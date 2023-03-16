Retail Media Measurement.
Industry average KPIs & metric benchmarks for retail media marketing
Retail media networks have been a critical and growing part of advertiser budgets in recent years. The importance of reaching shoppers where and when they are open to product messaging is an essential reason for the robust growth in this space. In the US, retail media ad spending grew by more than 20% in 2022, outstripping the 12.5% growth for digital ad spending overall. Retail media ad spending is on track to deliver the same robust growth in 2023, when it will surpass $45 million, representing roughly 16% of digital ad spending.
As advertisers look for additional ways to expose their products on retailer websites, they will find that it requires them to work with the major retail players offering this unique ad space and highly engaged audience. Large players in the retail media space such as Amazon, Walmart, Target, and Instacart see an increasing wave of retail media entrants offering unique audiences and heating up competition for advertiser dollars.
The ability of retail media to introduce new customers to an advertiser’s products makes it a clear winner among consumer-facing brands. But for advertisers, choosing between retail media platforms is complicated by there being little standardization across retailer websites, making performance tracking an important strategic component of success in this medium. Also, the “”walled garden”” nature of advertising on a retail platform means marketers aren’t always getting the information needed to improve results for their campaigns. Brands looking for exposure and lift through the use of retail media ads are in need of KPI benchmarking as they extend their efforts across multiple retailer websites.
Why These KPIs Matter
Retail Media advertisers are faced with a need to benchmark their campaigns across various retailer websites. To be successful in this space, advertisers will benefit from the use of standard KPIs that will help to optimize campaign decisions across separate platforms where metrics can vary and extend their audiences through the massive reach made possible by retail media networks.
List of Available Retail Media KPIs
|Metric
|KPI Source
|Data slices
|Cadence
|Geography
|Average order value (AOV)
|Perpetua
|By Amazon DSP creative, by Amazon DSP funnel, by industry and country
|Quarterly
|US, Canada
|Average order value (AOV) growth
|Perpetua
|By Amazon DSP creative, by Amazon DSP funnel, by industry and country
|Quarterly
|US, Canada
|Attributed ad sales growth
|Perpetua
|Overall, by Amazon DSP creative, by industry, by industry and country
|Quarterly
|US, Canada
|Attributed ad spend growth
|Perpetua
|By industry and country, by Amazon DSP creative, by Amazon DSP funnel
|Quarterly
|US
|Click growth
|Perpetua
|By product
|Quarterly
|US
|Conversion rate
|Perpetua
|By product and country, by industry and country (US and Canada)
|Quarterly
|US, Canada, Mexico, France, Germany, Great Britain, Italy, Spain, India, Japan
|Conversion rate growth
|Perpetua
|By industry and country, by product and country
|Quarterly
|US, Canada
|Conversion growth
|Perpetua
|By product
|Quarterly
|US, Canada, Mexico, France, Germany, Great Britain, Italy, Spain, India, Japan
|Cost per acquisition (CPA)
|Perpetua
|By industry and country
|Quarterly
|US, Canada, Mexico, France, Germany, Great Britain, Italy, Spain, India, Japan
|Cost-per-acquisition (CPA) growth
|Perpetua
|By industry and country
|Quarterly
|US, Canada
|Cost per click (CPC)
|Perpetua
|By Amazon DSP creative, by Amazon DSP funnel, by Amazon DSP, by product and country, by industry and country
|Quarterly
|US, Canada, Mexico, France, Germany, Great Britain, Italy, Spain, India, Japan
|Cost-per-click (CPC) growth
|Perpetua
|By industry and country, by country and product, by Amazon DSP creative, by Amazon DSP funnel
|Quarterly
|US, Canada
|Detail page view rate
|Perpetua
|By Amazon DSP creative, by Amazon DSP funnel
|Quarterly
|US
|Detail page view rate growth
|Perpetua
|By Amazon DSP creative, by Amazon DSP funnel
|Quarterly
|US
|Cost per detail page view
|Perpetua
|By Amazon DSP creative, by Amazon DSP funnel
|Quarterly
|US
|Cost per detail page view growth
|Perpetua
|By Amazon DSP creative, by Amazon DSP funnel
|Quarterly
|US
|Cost per impression (CPM)
|Perpetua
|By Amazon DSP creative, by Amazon DSP funnel
|Quarterly
|US
|Cost per impression (CPM) growth
|Perpetua
|By Amazon DSP creative, by Amazon DSP funnel
|Quarterly
|US
|Clickthrough rate (CTR)
