EMARKETER Solutions
PRO+
Subscription
Get to decision-making, faster with deep insights, comprehensive data sets, and flexible data visualizations available on-demand or in your inbox. Gain access to our subscriber-only forecasts and reports for your team.
Analyst
Access Program
Enhance your EMARKETER subscription with exclusive analyst presentations to dive deeper into the research most critical for your business strategies. Book a session for an internal or marketing event today.
Advertising & Sponsorship Opportunities
Generate demand and boost your brand through sponsorship of the most respected and authoritative content on marketing, advertising, and commerce.
Trusted Data That Supports Your Critical Initiatives
Determine Market Sizing
Quantify market opportunities, prioritize investments, and assess your competitive position.
Develop Strategies
Shape effective media and commerce strategies based on consumer behavior and trends.
Optimize Budget
Invest in the fastest-growing markets, optimize channel mix, and benchmark success.
Benchmark Performance
Compare your campaign and retail performance to credible industry benchmarks.
Win New Business
Build persuasive presentations using trusted, independent data to close deals.
Go-to-Market Strategy
Identify market opportunities, uncover key trends, and highlight competitive examples.
Demonstrate Thought Leadership
Establish credibility and showcase expertise with trusted data and insights.
Learn About Digital Trends
Stay ahead of digital disruption with timely insights and expert analysis.
The data is rock solid. It’s well respected and it helps illustrate to clients what their peers are doing, and make the case for when and how they should be spending their budgets.
It can be hard to get clients to make a change. Forecast data from EMARKETER enables us to build confidence through data-backed strategies that help them align with industry trends and maximize the impact of their marketing investment.
Data-backed analysis gives us the ability to come up with unique and differentiating viewpoints, driven by an informed perspective we’re not getting from other sources. Having EMARKETER in our stack helps us make all of our data more actionable.
EMARKETER’s PRO+ Forecasts tool has improved my advertising strategy development and credibility. It provides a multifaceted view of market trends through rich, insightful narratives.
EMARKETER’s newly launched PRO+ forecast feature allows for ‘double clicks’ into the illustrated data, which provides further insights and contexts that often add texture to the overall analysis and story being told.
Research with Confidence
Our coverage spans eleven key themes. Expert analysts follow a rigorous, proprietary methodology to ensure you’re confident using EMARKETER data in pitches, presentations, and strategies. The data vetting and contextualization process strips out potential biases, leaving research that you can base your business decision on.
Our global coverage includes:
Become a client
Find out how EMARKETER research, data and insights empowers you to make informed strategic decisions for your company and teams.
Call Us: + 1-800-405-0844
- Rigorously sourced and vetted data
- Proprietary and transparent, research methodology
- Timely, insightful and unbiased analysis
- Citable and reusable charts, insights, forecasts and datasets
- External credibility and validation for projects and initiatives