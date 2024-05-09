ArticlesPricing

Source Profile: SellMetric

SellMetric is a leading provider of ecommerce solutions, offering a comprehensive suite of tools to help ecommerce sellers navigate the competitive online marketplace. Its Listing Builder creates professional listings, while its AI-powered Advertising Automation and Inventory Forecasting ensure long-term profitability and stock management accuracy. Sellers can also track sales, profits, and inventory metrics using SellMetric’s built-in Profitability Calculator, enabling strategic decision-making for enhanced ROI.

SellMetric offers a comprehensive suite of solutions tailored for ecommerce sellers, aiding in enhancing online presence and driving sales growth effectively. With advanced features such as product intelligence and keyword research, SellMetric assists in identifying lucrative products and shopper keywords, as well as optimizing listings for better visibility. Its Listing Builder and Optimizer ensure professional and customer-centric listings, while Advertising Automation provides tailored PPC tools for sustainable profitability. SellMetric’s Inventory Forecasting feature offers accurate stock insights for pricing optimization, and its Profitability Calculator enables the monitoring of sales, profits, and inventory metrics.

We value SellMetric’s all-in-one solution, suitable for both beginners and experienced sellers, facilitating efficient ecommerce operations and scalable business growth. Beyond tools, SellMetric values excellent customer service, effective data utilization, competitor analysis, and business alerts, ensuring users stay ahead in the competitive marketplace.

Methodology Behind the KPIs

SellMetric’s data is based on the analysis of various data sources, including transactional data, marketing campaign data, product inventory and sales data, and relevant third-party data. The dataset encompasses over 30,000 customers worldwide. The primary focus of this analysis is for marketplaces in key regions: the United States (US), Canada, the United Kingdom (UK), Mexico, and Australia. Approximately $350 million in e-commerce ad spending across platforms such as Walmart and Amazon DSP & Sponsored Advertising was examined. To ensure accurate analysis, the raw data underwent essential preprocessing steps, including data normalization, standardization, aggregation and transformation. For the current version of this report, all performance data considered spans from January to February 2024.

KPIs in the Portal

CategoryKPIKPI Definition
Retail MediaEcommerce Attributed Sales GrowthThe change in revenues generated from attributed ad clicks.
Retail MediaEcommerce Attributed Spend GrowthThe change in costs incurred by advertisers for the relevant ad type.
Retail MediaEcommerce Click GrowthThe change in the number of times a user clicks on an ad.
Retail MediaEcommerce Conversion RateThe ecommerce sales transactions as a percentage of ecommerce traffic over time.
Retail MediaEcommerce Cost Per AcquisitionThe amount spent on ads divided by the number of conversions.
Retail MediaEcommerce CPCThe total advertising cost divided by the number of clicks.
Retail MediaEcommerce CTRThe total number of clicks divided by the total number of impressions attributed to the advertising campaign in question.
Retail MediaEcommerce CTR GrowthThe change in the total number of clicks divided by the total number of impressions attributed to the advertising campaign in question. It is expressed as a percentage.
Retail MediaEcommerce Ad Conversion RateThe percentage of users who take a desired action after interacting with an ad.
Retail MediaEcommerce Impression GrowthThe change in the number of times the ad is displayed to a user. For video ads, this does not mean the video has to be viewed.
Retail MediaEcommerce ROASThe total revenues attributed to ad campaigns divided by the total ad spend for these campaigns. It is usually expressed in a currency and can be considered the amount of revenues for every dollar (or other currency) invested in ads.
Retail MediaEcommerce Detail Page View RateThe number of detail page views divided by the number of impressions.
EcommerceEcommerce New-To-Brand Purchase Rate GrowthThe purchase rate for customers identified as being new-to-brand, meaning they have not previously purchased from the brand in question.
EcommerceEcommerce Purchase RateThe number of conversions divided by the number of impressions.
EcommerceAdd-To-Cart RateThe percentage of visitors who add at least one product to their shopping cart out of all site visitors.
EcommerceAverage Discount RateThe share of an order amount that was reduced due to merchandise or other discounts.
EcommerceAverage Order ValueCalculated as revenues divided by total purchases.
EcommerceDigital Commerce GrowthThe year-over-year (YoY) change in revenue on a per-period basis.
EcommerceRetail Revenue Per VisitThe average revenue generated per visit to the retail site.

Access Industry KPIs.

Industry KPIs is the most comprehensive portal for marketing, retail, and ecommerce KPIs available anywhere, with more than 50 leading sources of industry KPIs—and growing.

Click below and fill out a brief form to have one of our team members speak with you about how Industry KPIs could save you time, pinpoint your performance gaps, and help you measure new strategic opportunities for future growth.

Contact Us