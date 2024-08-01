Source Profile: MikMak.
MikMak is a global software company that offers leading ecommerce enablement and analytics solutions for multichannel brands. Their platform shortens the path-to-purchase, making media, influencers, and brand.com shoppable from anywhere. MikMak enhances marketing effectiveness by building shopper audiences and reallocating spending for optimal conversions. With exclusive first-party ecommerce insights, they accelerate sales and quantify traffic and revenues driven to retail partners, strengthening retailer positioning.
MikMak’s platform specializes in making media and brand websites shoppable worldwide and increasing sales in-store and online from several properties including social media, retail media, programmatic, search, video, email, and brand.com. Their platform serves as a catalyst for ecommerce acceleration, providing cutting-edge enablement and analytics solutions. By making media, influencers, and brand.com shoppable, MikMak streamlines the path-to-purchase, facilitating seamless transactions from any touchpoint. Moreover, MikMak optimizes marketing effectiveness by cultivating shopper audiences and reallocating spending to high-converting channels, ultimately driving increased purchase considerations.
We value MikMak’s exclusive first-party ecommerce insights and end-to-end analytics that empower brands to accelerate sales and make data-driven decisions. MikMak strengthens retailer positioning by quantifying additional traffic and revenues and empowers brands to drive growth and success in the digital marketplace with their innovative solutions.
Methodology Behind the KPIs
The MikMak Shopping Index was developed to provide a standardized set of metrics, methodology, and benchmarks to help drive brands’ business results and strategy. It is a collection of key ecommerce KPIs collected across hundreds of multichannel brands over 250 channels and thousands of retailer integrations to understand consumers’ online shopping behavior.
KPIs in the Portal
|Category
|KPI
|KPI Definition
|Ecommerce
|Share of Average Purchase Intent Clicks by Retailer
|The proportion of clicks indicating purchase intent that are attributed to specific retailers, and calculated by dividing the number of purchase intent clicks a retailer receives by the total number of purchase intent clicks across all retailers, then multiplying by 100 to express it as a percentage.
|Earned Social Media
|Share of Average Purchase Intent Clicks by Platform
|The proportion of clicks indicating purchase intent that are attributed to specific platforms (e.g., social media sites, search engines, websites) and calculated by dividing the number of purchase intent clicks a platform receives by the total number of purchase intent clicks across all platforms, then multiplying by 100 to express it as a percentage.
Access Industry KPIs.
Industry KPIs is the most comprehensive portal for marketing, retail, and ecommerce KPIs available anywhere, with more than 30 leading sources of industry KPIs—and growing.
Click below and fill out a brief form to have one of our team members speak with you about how Industry KPIs could save you time, pinpoint your performance gaps, and help you measure new strategic opportunities for future growth.