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EMARKETER

Earned/Social Media KPIs.

Earned media (as opposed to paid media) are brand exposures that accrue for reasons other than paid advertising. Public relations, word of mouth, customer reviews, and social media engagement are the most prominent forms of earned media. Earned media happens organically as customers respond to a brand and its efforts.

When ads are purchased on a social platform (Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, etc.), this is considered paid media. But when consumers engage with a brand in some way—sharing a link, talking about the brand, reading a tweet—this falls into earned media. As such, some of our benchmarking data on Facebook and Instagram falls under our definition of paid advertising, while other key benchmarking metrics on these platforms fall in earned media.

EMARKETER KPIs

Why These KPIs Matter

Earned media is generally more difficult to precisely track than paid media, because it often happens in unmeasurable ways, such as word of mouth. But it has exploded in importance as the internet and social media have given fans and detractors a megaphone to share their passions and frustrations.

List of Available Earned/Social Media KPIs
MetricKPI SourceData slicesCadenceGeography
Median monthly CPCEmplifiBy industryQuarterlyWorldwide, by country/region
Monthly median CTREmplifiBy industryQuarterlyWorldwide, by country/egion
Median monthly ad spendEmplifiBy industryQuarterlyWorldwide, by country/region
Twitter engagement rateRival IQBy industryAnnualWorldwide
Twitter tweets per weekRival IQBy industryAnnualWorldwide
Facebook engagement ratesRival IQBy industryAnnualWorldwide
Facebook posts per dayRival IQBy industryAnnualWorldwide
Instagram engagement ratesRival IQBy industryAnnualWorldwide
Instagram posts per dayRival IQBy industryAnnualWorldwide
Social ad spend growthSkaiNo breakoutsQuarterlyWorldwide
Social ad impression growthSkaiNo breakoutsQuarterlyWorldwide
Social ad click growthSkaiNo breakoutsQuarterlyWorldwide
Social ad CPMSkaiNo breakoutsQuarterlyWorldwide
Social media share of referralsStatcounterBy social media site, by deviceMonthlyWorldwide, by country/region
Social referral shareStatcounterBy platform and regionMonthlyAfrica, Argentina, Asia, Brazil, Canada, China, Europe, France, Germany, India, Japan, Mexico, North America, Oceania, South America, UK, US, Worldwide
Average social ad impressions per day per MAU growthEMARKETERBy platformQuarterlyUS
Average social ad impressions per hour per MAU growthEMARKETERBy platformQuarterlyUS
Average social ad impression per day per MAUEMARKETERBy platformQuarterlyUS
Average social ad impression per hour per MAUEMARKETERBy platformQuarterlyUS
Social ad CPMEMARKETEROverall, by platformQuarterlyUS
Social ad CPM growthEMARKETEROverall, by platformQuarterlyUS
Total social ad impression growthEMARKETERBy platformQuarterlyUS
Total social ad impressionsEMARKETERBy platformQuarterlyUS
Facebook average posts per weekDash HudsonOverall, by account size, by industryQuarterlyGlobal
Facebook average posts per monthDash HudsonOverall, by account size, by industryQuarterlyGlobal
Facebook average engagement rate per video postDash HudsonOverall, by account size, by industryQuarterlyGlobal
Facebook average comments per video postDash HudsonOverall, by account size, by industryQuarterlyGlobal
Facebook average shares per video postDash HudsonOverall, by account size, by industryQuarterlyGlobal
Facebook average reactions per video postDash HudsonOverall, by account size, by industryQuarterlyGlobal
Facebook average engagement rate per photo postDash HudsonOverall, by account size, by industryQuarterlyGlobal
Facebook average comments per photo postDash HudsonOverall, by account size, by industryQuarterlyGlobal
Facebook average shares per photo postDash HudsonOverall, by account size, by industryQuarterlyGlobal
Facebook average reactions per photo postDash HudsonOverall, by account size, by industryQuarterlyGlobal
Facebook average engagement rate per link postDash HudsonOverall, by account size, by industryQuarterlyGlobal
Facebook average comments per link postDash HudsonOverall, by account size, by industryQuarterlyGlobal
Facebook average shares per link postDash HudsonOverall, by account size, by industryQuarterlyGlobal
Facebook average reactions per link postDash HudsonOverall, by account size, by industryQuarterlyGlobal
Instagram average posts per weekDash HudsonOverall, by account size, by industryQuarterlyGlobal
Instagram average posts per monthDash HudsonOverall, by account size, by industryQuarterlyGlobal
Instagram average engagement rate per postDash HudsonOverall, by account size, by industryQuarterlyGlobal
Instagram average saves per postDash HudsonOverall, by account size, by industryQuarterlyGlobal
Instagram average Reels shares per postDash HudsonOverall, by account size, by industryQuarterlyGlobal
Instagram average Reels video views per postDash HudsonOverall, by account size, by industryQuarterlyGlobal
