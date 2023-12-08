ArticlesPricing

Source Profile: QSR Magazine.

QSR Magazine is a leading publication delivering quick-service and fast-casual restaurant intelligence, including location data, foot traffic patterns, demographic details, and competitive data, enabling marketers to gain a deep understanding of customer preferences and behavior, optimize marketing campaigns, and effectively benchmark their performance against both local and national competitors.

Insider Intelligence Metric

QSR Magazine empowers marketers with critical insights, including location data, foot traffic trends, demographic trends, and competitive intelligence, all instrumental in improving site selection, optimizing marketing strategies, and benchmarking their performance against local and national competitors. The data curated by QSR Magazine delivers a deep understanding of customer preferences and behavior, allowing marketers to drive revenue growth, foster customer loyalty, and gain a competitive edge in the fast-paced, quick-service, and fast-casual restaurant industry.

We appreciate the valuable insights provided by QSR Magazine’s data, which empower quick-service and fast-casual marketers to secure a competitive advantage, ultimately driving increased revenue and nurturing customer loyalty in this fast-moving industry.

Methodology Behind the KPIs

QSR Magazine’s methodology for the 2025 QSR 50 report involves comprehensive data collection. It includes contributions from restaurant companies and data analytics providers, with a focus on the $350 billion quick-service restaurant industry. Data was directly gathered from restaurants and was complemented by a partnership with Circana, an expert in consumer behavior analysis. Sales estimates are anchored in CREST, Circana’s study, and unit counts are sourced from Circana’s ReCount service. This data, along with proprietary Circana information and public reporting, forms the basis for the new industry-standard restaurant ranking in the 2025 QSR 50 report, providing valuable insights into fast-food and fast-casual industry dynamics.

KPIs in the Portal

CategoryKPIKPI Definition
Brick and MortarQSR salesRepresents systemwide sales
Brick and MortarQSR sales growthYoY change in systemwide sales
Brick and MortarQSR average sales per unitRepresents average weekly sales in corporate units
Brick and MortarQSR franchisee/licence unitsThe number of independently owned and/or operated restaurant locations or outlets that are part of a particular restaurant chain or brand
Brick and MortarQSR franchisee/licence units growthYoY change in the number of independently owned and/or operated restaurant locations or outlets that are part of a particular restaurant chain or brand
Brick and MortarQSR company unitsThe number of restaurants that are owned and operated directly by the parent company or corporation
Brick and MortarQSR company units growthYoY change in the number of restaurants that are owned and operated directly by the parent company or corporation
Brick and MortarQSR total unitsThe combined total number of restaurant locations or outlets, either independently owned and/or operated and parent company/corporation-owned and operated that are part of a particular restaurant chain or brand
Brick and MortarQSR total units growthYoY change in the combined total number of restaurant locations or outlets, either independently owned and/or operated and parent company/corporation-owned and operated that are part of a particular restaurant chain or brand
Brick and MortarQSR rankAn ordered list of relative market positioning based on several factors unique to QSR restaurants, including average sales per unit, number of units, and sales growth
Brick and MortarQSR food scoreA scored measurement of QSR guest satisfaction on food
Brick and MortarQSR dedication scoreA scored measurement of QSR guest satisfaction on staff dedication
Brick and MortarQSR loyalty and referral scoreA scored measurement of QSR guest loyalty and referral
Brick and MortarQSR price/value scoreA scored measurement of QSR guest satisfaction on price/value considerations
Brick and MortarQSR guest satisfaction scoreA scored measurement of QSR guest satisfaction across various considerations

