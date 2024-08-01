ArticlesPricing

Source Profile: MikMak.

MikMak is a global software company that offers leading ecommerce enablement and analytics solutions for multichannel brands. Their platform shortens the path-to-purchase, making media, influencers, and brand.com shoppable from anywhere. MikMak enhances marketing effectiveness by building shopper audiences and reallocating spending for optimal conversions. With exclusive first-party ecommerce insights, they accelerate sales and quantify traffic and revenues driven to retail partners, strengthening retailer positioning.

EMARKETER Metric

MikMak’s platform specializes in making media and brand websites shoppable worldwide and increasing sales in-store and online from several properties including social media, retail media, programmatic, search, video, email, and brand.com. Their platform serves as a catalyst for ecommerce acceleration, providing cutting-edge enablement and analytics solutions. By making media, influencers, and brand.com shoppable, MikMak streamlines the path-to-purchase, facilitating seamless transactions from any touchpoint. Moreover, MikMak optimizes marketing effectiveness by cultivating shopper audiences and reallocating spending to high-converting channels, ultimately driving increased purchase considerations.

We value MikMak’s exclusive first-party ecommerce insights and end-to-end analytics that empower brands to accelerate sales and make data-driven decisions. MikMak strengthens retailer positioning by quantifying additional traffic and revenues and empowers brands to drive growth and success in the digital marketplace with their innovative solutions.

Methodology Behind the KPIs

The MikMak Shopping Index was developed to provide a standardized set of metrics, methodology, and benchmarks to help drive brands’ business results and strategy. It is a collection of key ecommerce KPIs collected across hundreds of multichannel brands over 250 channels and thousands of retailer integrations to understand consumers’ online shopping behavior.

KPIs in the Portal

CategoryKPIKPI Definition
EcommerceShare of Average Purchase Intent Clicks by RetailerThe proportion of clicks indicating purchase intent that are attributed to specific retailers, and calculated by dividing the number of purchase intent clicks a retailer receives by the total number of purchase intent clicks across all retailers, then multiplying by 100 to express it as a percentage.
Earned Social MediaShare of Average Purchase Intent Clicks by PlatformThe proportion of clicks indicating purchase intent that are attributed to specific platforms (e.g., social media sites, search engines, websites) and calculated by dividing the number of purchase intent clicks a platform receives by the total number of purchase intent clicks across all platforms, then multiplying by 100 to express it as a percentage.

