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EMARKETER

Search Marketing KPIs.

Search Advertising is the second largest category of advertising after Display Advertising. In the US, EMARKETER expects that Search Advertising spending will reach $97 billion in 2022, compared with $137 billion in Display Ad spending. Search continues to be the customer acquisition channel that delivers the most targeted audiences with specific purchase intent, but its costs per click and costs per acquisition are among the highest in global advertising.

EMARKETER KPIs

Why These KPIs Matter

Because Search Advertising occurs in a live, competitive auction market with a robust set of technology vendors and agencies, there is intense pressure on search advertisers to bid ever higher and smarter to ensure that their ads are seen by searchers. It is critical that search advertisers understand the broader context around the performance of their own search campaigns by benchmarking their results with the broader market and within their own product categories.

List of Available Search Marketing KPIs
MetricKPI SourceData slicesCadenceGeography
Paid search click growthMerkleGoogle vs. overallQuarterlyUS
Paid search click growthSkaiNo breakoutsQuarterlyWorldwide
Paid search CPC growthMerkleGoogle vs. overallQuarterlyUS
Paid search ad spend growthMerkleGoogle vs. overallQuarterlyUS
Paid search ad spend growthSkaiNo breakoutsQuarterlyWorldwide
Paid search ad click-through-rateSkaiNo breakoutsQuarterlyWorldwide
Paid search ad impression growthSkaiNo breakoutsQuarterlyWorldwide
Paid search click-through-rate growthSkaiNo breakoutsQuarterlyWorldwide
Search referral shareStatcounterBy browserMonthlyWorldwide, by country/region
Search engine market shareStatcounterBy search enginer and regionMonthlyAfrica, Argentina, Asia, Brazil, Canada, China, Europe, France, Germany, India, Japan, Mexico, North America, Oceania, South America, UK, US, Worldwide
Paid search ad CPCEMARKETEROverall, by platformQuarterlyUS
Paid search ad CPC growthEMARKETEROverall, by platformQuarterlyUS
Google Search Ad CPMMindgruveMacartaBy IndustryQuarterlyUS
Google Search Ad CPCMindgruveMacartaBy IndustryQuarterlyUS
Google Search Ad CTRMindgruveMacartaBy IndustryQuarterlyUS
Google Search Ad CVRMindgruveMacartaBy IndustryQuarterlyUS
Bing Search Ad CPMMindgruveMacartaBy IndustryQuarterlyUS
Bing Search Ad CPCMindgruveMacartaBy IndustryQuarterlyUS
Bing Search Ad CTRMindgruveMacartaBy IndustryQuarterlyUS
Bing Search Ad CVRMindgruveMacartaBy IndustryQuarterlyUS

Access Industry KPIs.

Industry KPIs is the most comprehensive portal for marketing, retail, and ecommerce KPIs available anywhere, with more than 30 leading sources of industry KPIs—and growing.

Click below and fill out a brief form to have one of our team members speak with you about how Industry KPIs could save you time, pinpoint your performance gaps, and help you measure new strategic opportunities for future growth.

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