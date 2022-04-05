Earned/Social Media KPIs.
Earned media (as opposed to paid media) are brand exposures that accrue for reasons other than paid advertising. Public relations, word of mouth, customer reviews, and social media engagement are the most prominent forms of earned media. Earned media happens organically as customers respond to a brand and its efforts.
When ads are purchased on a social platform (Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, etc.), this is considered paid media. But when consumers engage with a brand in some way—sharing a link, talking about the brand, reading a tweet—this falls into earned media. As such, some of our benchmarking data on Facebook and Instagram falls under our definition of paid advertising, while other key benchmarking metrics on these platforms fall in earned media.
Why These KPIs Matter
Earned media is generally more difficult to precisely track than paid media, because it often happens in unmeasurable ways, such as word of mouth. But it has exploded in importance as the internet and social media have given fans and detractors a megaphone to share their passions and frustrations.
List of Available Earned/Social Media KPIs
|Metric
|KPI Source
|Data slices
|Cadence
|Geography
|Median monthly CPC
|Emplifi
|By industry
|Quarterly
|Worldwide, by country/region
|Monthly median CTR
|Emplifi
|By industry
|Quarterly
|Worldwide, by country/egion
|Median monthly ad spend
|Emplifi
|By industry
|Quarterly
|Worldwide, by country/region
|Twitter engagement rate
|Rival IQ
|By industry
|Annual
|Worldwide
|Twitter tweets per week
|Rival IQ
|By industry
|Annual
|Worldwide
|Facebook engagement rates
|Rival IQ
|By industry
|Annual
|Worldwide
|Facebook posts per day
|Rival IQ
|By industry
|Annual
|Worldwide
|Instagram engagement rates
|Rival IQ
|By industry
|Annual
|Worldwide
|Instagram posts per day
|Rival IQ
|By industry
|Annual
|Worldwide
|Social ad spend growth
|Skai
|No breakouts
|Quarterly
|Worldwide
|Social ad impression growth
|Skai
|No breakouts
|Quarterly
|Worldwide
|Social ad click growth
|Skai
|No breakouts
|Quarterly
|Worldwide
|Social ad CPM
|Skai
|No breakouts
|Quarterly
|Worldwide
|Social media share of referrals
|Statcounter
|By social media site, by device
|Monthly
|Worldwide, by country/region
|Social referral share
|Statcounter
|By platform and region
|Monthly
|Africa, Argentina, Asia, Brazil, Canada, China, Europe, France, Germany, India, Japan, Mexico, North America, Oceania, South America, UK, US, Worldwide
|Average social ad impressions per day per MAU growth
|EMARKETER
|By platform
|Quarterly
|US
|Average social ad impressions per hour per MAU growth
|EMARKETER
|By platform
|Quarterly
|US
|Average social ad impression per day per MAU
|EMARKETER
|By platform
|Quarterly
|US
|Average social ad impression per hour per MAU
|EMARKETER
|By platform
|Quarterly
|US
|Social ad CPM
|EMARKETER
|Overall, by platform
|Quarterly
|US
|Social ad CPM growth
|EMARKETER
|Overall, by platform
|Quarterly
|US
|Total social ad impression growth
|EMARKETER
|By platform
|Quarterly
|US
|Total social ad impressions
|EMARKETER
|By platform
|Quarterly
|US
|Facebook average posts per week
|Dash Hudson
|Overall, by account size, by industry
|Quarterly
|Global
|Facebook average posts per month
|Dash Hudson
|Overall, by account size, by industry
|Quarterly
|Global
|Facebook average engagement rate per video post
|Dash Hudson
|Overall, by account size, by industry
|Quarterly
|Global
|Facebook average comments per video post
|Dash Hudson
|Overall, by account size, by industry
|Quarterly
|Global
|Facebook average shares per video post
|Dash Hudson
|Overall, by account size, by industry
|Quarterly
|Global
|Facebook average reactions per video post
|Dash Hudson
|Overall, by account size, by industry
|Quarterly
|Global
|Facebook average engagement rate per photo post
|Dash Hudson
|Overall, by account size, by industry
|Quarterly
|Global
|Facebook average comments per photo post
|Dash Hudson
|Overall, by account size, by industry
|Quarterly
|Global
|Facebook average shares per photo post
|Dash Hudson
|Overall, by account size, by industry
|Quarterly
|Global
|Facebook average reactions per photo post
|Dash Hudson
|Overall, by account size, by industry
|Quarterly
|Global
|Facebook average engagement rate per link post
|Dash Hudson
|Overall, by account size, by industry
|Quarterly
|Global
|Facebook average comments per link post
|Dash Hudson
|Overall, by account size, by industry
|Quarterly
|Global
|Facebook average shares per link post
|Dash Hudson
|Overall, by account size, by industry
|Quarterly
|Global
|Facebook average reactions per link post
|Dash Hudson
|Overall, by account size, by industry
|Quarterly
|Global
|Instagram average posts per week
|Dash Hudson
|Overall, by account size, by industry
|Quarterly
|Global
|Instagram average posts per month
|Dash Hudson
|Overall, by account size, by industry
|Quarterly
|Global
|Instagram average engagement rate per post
|Dash Hudson
|Overall, by account size, by industry
|Quarterly
|Global
|Instagram average saves per post
|Dash Hudson
|Overall, by account size, by industry
|Quarterly
|Global
|Instagram average Reels shares per post
