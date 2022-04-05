Display/Programmatic KPIs.

Per EMARKETER, display advertising will account for 56% of digital advertising dollars worldwide in 2022. As they grow in size and share, display and social advertising are becoming increasingly complex.

While some advertising—largely premium buys—still runs on sites where there are direct relationships between advertiser and publisher, programmatic advertising, or algorithmically driven ads placed based upon audience and contextual relevance and “always on” bidding between advertisers, is expected, per EMARKETER, to account for 90% of US display ad spending in 2022.

This model, however, came with a lack of transparency that required development of a new breed of tech company, able to detect programmatic ads that weren’t delivered to specifications. Compounding these challenges, changes by Google, Meta, and Apple are forcing advertisers to develop new approaches to targeting and collection of data in the interest of consumer privacy—or more cynically, in the interest of creating competitive barriers.