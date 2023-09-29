ArticlesPricing

EMARKETER

Source Profile: Statcounter

StatCounter offers web analytics for tracking visitor data, traffic sources, engagement, geolocation, keywords, devices, and more. StatCounter web analytics help clients optimize their websites and make data-driven decisions.

StatCounter empowers businesses through a comprehensive array of web analytics tools. It offers real-time visitor tracking, page view metrics, and engagement analysis, helping clients decipher user behavior and fine-tune website content. Insights into traffic sources enable businesses to understand where visitors originate, optimizing marketing strategies. Clients depend on their geolocation data to aid in tailoring content to specific regions and using their data on browsers and devices to facilitate platform-specific design and functionality improvements. Keyword analysis helps businesses enhance SEO efforts and customizable reports and alerts enable tailored analytics and timely notifications. With historical data, businesses can assess trends and make informed decisions. StatCounter prioritizes data security, ensuring compliance with regulations, providing website owners and marketers the means to comprehensively understand their online audience, optimize web assets, and drive data-informed enhancements to elevate their online presence and user engagement.

We value Statcounter’s robust web analytics tools, which enable real-time visitor tracking, page views, traffic sources, geolocation, device data, keyword analysis, customizable reports, and alerts supporting data-driven decisions for a better online presence.

Methodology Behind the KPIs

StatCounter employs a methodology based on tracking code deployed across over 1.5 million global websites encompassing diverse activities and locations. Billions of page views are recorded monthly, analyzing browser details, operating systems, screen resolutions, and mobile device identification. Search engine and social media referrals are meticulously examined and data is compiled independently, without amalgamation of other sources or artificial weightings. Bot activity is eliminated, and minimal adjustments are made for Google Chrome prerendering in browser statistics. Statcounter Global Stats rely on over 5 billion monthly page views across its vast member sites, providing an unbiased representation of third-party visitor activity.

KPIs in the Portal

CategoryKPIKPI Definition
Search KPIsSearch engine market shareThe percentage of total web search queries conducted on a specific search engine compared to the total number of web searches across all search engines
Social KPIsSocial referral shareThe percentage of website traffic that is generated from social media platforms compared to the total website traffic from all sources

Access Industry KPIs.

Industry KPIs is the most comprehensive portal for marketing, retail, and ecommerce KPIs available anywhere, with more than 50 leading sources of industry KPIs—and growing.

Click below and fill out a brief form to have one of our team members speak with you about how Industry KPIs could save you time, pinpoint your performance gaps, and help you measure new strategic opportunities for future growth.

Contact Us