleashing the power of data-driven insights today.

  • Streamlined research results to use in strategy decks, media planning, or pitch decks
  • Accurate and relevant data, accessible right from the search bar
  • Results sourced exclusively from reliable, vetted EMARKETER content