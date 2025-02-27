Colgate-Palmolive engaged with EMARKETER to receive data and insights on digital commerce, digital media, predictions, regional trends and more. Their service provides facts and insights we use for reference and change management. It has helped the whole team maintain a strong external lens on the developing areas of digital transformation and today’s modern marketing. Brigitte King

Global Chief Digital Officer, Colgate-Palmolive

EMARKETER’s PRO+ Forecasts tool has improved my advertising strategy development and credibility. It provides a multifaceted view of market trends through rich, insightful narratives. These detailed forecasts have enabled me to accurately anticipate market shifts, ensuring that our advertising recommendations are both strategic and impactful. The integration of diverse data sources into a singular, coherent narrative makes PRO+ Forecasts invaluable, granting me a significant competitive edge. Todd Elbrink

Strategist, Veritone

The data is rock solid. It’s well respected and it helps illustrate to clients what their peers are doing, and make the case for when and how they should be spending their budgets,” says Lisa Lawrence, vice president of sales operations, DMG. “We can create data-backed presentations that show clients what is happening both in their industry and the digital marketing space. Lisa Lawrence

Vice President of Sales Operations, Digital Marketing Group