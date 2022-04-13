ArticlesPricing

EMARKETER

Source Profile: Contentsquare

Contentsquare is a web analytics company, focused on working with retailers in desktop and mobile environments.

We value Contentsquare’s rich offering of metrics, which include widely reported metrics (conversion rate and bounce rate, for example), as well as some rarely reported benchmarks, such as Content unseen rate.

Methodology Behind the KPIs

Contentsquare analyzed data from more than 900 global brands (principally retailers and brands) during 2024, studying interactions on desktop, mobile, tablet, and mobile apps. Its client base is significant, including both small and large brands.

KPIs in the Portal

CategoryKPIKPI Definition
Ecommerce KPIsAcquisition sourcesThe percent of site visits that that are abandoned after one pageview
Ecommerce KPIsBounce rateThe percent of pages that are unseen by at least 95%of site visitors
Ecommerce KPIsContent unseen rateThe percent of visits that end with a purchase
Ecommerce KPIsConversion rateThe average number of pages viewed per session
Ecommerce KPIsPageviews per sessionPercent of visits to the site, by desktop, mobile, and tablet
Ecommerce KPIsTraffic share by deviceThe percent change in the amount of money spent on programmatic ads during a specified period.
Ecommerce KPIsSessions before conversionThe average number of sessions that occur on retail websites before a purchase is made (only among those who purchase)
B2B Marketing KPIsScroll rate (B2B)The percent of the page visitors have scrolled through. This is broken down by B2B sector. This data is available for Q4 2021 and Q4 2022.
B2B Marketing KPIsNew traffic shareThe percent of visitors to a website or digital platform who are visiting for the first time. This is broken down by device and B2B sector. This data is available for Q4 2021 and Q4 2022.
B2B Marketing KPIsTime spent per page (B2B)The average amount of time (minutes) that visitors spend viewing a specific page during a single session. This is broken down by B2B sector. This data is available for Q4 2021 and Q4 2022.
B2B Marketing KPIsTime spent per session (B2B)The average amount of time (minutes) that visitors spend engaging with your website or digital platform during a single visit or browsing session. This is broken down by B2B sector. This data is available for Q4 2021 and Q4 2022.
B2B Marketing KPIsNew and returning customersThe distribution of two segments of website or platform visitors, new visitors and past visitors returning within tracking period. This is broken down by B2B sector. This data is available for Q4 2021 and Q4 2022.

