Trusted Data That Supports Your Critical Initiatives
Determine Market Sizing
Quantify market opportunities, prioritize investments, and assess your competitive position.
Develop Strategies
Shape effective media and commerce strategies based on consumer behavior and trends.
Optimize Budget
Invest in the fastest-growing markets, optimize channel mix, and benchmark success.
Benchmark Performance
Compare your campaign and retail performance to credible industry benchmarks.
Win New Business
Build persuasive presentations using trusted, independent data to close deals.
Go-to-Market Strategy
Identify market opportunities, uncover key trends, and highlight competitive examples.
Demonstrate Thought Leadership
Establish credibility and showcase expertise with trusted data and insights.
Learn About Digital Trends
Stay ahead of digital disruption with timely insights and expert analysis.
Explore EMARKETER Solutions
Colgate-Palmolive engaged with EMARKETER to receive data and insights on digital commerce, digital media, predictions, regional trends and more. Their service provides facts and insights we use for reference and change management. It has helped the whole team maintain a strong external lens on the developing areas of digital transformation and today’s modern marketing.
EMARKETER’s PRO+ Forecasts tool has improved my advertising strategy development and credibility. It provides a multifaceted view of market trends through rich, insightful narratives. These detailed forecasts have enabled me to accurately anticipate market shifts, ensuring that our advertising recommendations are both strategic and impactful. The integration of diverse data sources into a singular, coherent narrative makes PRO+ Forecasts invaluable, granting me a significant competitive edge.
The data is rock solid. It’s well respected and it helps illustrate to clients what their peers are doing, and make the case for when and how they should be spending their budgets,” says Lisa Lawrence, vice president of sales operations, DMG. “We can create data-backed presentations that show clients what is happening both in their industry and the digital marketing space.
Looking at what other brands and competitors are doing helps us identify what we should be factoring into our own efforts as we roll out products. It helps us see what messaging will resonate with marketers. Is it time saved? Is it making more money? Are they worried about privacy and data concerns? What’s driving results? Watching the themes that consistently come up gives us guidance to fine-tune our pitch decks and positioning.
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Find out how EMARKETER research, data, and insights empower you to make informed strategic decisions for your revenue-driving teams.
- Trusted Data & Methodology – Rigorously sourced, proprietary, and transparent research.
- Timely & Unbiased Insights – Actionable analysis with citable charts, forecasts, and datasets.
- Credible & Validated –.External credibility and validation for projects and initiatives