|Perpetua
|By Amazon DSP creative, by Amazon DSP funnel, by product and country, by industry and country
|Quaterly
|US, Canada, Mexico, France, Germany, Great Britain, Italy, Spain, Japan
|Clickthrough rate (CTR) growth
|Perpetua
|By industry and country, by product and country, by Amazon DSP creative, by Amazon DSP funnel
|Quaterly
|US, Canada, Mexico, France, Germany, Great Britain, Italy, Spain, India, Japan
|Impression growth
|Perpetua
|By product
|Quaterly
|US
|New-to-brand purchase rate
|Perpetua
|By Amazon DSP creative, by Amazon DSP funnel
|Quaterly
|US
|New-to-brand purchase rate growth
|Perpetua
|By industry, by Amazon DSP creative, by Amazon DSP funnel
|Quaterly
|US
|Purchase rate
|Perpetua
|By Amazon DSP creative, by Amazon DSP funnel
|Quaterly
|US
|Purchase rate growth
|Perpetua
|By Amazon DSP creative, by Amazon DSP funnel
|Quaterly
|US
|Return on ad spend (ROAS)
|Perpetua
|By industry and country, by product and country, by Amazon DSP creative, by Amazon DSP funnel
|Quaterly
|US, Canada, Mexico, France, Germany, Great Britain, Italy, Spain, India, Japan
|Return on ad spend (ROAS) growth
|Perpetua
|By industry and country, by product and country, by Amazon DSP creative, by Amazon DSP funnel
|Quaterly
|US, Canada, Mexico, France, Germany, Great Britain, Italy, Spain, India, Japan
|Video average order value (AOV)
|Perpetua
|By country
|Quaterly
|US, Canada, Mexico, France, Germany, Great Britain, Italy, Spain, India, Japan
|Video average order value (AOV) growth
|Perpetua
|By country
|Quaterly
|US, Canada, Mexico, France, Germany, Great Britain, Italy, Spain, India, Japan
|Video attributed ad sales growth
|Perpetua
|By country
|Quaterly
|US
|Video attributed ad spend growth
|Perpetua
|By country
|Quaterly
|US
|Video click growth
|Perpetua
|By country
|Quaterly
|US, Canada, Mexico, France, Germany, Great Britain, Italy, Spain, India, Japan
|Video conversion growth
|Perpetua
|By country
|Quaterly
|US, Canada, Mexico, France, Germany, Great Britain, Italy, Spain, India, Japan
|Video cost per acquisition (CPA)
|Perpetua
|By country
|Quaterly
|US, Canada, Mexico, France, Germany, Great Britain, Italy, Spain, India, Japan
|Video cost per acquisition (CPA) growth
|Perpetua
|By country
|Quaterly
|US, Canada, Mexico, France, Germany, Great Britain, Italy, Spain, India, Japan
|Video cost per click (CPC)
|Perpetua
|By country
|Quaterly
|US, Canada, Mexico, France, Germany, Great Britain, Italy, Spain, India, Japan
|Video cost per click (CPC) growth
|Perpetua
|By country
|Quaterly
|US, Canada, Mexico, France, Germany, Great Britain, Italy, Spain, India, Japan
|Video cost per impression (CPM)
|Perpetua
|By country
|Quaterly
|US, Canada, Mexico, France, Germany, Great Britain, Italy, Spain, India, Japan
|Video cost per impression (CPM) growth
|Perpetua
|By country
|Quaterly
|US, Canada, Mexico, France, Germany, Great Britain, Italy, Spain, India, Japan
|Video clickthrough rate (CTR)
|Perpetua
|By country
|Quaterly
|US, Canada, Mexico, France, Germany, Great Britain, Italy, Spain, India, Japan
|Video clickthrough rate (CTR) growth
|Perpetua
|By country
|Quaterly
|US, Canada, Mexico, France, Germany, Great Britain, Italy, Spain, India, Japan
|Video conversion rate
|Perpetua
|By country
|Quaterly
|US, Canada, Mexico, France, Germany, Great Britain, Italy, Spain, India, Japan
|Video conversion rate growth
|Perpetua
|By country
|Quaterly
|US
|Video impression growth
|Perpetua
|By country
|Quaterly
|US, Canada, Mexico, France, Germany, Great Britain, Italy, Spain, India, Japan
|Video return on ad spend (ROAS)
|Perpetua
|By country
|Quaterly
|US, Canada, Mexico, France, Germany, Great Britain, Italy, Spain, India, Japan
|Video return on ad spend (ROAS) growth
|Perpetua
|By country
|Quaterly
|US, Canada, Mexico, France, Germany, Great Britain, Italy, Spain, India, Japan
|Retail media ad click growth
|Skai
|Overall
|Quaterly
|Worldwide
|Retail media ad cost per click (CPC)
|Skai
|Overall
|Quaterly
|Worldwide
|Retail media ad cost-per-click (CPC) growth
|Skai
|Overall
|Quaterly
|Worldwide
|Retail media ad clickthrough rate (CTR)
|Skai
|Overall
|Quaterly
|Worldwide
|Retail media ad clickthrough rate (CTR) growth
|Skai
|Overall
|Quaterly
|Worldwide
|Retail media ad impression growth
|Skai
|Overall
|Quaterly
|Worldwide
|Retail media ad spend growth
|Skai
|Overall
|Quaterly
|Worldwide
|Ecommerce conversion rate growth
|Criteo
|By industry
|Annual
|US
|Amazon Indexed Ad Spend
|CommerceIQ
|Overall
|Monthly
|US
|Amazon Return on Ad Spend (ROAS)
|CommerceIQ
|Overall
|Monthly
|US
|Amazon Cost per Click (CPC)
|CommerceIQ
|Overall
|Monthly
|US
