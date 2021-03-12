Advertising, Media and Marketing → Learn how marketers and advertisers are maximizing revenue through optimized spend and efficient targeting. Our research covers how they most effectively reach consumers and which channels have the most growth potential – both now and in the coming years.

Retail & Ecommerce → Our Retail & Ecommerce research dives into how the world’s biggest retailers (and those with rising market share) are maximizing their revenue by reaching new buyers and refining their delivery processes. Understand where consumers are spending, what channels they are using to make purchases and how brands are reaching shoppers.

Financial Services → Today’s leading financial services companies are winning the battle for customer loyalty by anticipating disruption and meeting consumer demand for a frictionless experience. Learn how incumbents and startups are managing their financial health, streamlining transactions, lowering barriers to entry and driving revenue through better digital experiences.

Technology → Stay ahead of emerging technologies such as generative AI, AR/VR, wearables and more and how they are disrupting and shaping the future of business.