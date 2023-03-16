Contact Sales:1-800-405-0844
Our research focuses on the five core coverage areas below. We apply our rigorous research methodology to our reports, charts, forecasts, and more to keep our clients at the forefront of key developments and trends before they hit the mainstream.
Retail Media Measurement.

Industry average KPIs & metric benchmarks for retail media marketing

Retail media networks have been a critical and growing part of advertiser budgets in recent years. The importance of reaching shoppers where and when they are open to product messaging is an essential reason for the robust growth in this space. In the US, retail media ad spending grew by more than 20% in 2022, outstripping the 12.5% growth for digital ad spending overall. Retail media ad spending is on track to deliver the same robust growth in 2023, when it will surpass $45 million, representing roughly 16% of digital ad spending.

As advertisers look for additional ways to expose their products on retailer websites, they will find that it requires them to work with the major retail players offering this unique ad space and highly engaged audience. Large players in the retail media space such as Amazon, Walmart, Target, and Instacart see an increasing wave of retail media entrants offering unique audiences and heating up competition for advertiser dollars.

The ability of retail media to introduce new customers to an advertiser’s products makes it a clear winner among consumer-facing brands. But for advertisers, choosing between retail media platforms is complicated by there being little standardization across retailer websites, making performance tracking an important strategic component of success in this medium. Also, the “”walled garden”” nature of advertising on a retail platform means marketers aren’t always getting the information needed to improve results for their campaigns. Brands looking for exposure and lift through the use of retail media ads are in need of KPI benchmarking as they extend their efforts across multiple retailer websites.

EMARKETER KPIs

Why These KPIs Matter

Retail Media advertisers are faced with a need to benchmark their campaigns across various retailer websites. To be successful in this space, advertisers will benefit from the use of standard KPIs that will help to optimize campaign decisions across separate platforms where metrics can vary and extend their audiences through the massive reach made possible by retail media networks.

