Source Profile: QSR Magazine.
QSR Magazine is a leading publication delivering quick-service and fast-casual restaurant intelligence, including location data, foot traffic patterns, demographic details, and competitive data, enabling marketers to gain a deep understanding of customer preferences and behavior, optimize marketing campaigns, and effectively benchmark their performance against both local and national competitors.
QSR Magazine empowers marketers with critical insights, including location data, foot traffic trends, demographic trends, and competitive intelligence, all instrumental in improving site selection, optimizing marketing strategies, and benchmarking their performance against local and national competitors. The data curated by QSR Magazine delivers a deep understanding of customer preferences and behavior, allowing marketers to drive revenue growth, foster customer loyalty, and gain a competitive edge in the fast-paced, quick-service, and fast-casual restaurant industry.
We appreciate the valuable insights provided by QSR Magazine’s data, which empower quick-service and fast-casual marketers to secure a competitive advantage, ultimately driving increased revenue and nurturing customer loyalty in this fast-moving industry.
Methodology Behind the KPIs
QSR Magazine’s methodology for the 2025 QSR 50 report involves comprehensive data collection. It includes contributions from restaurant companies and data analytics providers, with a focus on the $350 billion quick-service restaurant industry. Data was directly gathered from restaurants and was complemented by a partnership with Circana, an expert in consumer behavior analysis. Sales estimates are anchored in CREST, Circana’s study, and unit counts are sourced from Circana’s ReCount service. This data, along with proprietary Circana information and public reporting, forms the basis for the new industry-standard restaurant ranking in the 2025 QSR 50 report, providing valuable insights into fast-food and fast-casual industry dynamics.
KPIs in the Portal
|Category
|KPI
|KPI Definition
|Brick and Mortar
|QSR sales
|Represents systemwide sales
|Brick and Mortar
|QSR sales growth
|YoY change in systemwide sales
|Brick and Mortar
|QSR average sales per unit
|Represents average weekly sales in corporate units
|Brick and Mortar
|QSR franchisee/licence units
|The number of independently owned and/or operated restaurant locations or outlets that are part of a particular restaurant chain or brand
|Brick and Mortar
|QSR franchisee/licence units growth
|YoY change in the number of independently owned and/or operated restaurant locations or outlets that are part of a particular restaurant chain or brand
|Brick and Mortar
|QSR company units
|The number of restaurants that are owned and operated directly by the parent company or corporation
|Brick and Mortar
|QSR company units growth
|YoY change in the number of restaurants that are owned and operated directly by the parent company or corporation
|Brick and Mortar
|QSR total units
|The combined total number of restaurant locations or outlets, either independently owned and/or operated and parent company/corporation-owned and operated that are part of a particular restaurant chain or brand
|Brick and Mortar
|QSR total units growth
|YoY change in the combined total number of restaurant locations or outlets, either independently owned and/or operated and parent company/corporation-owned and operated that are part of a particular restaurant chain or brand
|Brick and Mortar
|QSR rank
|An ordered list of relative market positioning based on several factors unique to QSR restaurants, including average sales per unit, number of units, and sales growth
|Brick and Mortar
|QSR food score
|A scored measurement of QSR guest satisfaction on food
|Brick and Mortar
|QSR dedication score
|A scored measurement of QSR guest satisfaction on staff dedication
|Brick and Mortar
|QSR loyalty and referral score
|A scored measurement of QSR guest loyalty and referral
|Brick and Mortar
|QSR price/value score
|A scored measurement of QSR guest satisfaction on price/value considerations
|Brick and Mortar
|QSR guest satisfaction score
|A scored measurement of QSR guest satisfaction across various considerations
Access Industry KPIs.
Industry KPIs is the most comprehensive portal for marketing, retail, and ecommerce KPIs available anywhere, with more than 30 leading sources of industry KPIs—and growing.
Click below and fill out a brief form to have one of our team members speak with you about how Industry KPIs could save you time, pinpoint your performance gaps, and help you measure new strategic opportunities for future growth.