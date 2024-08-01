Source Profile: MikMak.

MikMak’s platform specializes in making media and brand websites shoppable worldwide and increasing sales in-store and online from several properties including social media, retail media, programmatic, search, video, email, and brand.com. Their platform serves as a catalyst for ecommerce acceleration, providing cutting-edge enablement and analytics solutions. By making media, influencers, and brand.com shoppable, MikMak streamlines the path-to-purchase, facilitating seamless transactions from any touchpoint. Moreover, MikMak optimizes marketing effectiveness by cultivating shopper audiences and reallocating spending to high-converting channels, ultimately driving increased purchase considerations.

We value MikMak’s exclusive first-party ecommerce insights and end-to-end analytics that empower brands to accelerate sales and make data-driven decisions. MikMak strengthens retailer positioning by quantifying additional traffic and revenues and empowers brands to drive growth and success in the digital marketplace with their innovative solutions.