Instagram average Reels video views per monthDash HudsonOverall, by account size, by industryQuarterlyGlobal
Instagram average reach per postDash HudsonOverall, by account size, by industryQuarterlyGlobal
Instagram average monthly follower growth rateDash HudsonOverall, by account size, by industryQuarterlyGlobal
TikTok average posts per weekDash HudsonOverall, by account size, by industryQuarterlyGlobal
TikTok average posts per monthDash HudsonOverall, by account size, by industryQuarterlyGlobal
TikTok average engagement rate per viewDash HudsonOverall, by account size, by industryQuarterlyGlobal
TikTok average engagement rate by reachDash HudsonOverall, by account size, by industryQuarterlyGlobal
TikTok average video views per postDash HudsonOverall, by account size, by industryQuarterlyGlobal
TikTok average video views per monthDash HudsonOverall, by account size, by industryQuarterlyGlobal
TikTok average retention rateDash HudsonOverall, by account size, by industryQuarterlyGlobal
TikTok average shares per postDash HudsonOverall, by account size, by industryQuarterlyGlobal
TikTok average monthly follower growth rateDash HudsonOverall, by account size, by industryQuarterlyGlobal
X (formerly Twitter) average posts per weekDash HudsonOverall, by account size, by industryQuarterlyGlobal
X (formerly Twitter) average posts per monthDash HudsonOverall, by account size, by industryQuarterlyGlobal
X (formerly Twitter) average engagement rate per postDash HudsonOverall, by account size, by industryQuarterlyGlobal
X (formerly Twitter) average impressions per postDash HudsonOverall, by account size, by industryQuarterlyGlobal
X (formerly Twitter) average link clicks per postDash HudsonOverall, by account size, by industryQuarterlyGlobal
Pinterest average monthly follower growth rateDash HudsonOverall, by account size, by industryQuarterlyGlobal
Pinterest average number of weekly postsDash HudsonOverall, by account size, by industryQuarterlyGlobal
Pinterest average number of monthly postsDash HudsonOverall, by account size, by industryQuarterlyGlobal
Pinterest average engagement rate per postDash HudsonOverall, by account size, by industryQuarterlyGlobal
Pinterest average impressions per postDash HudsonOverall, by account size, by industryQuarterlyGlobal
YouTube average monthly subscriber growth rateDash HudsonOverall, by account size, by industryQuarterlyGlobal
YouTube Shorts average views per video postDash HudsonOverall, by account size, by industryQuarterlyGlobal
YouTube Shorts average number of weekly postsDash HudsonOverall, by account size, by industryQuarterlyGlobal
YouTube Shorts average number of monthly postsDash HudsonOverall, by account size, by industryQuarterlyGlobal
YouTube Shorts average percentage viewedDash HudsonOverall, by account size, by industryQuarterlyGlobal
YouTube long-form (on-demand) average views per videoDash HudsonOverall, by account size, by industryQuarterlyGlobal
YouTube long-form (on-demand) average number of weekly postsDash HudsonOverall, by account size, by industryQuarterlyGlobal
YouTube long-form (on-demand) average number of monthly postsDash HudsonOverall, by account size, by industryQuarterlyGlobal
YouTube long-form (on-demand) average percentage viewedDash HudsonOverall, by account size, by industryQuarterlyGlobal
Meta Average CPCAdRollBy IndustryQuarterlyWorldwide
TikTok Average CPCAdRollBy IndustryQuarterlyWorldwide
Pinterest Average CPCAdRollBy IndustryQuarterlyWorldwide
Meta Average CPMAdRollBy IndustryQuarterlyWorldwide
TikTok Average CPMAdRollBy IndustryQuarterlyWorldwide
Pinterest Average CPMAdRollBy IndustryQuarterlyWorldwide
Meta Ad CTRAdRollBy IndustryQuarterlyWorldwide
Share of Average Purchase Intent Clicks by PlatformMikMakBy industry, by country and platformQuarterlyUS, UK, France, Germany, Spain, Italy
Linkedin Ads CPCMindgruveMacartaBy IndustryQuarterlyUS
Linkedin Ads CPMMindgruveMacartaBy IndustryQuarterlyUS
Linkedin Ads CTRMindgruveMacartaBy IndustryQuarterlyUS
TikTok Ads CPMMindgruveMacartaBy IndustryQuarterlyUS
TikTok Ads CPCMindgruveMacartaBy IndustryQuarterlyUS
TikTok Ads CTRMindgruveMacartaBy IndustryQuarterlyUS
TikTok Ads CVRMindgruveMacartaBy IndustryQuarterlyUS
TikTok Ads CPLMindgruveMacartaBy IndustryQuarterlyUS
Pinterest Ads CPMMindgruveMacartaBy IndustryQuarterlyUS
Pinterest Ads CPCMindgruveMacartaBy IndustryQuarterlyUS
Pinterest Ads CTRMindgruveMacartaBy IndustryQuarterlyUS
Pinterest Ads CVRMindgruveMacartaBy IndustryQuarterlyUS
Pinterest Ads CPLMindgruveMacartaBy IndustryQuarterlyUS

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Industry KPIs is the most comprehensive portal for marketing, retail, and ecommerce KPIs available anywhere, with more than 30 leading sources of industry KPIs—and growing.

Click below and fill out a brief form to have one of our team members speak with you about how Industry KPIs could save you time, pinpoint your performance gaps, and help you measure new strategic opportunities for future growth.

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