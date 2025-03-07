ArticlesPricing

Social media still dominates marketers' priority lists

Jan 13, 2026

Article |
 Jan 13, 2026

The big answers: EMARKETER Daily quiz

Jan 12, 2026

Article |
 Jan 12, 2026

ChatGPT is the default AI for US teens

Jan 12, 2026

Article |
 Jan 12, 2026

Omnicom-IPG deal is creating new openings for small and independent agencies

Jan 12, 2026

Article |
 Jan 12, 2026

Consumers resolve to save more in 2026—here's how banks can help

Jan 12, 2026

Article |
 Jan 12, 2026

Retail's 2026 balancing act: Elevating in-store experiences while optimizing for AI discovery

Jan 12, 2026

Article |
 Jan 12, 2026

Could alternative credit reporting be a win for FI primacy?

Jan 12, 2026

Article |
 Jan 12, 2026

The overdraft fee fight died with a whimper

Jan 12, 2026

Article |
 Jan 12, 2026

Agentic OS, CTV growth spurt, and changing content: CES 2026 takeaways

Jan 12, 2026

Article |
 Jan 12, 2026

CES 2026 showed retail media is entering its accountability era

Jan 12, 2026

Article |
 Jan 12, 2026
Source Profile: BIScience

BIScience provides digital intelligence data that helps businesses analyze advertising activities, consumer behavior, and online brand performance. Using a hybrid data collection approach, including a global opt-in human panel and proprietary virtual panel technology, BIScience delivers insights across over 40 geographies. This data supports marketers in monitoring cross-channel marketing, evaluating ad performance, and understanding market trends. By offering analytics tailored to brands, publishers, retailers, and researchers, BIScience enables businesses to benchmark their performance and refine strategies. Its scalable and transparent methodology ensures reliable insights for decision-making in a dynamic digital landscape.

BIScience provides tools for businesses to better understand and improve their marketing strategies through detailed analytics and intelligence. The AdClarity platform offers insights into ad campaigns, enabling clients to monitor performance, analyze competitor strategies, and identify advertising trends across multiple channels. GeoSurf provides geolocation data and proxy services, helping businesses evaluate localized content and global campaigns effectively. BIScience also delivers consumer behavior analytics, offering a clearer picture of audience preferences and engagement patterns.

We value BIScience’s ability to deliver actionable insights through tools like AdClarity and GeoSurf. These resources help businesses assess campaigns, refine strategies, and better understand advertising and audience trends. Its hybrid data collection approach ensures reliable and comprehensive insights tailored to a variety of industries and regions.

Methodology Behind the KPIs

BIScience’s data is derived from an innovative hybrid model powered by AI-driven algorithms that statistically sample the online digital ecosystem. It was collected and analyzed from January 1, 2025, to December 31, 2025. This approach combines insights from both human and virtual panels to create a robust market survey methodology. The analysis focuses on ad costs, impressions, and CPM. BIScience’s digital ecosystem includes various ad-selling platforms, such as TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and others. The reported metrics are aggregated by country and industry, based on performance data collected from social media, display, mobile, and video advertising channels.

KPIs in the Portal

CategoryKPIKPI Definition
Display/Programmatic KPIs (within the marketing metrics)Display Ad CPMThe average cost per thousand impressions for a display ad, indicating the cost to reach a thousand viewers
Display/Programmatic KPIs (within the marketing metrics)Display Ad SpendThe total amount spent on running display ad campaigns
Mobile and App Marketing KPIs (within the marketing metrics)Mobile Ad CPMThe average cost per thousand impressions for mobile ads, reflecting the cost to reach mobile audiences
Mobile and App Marketing KPIs (within the marketing metrics)Mobile Ad SpendThe total amount spent on advertising campaigns targeting mobile devices
Video Marketing KPIs (within the marketing metrics)Video CPMThe average cost per thousand impressions for video ads, indicating the cost to reach viewers with video content
Video Marketing KPIs (within the marketing metrics)Video Ad SpendThe total amount spent on running video ad campaigns
Earned/Social Media KPIs (within the marketing metrics)Social Ad CPMThe percentage of users who click on a lead generation ad after viewing it, indicating the ad’s effectiveness in capturing potential leads
Earned/Social Media KPIs (within the marketing metrics)Social Ad SpendThe average cost an advertiser pays to acquire a lead through a lead generation campaign, reflecting the cost efficiency of the campaign

