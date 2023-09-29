ArticlesPricing

Source Profile: EMARKETER

EMARKETER empowers its clients with unparalleled insights and resources to seize the full spectrum of digital opportunities. With a commitment to delivering the most trusted forecasts, analysis, and benchmarks in the world, EMARKETER unlocks the door to success for businesses across diverse industries. Our exhaustive research spans core marketing and commerce coverage areas, providing an invaluable resource for decision-makers.

EMARKETER offers a comprehensive suite of essential resources to empower clients in the digital realm. Our reports deliver insights into industry trends and consumer behavior, guiding strategic decisions. Accurate forecasts and in-depth analysis help clients stay ahead, while charts provide visual clarity on digital trends. Industry KPIs enable performance benchmarking and our briefings keep clients informed in real time. For personalized guidance, our Analyst Access Program ensures direct interaction to deliver a competitive edge in the dynamic digital landscape.

We build our KPI forecasts using unbiased data to create estimates and projections that assess the size or direction of digital topics, markets, and consumer behavior. This process enables us to create forward-looking estimates with near pinpoint accuracy.

Methodology Behind the KPIs

EMARKETER provides the world’s most trusted forecasts, analysis, and benchmarks, drawing from a comprehensive array of data sources and expert insights. Our exhaustive research spans core digital media coverage areas and numerous industries, delivering industry benchmarks for vital KPIs in digital marketing, advertising, retail, and ecommerce. These estimates are meticulously crafted, and incorporate macro-level economic conditions, historical advertising market trends, medium-specific historical trends, data from major ad publishers, input from respected research firms, first-party benchmark data, consumer media consumption and device usage trends, and interviews with industry leaders. Our research guides your budgeting and planning process, offering invaluable insights, especially in times of macroeconomic uncertainty.

KPIs in the Portal

CategoryKPIKPI Definition
Video KPIsAd-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) CPMCost per impression (CPM) is the amount advertisers pay for every thousand impressions of their ads for each time period.
Video KPIsAd-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) CPMCost per impression (CPM) growth is the change in the amount advertisers pay for every thousand impressions of their ads for each time period.
Video KPIsAd-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) CPMAn ad impression represents the number of instances an advertisement is displayed.
Video KPIsAd-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) CPMAd impression growth represents the change in the number of instances an advertisement is displayed.
Video KPIsYouTube CPMCost per impression (CPM) is the amount advertisers pay for every thousand impressions of their ads for each time period.
Video KPIsYouTube impressionsAn ad impression represents the number of instances an advertisement is displayed.
Social KPIsAverage social ad impressions per day per MAU growthAn ad impression represents the number of instances an advertisement is displayed.
Social KPIsAverage social ad impressions per hour per MAU growthAn ad impression represents the number of instances an advertisement is displayed.
Social KPIsAverage social ad impression per day per MAUAn ad impression represents the number of instances an advertisement is displayed.
Social KPIsAverage social ad impression per day per MAUAn ad impression represents the number of instances an advertisement is displayed.
Social KPIsSocial ad CPMCost per impression (CPM) is the amount advertisers pay for every thousand impressions of their ads for each time period.
Social KPIsSocial ad CPM growthCost per impression (CPM) growth is the change in the amount advertisers pay for every thousand impressions of their ads for each time period.
Social KPIsTotal social ad impression growthAd impression growth represents the change in the number of instances an advertisement is displayed.
Social KPIsTotal social ad impressionsAn ad impression represents the number of instances an advertisement is displayed.
Social KPIsPaid search ad CPCAverage search ad cost per click (CPC) is the average amount advertisers pay for each clickthrough on their search ad in the period.
Social KPIsPaid search ad CPC growthAverage search ad cost per click (CPC) growth is the change in the average amount advertisers pay for each clickthrough on their search ad in the period.

