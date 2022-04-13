Source Profile: Integral Ad Science (IAS)

Methodology Behind the KPIs

Working on behalf of agencies, advertisers, and publishers, IAS’s clients embed tracking mechanisms in video, mobile, and display ads to allow IAS to provide consistent reporting across its client base.

IAS is accredited by the Media Ratings Council (MRC), the leading accreditation organization in the media and advertising industry, for measurement of media and advertising. IAS has a large client base (more than 2,000 clients as of June 2025) that cuts across a wide array of industries, offering a broad representation of the overall digital advertising ecosystem.