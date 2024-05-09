Source Profile: SellMetric
SellMetric is a leading provider of ecommerce solutions, offering a comprehensive suite of tools to help ecommerce sellers navigate the competitive online marketplace. Its Listing Builder creates professional listings, while its AI-powered Advertising Automation and Inventory Forecasting ensure long-term profitability and stock management accuracy. Sellers can also track sales, profits, and inventory metrics using SellMetric’s built-in Profitability Calculator, enabling strategic decision-making for enhanced ROI.
We value SellMetric’s all-in-one solution, suitable for both beginners and experienced sellers, facilitating efficient ecommerce operations and scalable business growth. Beyond tools, SellMetric values excellent customer service, effective data utilization, competitor analysis, and business alerts, ensuring users stay ahead in the competitive marketplace.
Methodology Behind the KPIs
SellMetric’s data is based on the analysis of various data sources, including transactional data, marketing campaign data, product inventory and sales data, and relevant third-party data. The dataset encompasses over 30,000 customers worldwide. The primary focus of this analysis is for marketplaces in key regions: the United States (US), Canada, the United Kingdom (UK), Mexico, and Australia. Approximately $350 million in e-commerce ad spending across platforms such as Walmart and Amazon DSP & Sponsored Advertising was examined. To ensure accurate analysis, the raw data underwent essential preprocessing steps, including data normalization, standardization, aggregation and transformation. For the current version of this report, all performance data considered spans from January to February 2024.
KPIs in the Portal
|Category
|KPI
|KPI Definition
|Retail Media
|Ecommerce Attributed Sales Growth
|The change in revenues generated from attributed ad clicks.
|Retail Media
|Ecommerce Attributed Spend Growth
|The change in costs incurred by advertisers for the relevant ad type.
|Retail Media
|Ecommerce Click Growth
|The change in the number of times a user clicks on an ad.
|Retail Media
|Ecommerce Conversion Rate
|The ecommerce sales transactions as a percentage of ecommerce traffic over time.
|Retail Media
|Ecommerce Cost Per Acquisition
|The amount spent on ads divided by the number of conversions.
|Retail Media
|Ecommerce CPC
|The total advertising cost divided by the number of clicks.
|Retail Media
|Ecommerce CTR
|The total number of clicks divided by the total number of impressions attributed to the advertising campaign in question.
|Retail Media
|Ecommerce CTR Growth
|The change in the total number of clicks divided by the total number of impressions attributed to the advertising campaign in question. It is expressed as a percentage.
|Retail Media
|Ecommerce Ad Conversion Rate
|The percentage of users who take a desired action after interacting with an ad.
|Retail Media
|Ecommerce Impression Growth
|The change in the number of times the ad is displayed to a user. For video ads, this does not mean the video has to be viewed.
|Retail Media
|Ecommerce ROAS
|The total revenues attributed to ad campaigns divided by the total ad spend for these campaigns. It is usually expressed in a currency and can be considered the amount of revenues for every dollar (or other currency) invested in ads.
|Retail Media
|Ecommerce Detail Page View Rate
|The number of detail page views divided by the number of impressions.
|Ecommerce
|Ecommerce New-To-Brand Purchase Rate Growth
|The purchase rate for customers identified as being new-to-brand, meaning they have not previously purchased from the brand in question.
|Ecommerce
|Ecommerce Purchase Rate
|The number of conversions divided by the number of impressions.
|Ecommerce
|Add-To-Cart Rate
|The percentage of visitors who add at least one product to their shopping cart out of all site visitors.
|Ecommerce
|Average Discount Rate
|The share of an order amount that was reduced due to merchandise or other discounts.
|Ecommerce
|Average Order Value
|Calculated as revenues divided by total purchases.
|Ecommerce
|Digital Commerce Growth
|The year-over-year (YoY) change in revenue on a per-period basis.
|Ecommerce
|Retail Revenue Per Visit
|The average revenue generated per visit to the retail site.
