Source Profile: Salesforce Commerce Cloud.
Salesforce Commerce Cloud is the result of Salesforce’s acquisition of DemandWare, an enterprise level cloud-based ecommerce platform, serving medium-to-large online retailers.
We like the significant sample size behind Salesforce’s data, quarterly granularity, granular category definitions, and the rich array of benchmarking metrics that it provides.
Methodology Behind the KPIs
Salesforce Commerce Cloud publishes periodic updates of aggregate client results, across 1 billion shoppers and 22 billion shopping sessions. Metrics are sliced and diced by retail category and by device type, with quarterly granularity.
KPIs in the Portal
|Category
|KPI
|KPI Definition
|Ecommerce KPIs
|Average discount rate
|The share of an order amount that was reduced due to merchandise or other discounts. Does not include product markdowns or reductions in shipping costs.
|Ecommerce KPIs
|Average order value
|Revenue divided by purchases
|Ecommerce KPIs
|Average spend per visit
|Revenue divided by site visits
|Ecommerce KPIs
|Average conversion rate
|Purchases divided by sessions
|Ecommerce KPIs
|Digital commerce growth
|Year-to-year growth in revenue, by retail category
|Ecommerce KPIs
|Order growth
|Year-to-year growth in orders, by retail category
|Ecommerce KPIs
|Traffic share
|Breakout of category traffic that visits retailers via mobile, desktop and tablet
|Ecommerce KPIs
|Order share
|Share of ecommerce orders by device type, sliced by retail category
|Ecommerce KPIs
|Shopping cart abandonment rate
|The percent of shopping carts started that did not lead to purchase
|Ecommerce KPIs
|Social traffic share
|The percent of site traffic from social platforms, by device type, by retail category
|Ecommerce KPIs
|Traffic growth
|Year-to-year growth in site traffic, by device type and retail category
Access Industry KPIs.
Industry KPIs is the most comprehensive portal for marketing, retail, and ecommerce KPIs available anywhere, with more than 30 leading sources of industry KPIs—and growing.
Click below and fill out a brief form to have one of our team members speak with you about how Industry KPIs could save you time, pinpoint your performance gaps, and help you measure new strategic opportunities for future growth.