List of Available Retail Media KPIs
MetricKPI SourceData slicesCadenceGeography
Average order value (AOV)PerpetuaBy Amazon DSP creative, by Amazon DSP funnel, by industry and countryQuarterlyUS, Canada
Average order value (AOV) growthPerpetuaBy Amazon DSP creative, by Amazon DSP funnel, by industry and countryQuarterlyUS, Canada
Attributed ad sales growthPerpetuaOverall, by Amazon DSP creative, by industry, by industry and countryQuarterlyUS, Canada
Attributed ad spend growthPerpetuaBy industry and country, by Amazon DSP creative, by Amazon DSP funnelQuarterlyUS
Click growthPerpetuaBy productQuarterlyUS
Conversion ratePerpetuaBy product and country, by industry and country (US and Canada)QuarterlyUS, Canada, Mexico, France, Germany, Great Britain, Italy, Spain, India, Japan
Conversion rate growthPerpetuaBy industry and country, by product and countryQuarterlyUS, Canada
Conversion growthPerpetuaBy productQuarterlyUS, Canada, Mexico, France, Germany, Great Britain, Italy, Spain, India, Japan
Cost per acquisition (CPA)PerpetuaBy industry and countryQuarterlyUS, Canada, Mexico, France, Germany, Great Britain, Italy, Spain, India, Japan
Cost-per-acquisition (CPA) growthPerpetuaBy industry and countryQuarterlyUS, Canada
Cost per click (CPC)PerpetuaBy Amazon DSP creative, by Amazon DSP funnel, by Amazon DSP, by product and country, by industry and countryQuarterlyUS, Canada, Mexico, France, Germany, Great Britain, Italy, Spain, India, Japan
Cost-per-click (CPC) growthPerpetuaBy industry and country, by country and product, by Amazon DSP creative, by Amazon DSP funnelQuarterlyUS, Canada
Detail page view ratePerpetuaBy Amazon DSP creative, by Amazon DSP funnelQuarterlyUS
Detail page view rate growthPerpetuaBy Amazon DSP creative, by Amazon DSP funnelQuarterlyUS
Cost per detail page viewPerpetuaBy Amazon DSP creative, by Amazon DSP funnelQuarterlyUS
Cost per detail page view growthPerpetuaBy Amazon DSP creative, by Amazon DSP funnelQuarterlyUS
Cost per impression (CPM)PerpetuaBy Amazon DSP creative, by Amazon DSP funnelQuarterlyUS
Cost per impression (CPM) growthPerpetuaBy Amazon DSP creative, by Amazon DSP funnelQuarterlyUS
Clickthrough rate (CTR)PerpetuaBy Amazon DSP creative, by Amazon DSP funnel, by product and country, by industry and countryQuaterlyUS, Canada, Mexico, France, Germany, Great Britain, Italy, Spain, Japan
Clickthrough rate (CTR) growthPerpetuaBy industry and country, by product and country, by Amazon DSP creative, by Amazon DSP funnelQuaterlyUS, Canada, Mexico, France, Germany, Great Britain, Italy, Spain, India, Japan
Impression growthPerpetuaBy productQuaterlyUS
New-to-brand purchase ratePerpetuaBy Amazon DSP creative, by Amazon DSP funnelQuaterlyUS
New-to-brand purchase rate growthPerpetuaBy industry, by Amazon DSP creative, by Amazon DSP funnelQuaterlyUS
Purchase ratePerpetuaBy Amazon DSP creative, by Amazon DSP funnelQuaterlyUS
Purchase rate growthPerpetuaBy Amazon DSP creative, by Amazon DSP funnelQuaterlyUS
Return on ad spend (ROAS)PerpetuaBy industry and country, by product and country, by Amazon DSP creative, by Amazon DSP funnelQuaterlyUS, Canada, Mexico, France, Germany, Great Britain, Italy, Spain, India, Japan
Return on ad spend (ROAS) growthPerpetuaBy industry and country, by product and country, by Amazon DSP creative, by Amazon DSP funnelQuaterlyUS, Canada, Mexico, France, Germany, Great Britain, Italy, Spain, India, Japan
Video average order value (AOV)PerpetuaBy countryQuaterlyUS, Canada, Mexico, France, Germany, Great Britain, Italy, Spain, India, Japan
Video average order value (AOV) growthPerpetuaBy countryQuaterlyUS, Canada, Mexico, France, Germany, Great Britain, Italy, Spain, India, Japan
Video attributed ad sales growthPerpetuaBy countryQuaterlyUS
Video attributed ad spend growthPerpetuaBy countryQuaterlyUS
Video click growthPerpetuaBy countryQuaterlyUS, Canada, Mexico, France, Germany, Great Britain, Italy, Spain, India, Japan
Video conversion growthPerpetuaBy countryQuaterlyUS, Canada, Mexico, France, Germany, Great Britain, Italy, Spain, India, Japan
Video cost per acquisition (CPA)PerpetuaBy countryQuaterlyUS, Canada, Mexico, France, Germany, Great Britain, Italy, Spain, India, Japan
Video cost per acquisition (CPA) growthPerpetuaBy countryQuaterlyUS, Canada, Mexico, France, Germany, Great Britain, Italy, Spain, India, Japan
Video cost per click (CPC)PerpetuaBy countryQuaterlyUS, Canada, Mexico, France, Germany, Great Britain, Italy, Spain, India, Japan
Video cost per click (CPC) growthPerpetuaBy countryQuaterlyUS, Canada, Mexico, France, Germany, Great Britain, Italy, Spain, India, Japan
Video cost per impression (CPM)PerpetuaBy countryQuaterlyUS, Canada, Mexico, France, Germany, Great Britain, Italy, Spain, India, Japan
Video cost per impression (CPM) growthPerpetuaBy countryQuaterlyUS, Canada, Mexico, France, Germany, Great Britain, Italy, Spain, India, Japan
Video clickthrough rate (CTR)PerpetuaBy countryQuaterlyUS, Canada, Mexico, France, Germany, Great Britain, Italy, Spain, India, Japan
Video clickthrough rate (CTR) growthPerpetuaBy countryQuaterlyUS, Canada, Mexico, France, Germany, Great Britain, Italy, Spain, India, Japan
Video conversion ratePerpetuaBy countryQuaterlyUS, Canada, Mexico, France, Germany, Great Britain, Italy, Spain, India, Japan
Video conversion rate growthPerpetuaBy countryQuaterlyUS
Video impression growthPerpetuaBy countryQuaterlyUS, Canada, Mexico, France, Germany, Great Britain, Italy, Spain, India, Japan
Video return on ad spend (ROAS)PerpetuaBy countryQuaterlyUS, Canada, Mexico, France, Germany, Great Britain, Italy, Spain, India, Japan
Video return on ad spend (ROAS) growthPerpetuaBy countryQuaterlyUS, Canada, Mexico, France, Germany, Great Britain, Italy, Spain, India, Japan
Retail media ad click growthSkaiOverallQuaterlyWorldwide
Retail media ad cost per click (CPC)SkaiOverallQuaterlyWorldwide
Retail media ad cost-per-click (CPC) growthSkaiOverallQuaterlyWorldwide
Retail media ad clickthrough rate (CTR)SkaiOverallQuaterlyWorldwide
Retail media ad clickthrough rate (CTR) growthSkaiOverallQuaterlyWorldwide
Retail media ad impression growthSkaiOverallQuaterlyWorldwide
Retail media ad spend growthSkaiOverallQuaterlyWorldwide
Ecommerce conversion rate growthCriteoBy industryAnnualUS
Amazon Indexed Ad SpendCommerceIQOverallMonthlyUS
Amazon Return on Ad Spend (ROAS)CommerceIQOverallMonthlyUS
Amazon Cost per Click (CPC)CommerceIQOverallMonthlyUS

