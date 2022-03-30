Brick-and-Mortar KPIs.

While ecommerce growth continues to draw attention, the majority of US retail sales still take place in physical stores. EMARKETER forecasts that nearly 82% of US retail sales will occur in brick-and-mortar locations in 2027, with physical retail sales reaching $6.64 trillion. Meanwhile, retail ecommerce sales are projected to reach $1.47 trillion, growing 7.7% year over year and outpacing physical retail’s 2.6% growth. This highlights the continued importance of brick-and-mortar stores while underscoring the growing role of ecommerce in shaping the US retail landscape.

The maturation of new measurement approaches is increasingly allowing brick-and-mortar retailers to optimize their performance over time, bringing traffic, conversion, and shopper path metrics originally created for ecommerce measurement into the brick-and-mortar domain. Retailers are excited to bring the level of analytic rigor to each shopping trip that their online counterparts take for granted.