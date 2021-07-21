Credible Forecasts. Empowering Insights.
EMARKETER’s data-centric forecasts and rigorous analysis empowers your strategic decisions. We are the go-to resource for marketing, advertising, and ecommerce insights that maximize and optimize revenue-driving teams across your organization. Our forecasts, reports, and benchmarks enable you to anticipate tomorrow’s market trends for confidence today.
Trusted by Industry Leaders Across The Globe
The EMARKETER Portfolio
Reports
In-depth reports filled with charts, forecasts, interviews and contextual analyst insight for prescriptive analysis.
Forecasts
Our interactive projections allow clients to size the next five years of their market and inform their strategic decision-making. These forecasts use more than 10,000 proprietary metrics on emerging trends, market changes and consumer behavior–with a less than 5% variation in estimates vs. actuals.
Benchmarks
Benchmark Reports from EMARKETER leverage our proprietary data to rank the major players in a given industry based on our original methodology, survey questions and ranking system. These reports are critical for decision-makers at any company under the scope of our coverage areas.
Industry Briefings
Receive personalized client-only newsletters on the most recent and important news and trends, delivered straight to your inbox. Keep up to speed on what the latest headlines mean to your business by receiving exclusive data and insight within each Briefing, helping you to anticipate what’s to come for your industry.
Charts
Iconic charts leveraging proprietary data and over 3,000 third-party sources, perfect for adding credibility to internal and external presentations.
Industry KPIs
Industry KPIs is the most comprehensive portal of marketing, retail and ecommerce KPIs available anywhere. With dozens of leading data sources of industry KPIs, agencies, brands and retailers will save countless hours currently being spent curating and vetting KPIs for a variety of purposes from benchmarking performance to identifying new opportunities.
Analyst Access Program
The Analyst Access Program affords you the opportunity to connect directly with the renowned industry experts who craft our in-depth reports to gain additional context to bring our research to life. In sessions, analysts will answer your specific questions on our content and help you extrapolate the most important takeaways from our research. Additionally, our presentation materials can help facilitate meaningful internal and external conversations about what recent industry trends will mean for your business.
Become a client.
Find out how EMARKETER research, data and insights empowers you to make informed strategic decisions for your company and teams.
Rigorously sourced and vetted data
Proprietary and transparent, research methodology
Timely, insightful and unbiased analysis
Citable and reusable charts, insights, forecasts and datasets
External credibility and validation for projects and initiatives