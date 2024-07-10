ArticlesPricing

EMARKETER

Source Profile: MindgruveMacarta.

MindgruveMacarta is a global performance marketing, retail media, and data-tech company created from the merger of Mindgruve and Macarta. The agency is comprised of strategists, creatives, media and marketplace experts, data scientists, and engineers driven by one common purpose — accelerate business growth through data-driven marketing, creative, and commerce. With over 300 experts across the globe, MindgruveMacarta’s teams provide integrated, performance marketing, and retail media solutions for global brands.

MindgruveMacarta serves global brands seeking a fully integrated, omni-channel approach to performance marketing, retail media, and advanced analytics. Our diverse client base includes  P&G, Tempur Sealy, Colgate-Palmolive, Dupont, Sony, Mattel, 3M, and Wrangler. MindgruveMacarta is led by long-tenured industry veterans with a strong track record of delivering dynamic growth for their global brand partners.

We value MindgruveMacarta’s unique combination of industry expertise in consumer, CPG, B2B, healthcare, financial services, and technology sectors as well as deep platform experience in Google, Meta, Linkedin, Amazon, Walmart, and Mercado Libre. MindgruveMacarta is a Google Premier Partner and Amazon Advanced Advertising Partner.

Methodology Behind the KPIs

Data is from the 2025 MindgruveMacarta’s quarterly data set and based on the analysis of ecommerce platforms: Amazon Brazil (AMAZON BR), Amazon Mexico (AMAZON MX), Mercado Livre in Brazil (MERCADO LIVRE BR), and Mercado Livre Mexico (MERCADO LIVRE MX). Data aggregation was facilitated through the platforms’ APIs. Data acquisition for this data set was conducted on March 30, 2025.

KPIs in the Portal

CategoryKPIKPI Definition
Retail MediaAdvertising Cost of Sale (ACOS)The amount spent on ads divided by the number of ad-attributed sales.
Retail MediaEcommerce CPCThe total advertising cost divided by the number of clicks.
Retail MediaEcommerce CPMThe amount advertisers pay for every thousand impressions of their ads for the selected period; represented as the amount spent on ads divided by the number of ad impressions multiplied by 1,000.
Retail MediaEcommerce Cost per View (CPV)The amount spent on ads divided by the number of ad views.
Retail MediaEcommerce CTRThe total number of clicks divided by the total number of impressions attributed to the advertising campaign in question; expressed as a percentage.
Retail MediaEcommerce Conversion RateThe ecommerce orders as a percentage of impressions.
Retail MediaEcommerce ImpressionsThe number of times the ad is displayed to a user. For video ads, this does not mean the video has to be viewed.
Retail MediaEcommerce New-to-Brand OrdersThe ad-attributed orders from customers who have not purchased from the advertised brand on that specific marketplace within the last 12 months.
Retail MediaEcommerce New-to-Brand RevenuesThe ad-attributed sales from customers who have not purchased from the advertised brand on that specific marketplace within the last 12 months.
Retail MediaEcommerce ROASThe total revenues attributed to ad campaigns divided by the total ad spend for these campaigns. It is usually expressed in a currency and can be considered the amount of revenues for every dollar (or other currency) invested in ads.
Retail MediaEcommerce Ad-Attributed SalesThe revenues generated from attributed ad clicks.
Retail MediaEcommerce Ad SpendThe costs incurred by advertisers for the relevant ad type.
Retail MediaEcommerce UnitsThe total ad-attributed units that are sold.
Retail MediaAdd-to-Cart RateThe percentage of visitors who add at least one advertised product to their shopping cart out of all site visitors.
Retail MediaAverage Order ValueCalculated as ad-attributed revenues divided by total orders.
EcommerceEcommerce ClicksThe number of times a user clicks on an ad.
EcommerceEcommerce Detail Page Views (DPV)The number of views for product detail pages.
EcommerceEcommerce New-to-Brand Purchase RateThe purchase rate for customers identified as being new-to-brand, meaning they have not previously purchased from the brand in question.
EcommerceEcommerce OrdersThe number of orders placed through ecommerce.

Access Industry KPIs.

Industry KPIs is the most comprehensive portal for marketing, retail, and ecommerce KPIs available anywhere, with more than 30 leading sources of industry KPIs—and growing.

Click below and fill out a brief form to have one of our team members speak with you about how Industry KPIs could save you time, pinpoint your performance gaps, and help you measure new strategic opportunities for future growth.

