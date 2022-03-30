Brick-and-Mortar KPIs.
Industry average benchmarks for B&M retail stores
While ecommerce growth continues to draw attention, the majority of US retail sales still take place in physical stores. EMARKETER forecasts that nearly 82% of US retail sales will occur in brick-and-mortar locations in 2027, with physical retail sales reaching $6.64 trillion. Meanwhile, retail ecommerce sales are projected to reach $1.47 trillion, growing 7.7% year over year and outpacing physical retail’s 2.6% growth. This highlights the continued importance of brick-and-mortar stores while underscoring the growing role of ecommerce in shaping the US retail landscape.
The maturation of new measurement approaches is increasingly allowing brick-and-mortar retailers to optimize their performance over time, bringing traffic, conversion, and shopper path metrics originally created for ecommerce measurement into the brick-and-mortar domain. Retailers are excited to bring the level of analytic rigor to each shopping trip that their online counterparts take for granted.
Why These KPIs Matter
Together, the brick-and-mortar metrics that we present allow C-level executives, as well as store operations and merchandisers, to understand whether they are gaining or losing ground in driving customers to their stores and optimizing each trip.
Retailers tend to set objectives based on their own historical performance, but external references are critical to understanding whether their performance needs to improve, regardless of improvement from prior periods. In other cases, retailers may find that their performance on a particular metric is substantially better than that of their competitors, which allows them to trumpet their strength or to invest resources elsewhere.
List of available brick-and-mortar metrics
|Metric
|KPI Source
|Data slices
|Cadence
|Geography
|Foot traffic
|Placer.ai
|By category
|Quarterly
|Americas, ANZ, APAC, APAC-EANZJ, Belgium, Canada, Eastern Europe, EMEA, France, Germany, Great Britain, Italy, Japan, LAM, Netherlands, Nordics, Spain, UK, Worldwide, US, Other
|Foot traffic growth
|Placer.ai
|By industry and country
|Quarterly
|Americas, ANZ, APAC, APAC-EANZJ, Belgium, Canada, Eastern Europe, EMEA, France, Germany, Great Britain, Italy, Japan, LAM, Netherlands, Nordics, Spain, UK, Worldwide, US, Other
|Average transaction value growth
|RetailNext
|Overall
|Quarterly
|US
|Conversion rate growth
|RetailNext
|Overall
|Quarterly
|US
|Sales growth
|RetailNext
|Overall
|Quarterly
|US
|Shopper yield growth
|RetailNext
|Overall
|Quarterly
|US
|Sales growth
|Contentsquare
|Overall
|Quarterly
|US
|QSR average sales per unit
|QSR Magazine
|By company and segment
|Quarterly
|US
|QSR company units
|QSR Magazine
|By company and segment
|Quarterly
|US
|QSR company units growth
|QSR Magazine
|By company and segment
|Quarterly
|US
|QSR dedication score
|QSR Magazine
|By company
|Quarterly
|US
|QSR food score
|QSR Magazine
|By company
|Quarterly
|US
|QSR franchisee/licence units
|QSR Magazine
|By company and segment
|Quarterly
|US
|QSR franchisee/licence units growth
|QSR Magazine
|By company and segment
|Quarterly
|US
|QSR guest satisfaction score
|QSR Magazine
|Overall
|Quarterly
|US
|QSR loyalty and referral score
|QSR Magazine
|By company
|Quarterly
|US
|QSR price/value score
|QSR Magazine
|By company
|Quarterly
|US
|QSR rank
|QSR Magazine
|By company and segment
|Quarterly
|US
|QSR sales
|QSR Magazine
|By company and segment
|Quarterly
|US
|QSR sales growth
|QSR Magazine
|By company and segment
|Quarterly
|US
|QSR total units
|QSR Magazine
|By company and segment
|Quarterly
|US
|QSR total units growth
|QSR Magazine
|By company and segment
|Quarterly
|US
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