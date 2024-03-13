Source Profile: Adelaide.

Contact Sales:1-800-405-0844
Does my company subscribe?
Newsletter sign-up
EMARKETER
Log in
Become a ClientGet a DemoPricing
InsightsEventsPricing

Industries Overview

Our research focuses on the five core coverage areas below. We apply our rigorous research methodology to our reports, charts, forecasts, and more to keep our clients at the forefront of key developments and trends before they hit the mainstream.
Advertising & MarketingSocial MediaContent MarketingEmail MarketingVideoBrowse All →
Ecommerce & RetailEcommerce SalesMcommerceRetail SalesSocial CommerceBrowse All →
Financial ServicesBankingPaymentsFintechWealth ManagementBrowse All →
GeographiesAsia-PacificCentral & Eastern EuropeLatin AmericaMiddle East & AfricaNorth AmericaWestern Europe
HealthValue-Based CareDigital TherapeuticsTelehealthOnline PharmacyBrowse All →
TechnologyConnected Devices5GArtificial Intelligence (AI)Browse All →
More IndustriesReal EstateCustomer ExperienceB2BTravelSmall Business (SMB)Browse All →
All Topics

Latest Articles

Browse All →

Worldwide ecommerce sales to break $6 trillion, make up a fifth of total retail sales

Article |
 Mar 19, 2024

DirecTV aims for over-the-air's throat with ‘No Locals’ discount

Article |
 Mar 19, 2024

How retailers can use discount, dollar store strategies to protect their grocery share

Article |
 Mar 19, 2024

Apple's new ad product pushes it closer to Google

Article |
 Mar 19, 2024

The content bubble has finally burst

Article |
 Mar 19, 2024

Big Tech accounts for nearly two-thirds of the US digital ad market

Article |
 Mar 18, 2024

Consumers spend more with digital wallets

Article |
 Mar 18, 2024

60% of TikTok users would jump to Reels following a ban

Article |
 Mar 18, 2024

Banking chatbots and virtual assistants face higher consumer expectations due to ChatGPT buzz

Article |
 Mar 18, 2024

Terrible TikTok tax advice isn’t helping Gen Zers get their finances in order

Article |
 Mar 18, 2024
Explore our Research →

Products

EMARKETER delivers leading-edge research to clients in a variety of forms, including full-length reports and data visualizations to equip you with actionable takeaways for better business decisions.
PRO+
New data sets, deeper insights, and flexible data visualizations.
Learn More
Reports
In-depth analysis, benchmarks and shorter spotlights on digital trends.
Learn More
Forecasts
Interactive projections with 10k+ metrics on market trends, & consumer behavior.
Learn More
Charts
Proprietary data and over 3,000 third-party sources about the most important topics.
Learn More
Industry KPIs
Industry benchmarks for the most important KPIs in digital marketing, advertising, retail and ecommerce.
Learn More
Briefings
Client-only email newsletters with analysis and takeaways from the daily news.
Learn More
Analyst Access Program
Exclusive time with the thought leaders who craft our research.
Learn More

About EMARKETER

Our goal is to unlock digital opportunities for our clients with the world’s most trusted forecasts, analysis, and benchmarks. Spanning five core coverage areas and dozens of industries, our research on digital transformation is exhaustive.
Our Story
Learn more about our mission and how EMARKETER came to be.
Learn More
Methodology
Rigorous proprietary data vetting strips biases and produces superior insights.
Learn More
Our People
Take a look into our corporate culture and view our open roles.
Join the Team
Contact Us
Speak to a member of our team to learn more about EMARKETER.
Contact Us
Newsroom
See our latest press releases, news articles or download our press kit.
Learn More
Advertising & Sponsorship Opportunities
Reach an engaged audience of decision-makers.
Learn More
Events
Browse our upcoming and past events, recent podcasts, and other featured resources.
Learn More
Podcasts
Tune in to EMARKETER's daily, weekly, and monthly podcasts.
Learn More
EMARKETER

Source Profile: Adelaide.

Adelaide provides advertisers with a unified platform that specializes in attention metrics for digital media. Its AU score is made available to marketers as a composite omnichannel attention metric, which enhances media quality transparency. Adelaide’s AU score allows advertisers to make apples-to-apples comparisons across channels, formats, and devices. Advertisers can also use Adelaide’s suite of attention metrics to measure campaign health, analyze granular performance data, and optimize traffic allocation for higher-quality inventory.

EMARKETER Metric

Adelaide is a data and analytics company focused on media quality. The company has a distinctive focus on attention measurement, primarily offered through its innovative AU metric, which predicts attention to advertising and subsequent outcomes. Setting an industry benchmark, AU stands out as a pioneering omnichannel metric, emphasizing transparency in media quality. This unique metric empowers advertisers by providing the capability to make direct and accurate quality comparisons across a spectrum of channels, formats, and devices. Its functionality extends to facilitating precise measurements of campaign health and trends in media quality, ensuring a nuanced understanding of performance.

We value Adelaide’s comprehensive insights into media quality data. By analyzing channel, partner, domain, and placement data, it’s able to give marketers a detailed perspective and help them identify strategic opportunities to reallocate campaign traffic. Optimizing with AU, marketers can reduce waste from low-quality media and drive better advertising outcomes through the funnel, from brand awareness to sales. Adelaide’s integrations with programmatic partners play a crucial role in supporting marketers, aiding them in focusing their investments on media that delivers efficient attention and increased performance at scale.

Methodology Behind the KPIs

Adelaide’s data is based on the analysis of more than 11 million monthly placements (representing over 173 billion impressions) across more than 1000 global campaigns. An average of 380,000 domains a month and 18 industries were measured as part of this analysis. Data was collected and analyzed quarterly by processing any exposure data that describes a placement, generating as precise a rating as possible based on the granularity of the data supplied. Adelaide’s AU models are routinely trained using outcome data, including but not limited to, upper-funnel awareness and purchase data for reliably predictive outcomes through the funnel and across campaigns.

KPIs in the Portal

CategoryKPIKPI Definition
Display/ProgrammaticAU Attention MetricThe likelihood of an ad placement to effectively capture attention and generate impactful outcomes.

Access Industry KPIs.

Industry KPIs is the most comprehensive portal for marketing, retail, and ecommerce KPIs available anywhere, with more than 30 leading sources of industry KPIs—and growing.

Click below and fill out a brief form to have one of our team members speak with you about how Industry KPIs could save you time, pinpoint your performance gaps, and help you measure new strategic opportunities for future growth.

Contact Us
Insider Intelligence Industry KPIs
EMARKETER

Geographies

EMARKETER

Media Services

Free Content

Contact Us

Worldwide HQ

One Liberty Plaza9th FloorNew York, NY 100061-800-405-0844

Sales Inquiries

1-800-405-0844sales@emarketer.com

* Copyright © 2024 
EMARKETER Inc. All Rights Reserved.