|Dash Hudson
|Overall, by account size, by industry
|Quarterly
|Global
|Instagram average Reels video views per post
|Dash Hudson
|Overall, by account size, by industry
|Quarterly
|Global
|Instagram average Reels video views per month
|Dash Hudson
|Overall, by account size, by industry
|Quarterly
|Global
|Instagram average reach per post
|Dash Hudson
|Overall, by account size, by industry
|Quarterly
|Global
|Instagram average monthly follower growth rate
|Dash Hudson
|Overall, by account size, by industry
|Quarterly
|Global
|TikTok average posts per week
|Dash Hudson
|Overall, by account size, by industry
|Quarterly
|Global
|TikTok average posts per month
|Dash Hudson
|Overall, by account size, by industry
|Quarterly
|Global
|TikTok average engagement rate per view
|Dash Hudson
|Overall, by account size, by industry
|Quarterly
|Global
|TikTok average engagement rate by reach
|Dash Hudson
|Overall, by account size, by industry
|Quarterly
|Global
|TikTok average video views per post
|Dash Hudson
|Overall, by account size, by industry
|Quarterly
|Global
|TikTok average video views per month
|Dash Hudson
|Overall, by account size, by industry
|Quarterly
|Global
|TikTok average retention rate
|Dash Hudson
|Overall, by account size, by industry
|Quarterly
|Global
|TikTok average shares per post
|Dash Hudson
|Overall, by account size, by industry
|Quarterly
|Global
|TikTok average monthly follower growth rate
|Dash Hudson
|Overall, by account size, by industry
|Quarterly
|Global
|X (formerly Twitter) average posts per week
|Dash Hudson
|Overall, by account size, by industry
|Quarterly
|Global
|X (formerly Twitter) average posts per month
|Dash Hudson
|Overall, by account size, by industry
|Quarterly
|Global
|X (formerly Twitter) average engagement rate per post
|Dash Hudson
|Overall, by account size, by industry
|Quarterly
|Global
|X (formerly Twitter) average impressions per post
|Dash Hudson
|Overall, by account size, by industry
|Quarterly
|Global
|X (formerly Twitter) average link clicks per post
|Dash Hudson
|Overall, by account size, by industry
|Quarterly
|Global
|Pinterest average monthly follower growth rate
|Dash Hudson
|Overall, by account size, by industry
|Quarterly
|Global
|Pinterest average number of weekly posts
|Dash Hudson
|Overall, by account size, by industry
|Quarterly
|Global
|Pinterest average number of monthly posts
|Dash Hudson
|Overall, by account size, by industry
|Quarterly
|Global
|Pinterest average engagement rate per post
|Dash Hudson
|Overall, by account size, by industry
|Quarterly
|Global
|Pinterest average impressions per post
|Dash Hudson
|Overall, by account size, by industry
|Quarterly
|Global
|YouTube average monthly subscriber growth rate
|Dash Hudson
|Overall, by account size, by industry
|Quarterly
|Global
|YouTube Shorts average views per video post
|Dash Hudson
|Overall, by account size, by industry
|Quarterly
|Global
|YouTube Shorts average number of weekly posts
|Dash Hudson
|Overall, by account size, by industry
|Quarterly
|Global
|YouTube Shorts average number of monthly posts
|Dash Hudson
|Overall, by account size, by industry
|Quarterly
|Global
|YouTube Shorts average percentage viewed
|Dash Hudson
|Overall, by account size, by industry
|Quarterly
|Global
|YouTube long-form (on-demand) average views per video
|Dash Hudson
|Overall, by account size, by industry
|Quarterly
|Global
|YouTube long-form (on-demand) average number of weekly posts
|Dash Hudson
|Overall, by account size, by industry
|Quarterly
|Global
|YouTube long-form (on-demand) average number of monthly posts
|Dash Hudson
|Overall, by account size, by industry
|Quarterly
|Global
|YouTube long-form (on-demand) average percentage viewed
|Dash Hudson
|Overall, by account size, by industry
|Quarterly
|Global
|Meta Average CPC
|AdRoll
|By Industry
|Quarterly
|Worldwide
|TikTok Average CPC
|AdRoll
|By Industry
|Quarterly
|Worldwide
|Pinterest Average CPC
|AdRoll
|By Industry
|Quarterly
|Worldwide
|Meta Average CPM
|AdRoll
|By Industry
|Quarterly
|Worldwide
|TikTok Average CPM
|AdRoll
|By Industry
|Quarterly
|Worldwide
|Pinterest Average CPM
|AdRoll
|By Industry
|Quarterly
|Worldwide
|Meta Ad CTR
|AdRoll
|By Industry
|Quarterly
|Worldwide
|Share of Average Purchase Intent Clicks by Platform
|MikMak
|By industry, by country and platform
|Quarterly
|US, UK, France, Germany, Spain, Italy
|Linkedin Ads CPC
|MindgruveMacarta
|By Industry
|Quarterly
|US
|Linkedin Ads CPM
|MindgruveMacarta
|By Industry
|Quarterly
|US
|Linkedin Ads CTR
|MindgruveMacarta
|By Industry
|Quarterly
|US
|TikTok Ads CPM
|MindgruveMacarta
|By Industry
|Quarterly
|US
|TikTok Ads CPC
|MindgruveMacarta
|By Industry
|Quarterly
|US
|TikTok Ads CTR
|MindgruveMacarta
|By Industry
|Quarterly
|US
|TikTok Ads CVR
|MindgruveMacarta
|By Industry
|Quarterly
|US
|TikTok Ads CPL
|MindgruveMacarta
|By Industry
|Quarterly
|US
|Pinterest Ads CPM
|MindgruveMacarta
|By Industry
|Quarterly
|US
|Pinterest Ads CPC
|MindgruveMacarta
|By Industry
|Quarterly
|US
|Pinterest Ads CTR
|MindgruveMacarta
|By Industry
|Quarterly
|US
|Pinterest Ads CVR
|MindgruveMacarta
|By Industry
|Quarterly
|US
|Pinterest Ads CPL
|MindgruveMacarta
|By Industry
|Quarterly
|US
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