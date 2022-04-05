Display/Programmatic KPIs.
Industry average benchmarks for display & programmatic ads
Per EMARKETER, display advertising will account for 56% of digital advertising dollars worldwide in 2022. As they grow in size and share, display and social advertising are becoming increasingly complex.
While some advertising—largely premium buys—still runs on sites where there are direct relationships between advertiser and publisher, programmatic advertising, or algorithmically driven ads placed based upon audience and contextual relevance and “always on” bidding between advertisers, is expected, per EMARKETER, to account for 90% of US display ad spending in 2022.
This model, however, came with a lack of transparency that required development of a new breed of tech company, able to detect programmatic ads that weren’t delivered to specifications. Compounding these challenges, changes by Google, Meta, and Apple are forcing advertisers to develop new approaches to targeting and collection of data in the interest of consumer privacy—or more cynically, in the interest of creating competitive barriers.
Why These KPIs Matter
In short, the display and social advertising world is larger, more complex, and more important than ever before. Benchmarks that allow advertisers to compare their own KPIs with the industry are critical to ensure that opportunities aren’t being missed and that resources are allocated properly.
List of Available Display/Programmatic KPIs
|Metric
|KPI Source
|Data slices
|Cadence
|Geography
|Display ad viewability
|IAS
|Desktop vs. mobile and video vs. display
|Semiannual
|Worldwide, by country/region
|Display ad brand risk
|IAS
|Desktop vs. mobile and video vs. display
|Semiannual
|Worldwide, by country/region
|Active page dwell time
|Moat
|Desktop vs. mobile web
|Quarterly
|Worldwide, by country/region
|Fully on screen rates
|Moat
|Desktop vs. mobile vs. mobile in-app
|Quarterly
|Worldwide, by country/region
|In-view rates
|Moat
|Desktop vs. mobile vs. mobile in-app
|Quarterly
|Worldwide, by country/region
|Scroll rates
|Moat
|Desktop vs. mobile vs. mobile in-app
|Quarterly
|Worldwide, by country/region
|In-view time
|Moat
|Desktop vs. mobile vs. mobile in-app
|Quarterly
|Worldwide, by country/region
|Display ad CPC growth
|Tinuiti
|Amazon vs. Google, by retail category
|Quarterly
|US
|Display click growth
|Tinuiti
|By ad platform
|Quarterly
|US
|Ad spend growth
|Pubmatic
|By industry
|Quarterly
|Worldwide
|Native Display Ad CTR
|Taboola
|By vertical, and by country
|Quarterly
|Brazil, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Spain, UK, US
|SMB Publisher Organic CTR
|Taboola
|By vertical, and by country
|Quarterly
|Brazil, France, Germany, Greece, India, Israel, Japan, Spain, UK, US
|Enterprise Publisher Organic CTR
|Taboola
|By vertical, and by country
|Quarterly
|Argentina, Brazil, France, Germany, India, Italy, Poland, Spain, Turkey, US
|AU Attention Metric
|Adelaide
|Overall, By Industry, By Channel
|Quarterly
|US
