Source Profile: Taboola.

Taboola is a dynamic content discovery and native advertising platform that drives success for clients through tailored campaigns. Specializing in lead generation, online purchases, website engagement, and brand awareness, Taboola offers solutions that resonate with target demographics. Its customizable campaigns empower advertisers to achieve specific goals, ensuring impactful results in diverse marketing activities.
Taboola is a pivotal player in the digital marketing landscape, offering a content discovery and native advertising platform that prioritizes lead generation. By channeling traffic to websites and prompting user engagement through email subscriptions, it efficiently contributes to expanding customer bases. For ecommerce advertisers, Taboola is instrumental in driving online purchases, strategically showcasing products to potential buyers. A standout feature of Taboola’s platform is its customizable campaign options, allowing advertisers to tailor strategies precisely to their goals. Taboola’s multifaceted approach makes it an invaluable asset for businesses seeking comprehensive solutions and impactful results in the ever-evolving digital marketing landscape.
We value the platform’s influence in elevating website engagement and page views by exposing content to a broader audience. In the pursuit of increased brand awareness, Taboola casts a wide net, effectively reaching target demographics.
Methodology Behind the KPIs
Taboola’s data is derived from quarterly analyses of more than 80 billion impressions and over 100 million clicks across campaigns in diverse sectors including fashion, beauty, technology, food, and finance. The analysis encompasses a broad spectrum of advertisers, from e-commerce retailers and beauty products to consumer technology and financial services. This approach is designed to provide a comprehensive perspective on advertising impact and consumer interaction across multiple sectors.
KPIs in the Portal
|Category
|KPI
|KPI Definition
|Display/Programmatic
|Native Display Ad CTR
|The number of clicks an ad receives divided by the total number of times the ad is displayed (impressions).
|Display/Programmatic
|SMB Publisher Organic CTR
|The number of clicks generated on content recommendations that appear organically across SMB publisher websites divided by the total number of impressions or views of those recommendations.
|Display/Programmatic
|Enterprise Publisher Organic CTR
|The number of clicks generated on content recommendations that appear organically across Enterprise publisher websites divided by the total number of impressions or views of those recommendations.
