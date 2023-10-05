B2B KPIs and Benchmarks.
Across diverse industry sectors, B2B marketing optimization and benchmarking intelligence holds immense value. Much like the gradual growth in US B2B digital ad spending, a number of sectors are experiencing transformative shifts. Traditional media’s diminishing dominance in the space parallels the overall ad spending trend, with B2B traditional ad spending expected to slow to 5.0% YoY growth by 2025, while digital reaches over $14 billion this year and is on pace to represent over 5% of overall digital ad spending. Notably, LinkedIn and Meta reign as top channels in this space, capturing over 37% of B2B digital ad spend in 2023. Display ad spending is also buoyed by B2B video ads and LinkedIn. These insights illuminate the pivotal role of B2B marketing performance KPIs across industries, driving adaptability and competitiveness.
Why These KPIs Matter
B2B marketing KPIs are indispensable for B2B marketers because they allow for the measurement of campaign success, data-driven decision-making, alignment with business objectives, accountability, efficient resource allocation, benchmarking, ROI assessment, adaptation to market changes, value demonstration to stakeholders, and continuous improvement in marketing strategies.
List of Available Search Marketing KPIs
|Metric
|KPI Source
|Data slices
|Cadence
|Geography
|Programmatic ad spend growth
|PubMatic
|By industry
|Quarterly
|Worldwide
|Programmatic percent spend
|Place Exchange
|By industry
|Annual
|US
|Email click rates
|Campaign Monitor
|By industry
|Annual
|Worldwide, US
|Email click-to-open rates
|Campaign Monitor
|By industry
|Annual
|US
|Median monthly social ad CPC
|Emplifi
|By industry
|Quarterly
|Africa, Asia, Australia, Brazil, Central America, Central Europe, Chile, Colombia, East Asia, Eastern South America, Europe, France, Germany, Indonesia, Italy, Latin America, Mexico, Middle East, North America, Northern Europe, Northern South America, Oceania, Pacific, Singapore, Southeast Asia, Southeastern Europe, Southern Europe, Spain, UK, US, Western Europe, Western South America, Worldwide
|Median monthly social ad CTR
|Emplifi
|By industry
|Quarterly
|Africa, Asia, Australia, Brazil, Central America, Central Europe, Chile, Colombia, East Asia, Eastern South America, Europe, France, Germany, Indonesia, Italy, Latin America, Mexico, Middle East, North America, Northern Europe, Northern South America, Oceania, Pacific, Singapore, Southeast Asia, Southeastern Europe, Southern Europe, Spain, UK, US, Western Europe, Western South America, Worldwide
|Ecommerce conversion rate
|Salesforce
|By industry
|Quarterly
|Australia and New Zealand, Asia Pacific and Europe, Australia, New Zealand and Japan, Belgium, Canada, Eastern Europe, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Latin America, the Netherlands, Nordics, Spain, UK, US, Worldwide
|Ecommerce conversion rate growth
|Criteo
|By industry
|Annual
|US
|Bounce rate (B2B)
|Contentsquare
|By sector
|Annual
|Worldwide
|Bounce rate (B2B)
|Contentsquare
|By device and sector
|Annual
|Worldwide
|Scroll rate (B2B)
|Contentsquare
|By sector
|Annual
|Worldwide
|New traffic share
|Contentsquare
|By device and sector
|Annual
|Worldwide
|Traffic share (B2B)
|Contentsquare
|By source
|Annual
|Worldwide
|Traffic share (B2B)
|Contentsquare
|By device and visitor type
|Annual
|Worldwide
|Traffic share (B2B)
|Contentsquare
|By device
|Annual
|Worldwide
|Time spent per page (B2B)
|Contentsquare
|By sector
|Annual
|Worldwide
|Time spent per session (B2B)
|Contentsquare
|By device
|Annual
|Worldwide
|Acquisition sources
|Contentsquare
|By industry
|Annual
|Worldwide
|Pageviews per session
|Contentsquare
|By industry
|Annual
|Worldwide
|Pageviews per session
|Contentsquare
|By device and industry
|Annual
|Worldwide
|New and returning customers
|Contentsquare
|By industry
|Annual
|Worldwide
