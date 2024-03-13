Source Profile: Adelaide.

Adelaide is a data and analytics company focused on media quality. The company has a distinctive focus on attention measurement, primarily offered through its innovative AU metric, which predicts attention to advertising and subsequent outcomes. Setting an industry benchmark, AU stands out as a pioneering omnichannel metric, emphasizing transparency in media quality. This unique metric empowers advertisers by providing the capability to make direct and accurate quality comparisons across a spectrum of channels, formats, and devices. Its functionality extends to facilitating precise measurements of campaign health and trends in media quality, ensuring a nuanced understanding of performance.

We value Adelaide’s comprehensive insights into media quality data. By analyzing channel, partner, domain, and placement data, it’s able to give marketers a detailed perspective and help them identify strategic opportunities to reallocate campaign traffic. Optimizing with AU, marketers can reduce waste from low-quality media and drive better advertising outcomes through the funnel, from brand awareness to sales. Adelaide’s integrations with programmatic partners play a crucial role in supporting marketers, aiding them in focusing their investments on media that delivers efficient attention and increased performance at scale.