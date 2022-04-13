Source Profile: RetailNext.

Methodology Behind the KPIs

RetailNext’s technology uses its own proprietary cameras and analytics to track shoppers’ entrances, paths, and purchases in stores. It aspires to bring web analytics-style visibility to brick-and-mortar retail. In addition to traffic, RetailNext is able to look at shopper journeys, demographics, visit duration, and repeat visit rates. Data reported here is based upon “tens of millions of shopping trips to specialty and large-format retailer stores in the continental US.”