Source Profile: BIScience

BIScience provides digital intelligence data that helps businesses analyze advertising activities, consumer behavior, and online brand performance. Using a hybrid data collection approach, including a global opt-in human panel and proprietary virtual panel technology, BIScience delivers insights across over 40 geographies. This data supports marketers in monitoring cross-channel marketing, evaluating ad performance, and understanding market trends. By offering analytics tailored to brands, publishers, retailers, and researchers, BIScience enables businesses to benchmark their performance and refine strategies. Its scalable and transparent methodology ensures reliable insights for decision-making in a dynamic digital landscape.
BIScience provides tools for businesses to better understand and improve their marketing strategies through detailed analytics and intelligence. The AdClarity platform offers insights into ad campaigns, enabling clients to monitor performance, analyze competitor strategies, and identify advertising trends across multiple channels. GeoSurf provides geolocation data and proxy services, helping businesses evaluate localized content and global campaigns effectively. BIScience also delivers consumer behavior analytics, offering a clearer picture of audience preferences and engagement patterns.
We value BIScience’s ability to deliver actionable insights through tools like AdClarity and GeoSurf. These resources help businesses assess campaigns, refine strategies, and better understand advertising and audience trends. Its hybrid data collection approach ensures reliable and comprehensive insights tailored to a variety of industries and regions.
Methodology Behind the KPIs
BIScience’s data is derived from an innovative hybrid model powered by AI-driven algorithms that statistically sample the online digital ecosystem. It was collected and analyzed from January 1, 2025, to December 31, 2025. This approach combines insights from both human and virtual panels to create a robust market survey methodology. The analysis focuses on ad costs, impressions, and CPM. BIScience’s digital ecosystem includes various ad-selling platforms, such as TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and others. The reported metrics are aggregated by country and industry, based on performance data collected from social media, display, mobile, and video advertising channels.
KPIs in the Portal
|Category
|KPI
|KPI Definition
|Display/Programmatic KPIs (within the marketing metrics)
|Display Ad CPM
|The average cost per thousand impressions for a display ad, indicating the cost to reach a thousand viewers
|Display/Programmatic KPIs (within the marketing metrics)
|Display Ad Spend
|The total amount spent on running display ad campaigns
|Mobile and App Marketing KPIs (within the marketing metrics)
|Mobile Ad CPM
|The average cost per thousand impressions for mobile ads, reflecting the cost to reach mobile audiences
|Mobile and App Marketing KPIs (within the marketing metrics)
|Mobile Ad Spend
|The total amount spent on advertising campaigns targeting mobile devices
|Video Marketing KPIs (within the marketing metrics)
|Video CPM
|The average cost per thousand impressions for video ads, indicating the cost to reach viewers with video content
|Video Marketing KPIs (within the marketing metrics)
|Video Ad Spend
|The total amount spent on running video ad campaigns
|Earned/Social Media KPIs (within the marketing metrics)
|Social Ad CPM
|The percentage of users who click on a lead generation ad after viewing it, indicating the ad’s effectiveness in capturing potential leads
|Earned/Social Media KPIs (within the marketing metrics)
|Social Ad Spend
|The average cost an advertiser pays to acquire a lead through a lead generation campaign, reflecting the cost efficiency of the campaign
