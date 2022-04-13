Source Profile: Skai
Skai, rebranded from Kenshoo in 2021, has developed a suite of tools to support advertisers and agencies as they plan, execute, analyze, and optimize campaigns across search, social, and on retailers’ properties.
We value Skai’s data because of its quarterly granularity, recency (the most recent data is from Q4 2025), and efforts to “static” the dataset, providing apples-to-apples comparisons on year-to-year comparisons.
Methodology Behind the KPIs
Data in Skai’s Q2 2025 quarterly trends report was based on advertiser campaign data managed through the Skai platform on Google, Microsoft Advertising, Yahoo, Yahoo Japan, Baidu, Yandex, Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, Snapchat, Apple, Amazon, Walmart, Instacart, and Criteo. Per Skai, it was based on over 750 billion impressions, 15 billion clicks, and $7 billion in spending across multiple countries and industry categories. Skai’s clients span 20 vertical industries and 60 countries. Skai created a static set of clients for Industry KPIs in order to represent changes over the entire time period independent of changes in its client base.
KPIs in the Portal
|Category
|KPI
|KPI Definition
|Earned/Social Media KPIs
|Paid social click-through rate
|The percent of ad impressions on social platforms that result in a click by a user
|Earned/Social Media KPIs
|Paid social CPM
|The average cost per thousand impressions on ads on social platforms worldwide
|Earned/Social Media KPIs
|Paid social spend growth
|Year-over-year change in ad spending on social platforms worldwide
|Earned/Social Media KPIs
|Paid social impression growth
|Year-over-year change in impressions on ads on social platforms worldwide
|Earned/Social Media KPIs
|Paid social click growth
|Year-over-year change in clicks from ads on social platforms worldwide
|Earned/Social Media KPIs
|Paid social click-through rate growth
|Year-over-year change in the percentage of ad impressions that result in a click by a user
|Earned/Social Media KPIs
|Paid social cost-per-click growth
|Year-over-year change in the cost per click across ads on social platforms worldwide
|Search Marketing KPIs
|Paid search click growth
|Year-over-year change in clicks from paid search ads worldwide
|Search Marketing KPIs
|Paid search ad spend growth
|Year-over-year change in ad spending on search platforms worldwide
|Search Marketing KPIs
|Paid search ad click-through rate
|The percent of ad impressions on search platforms that result in a click by a user
|Search Marketing KPIs
|Paid search ad impression growth
|Year-over-year change in impressions on ads on search platforms worldwide
|Search Marketing KPIs
|Paid search click-through rate growth
|Year-over-year change in the percentage of ad impressions on search platforms that result in a click by a user
