Video games have evolved into a potent platform for advertising, offering a unique and engaging medium for brands to connect with consumers. With the exponential growth of the gaming industry, advertisers have recognized the immense potential to reach diverse demographics, including hard-to-reach younger audiences, through this interactive channel.

Video game advertising varies from subtle product placements and in-game billboards to more immersive experiences like “advergames” (i.e., games that are specifically designed around a brand). This fusion of gaming and marketing not only provides innovative ways for advertisers to convey their message, but also adds a new dimension to the gaming experience, making it a win-win for both the gaming industry and advertisers. In this guide, we explore the evolving facets of video game advertising.

Want to learn more about video game ads and other marketing trends? Sign up for the EMARKETER Daily newsletter.

What is in-game advertising?

Video game advertising, or in-game advertising, refers to the integration of marketing content into the gaming environment. This can range from subtle product placements within a game to full-fledged advertisements during game loading screens or as part of the gaming interface.

In 2024, US mobile game ad revenues are forecast to reach $7.74 billion, a 13.0% increase YoY, per an October 2023 EMARKETER forecast. For reference, total game ad revenues will be $8.53 billion, meaning mobile game advertising makes up 90.7% of gaming revenues.

Mobile game ad revenues will only be 2.5% of total digital ad spending in the US in 2024.

A chart showing US mobile game ad revenues, 2022 to 2025. (Subscribers only)

Types of in-game advertisements

Just as there are different ad formats for internet advertising (display or video), in-game advertising offers a range of different ad placements and types.

Static advertising: Ads that are built into the game and cannot be changed without an update.

Ads that are built into the game and cannot be changed without an update. Interstitial advertising: Full-screen ads that play during natural pauses in gameplay, such as different levels of a game.

Full-screen ads that play during natural pauses in gameplay, such as different levels of a game. Dynamic in-game advertising: Unlike static ads, dynamic ads can change based on various factors like the player’s location, time of day, or game progress.

Unlike static ads, dynamic ads can change based on various factors like the player’s location, time of day, or game progress. Product placement: This involves integrating a product, brand, or its attributes into a game in a way that feels like a natural part of the game’s setting. For example, Chipotle has had a virtual restaurant within Roblox since September 2021. The restaurant chain uses this space to run limited-time cross-promotional events.

This involves integrating a product, brand, or its attributes into a game in a way that feels like a natural part of the game’s setting. For example, Chipotle has had a virtual restaurant within Roblox since September 2021. The restaurant chain uses this space to run limited-time cross-promotional events. Sponsored content or events: Brands can sponsor special game content such as levels, missions, or in-game events. Samsung began offering exclusive Fortnite skins in 2018 to people who purchased a Galaxy phone. The Samsung Fortnite skin garnered 2.6 billion impressions and won a Webby Award.

Brands can sponsor special game content such as levels, missions, or in-game events. Samsung began offering exclusive Fortnite skins in 2018 to people who purchased a Galaxy phone. The Samsung Fortnite skin garnered 2.6 billion impressions and won a Webby Award. Interactive ads: These ads allow players to interact with the advertisement in some way. This could be as simple as clicking on a banner ad for a reward or more complex interactions like mini-games.

These ads allow players to interact with the advertisement in some way. This could be as simple as clicking on a banner ad for a reward or more complex interactions like mini-games. Reward-based ads: These interstitial ads include a reward of in-game currency for watching the ad to completion.

These interstitial ads include a reward of in-game currency for watching the ad to completion. Intrinsic/native advertising: These ads are designed to blend in seamlessly with the game environment and gameplay, making them less intrusive. The ads might mimic the game’s graphics and style to appear as part of the game itself.

These ads are designed to blend in seamlessly with the game environment and gameplay, making them less intrusive. The ads might mimic the game’s graphics and style to appear as part of the game itself. Banner ads: Ads overlaid on part of the screen during gameplay.

Ads overlaid on part of the screen during gameplay. Video ads: Advertising offered in video form, which can include a reward (e.g., a player receiving a game reward for watching an ad).

What are advergames?

In-game advertising and advergames represent two different strategies for integrating marketing within the gaming world.

In-game advertising involves placing ads such as banners, billboards, or product placements within existing games, aiming to expose players to these ads during their gaming experience without altering the core gameplay. This approach is cost-effective and allows brands to tap into the existing player base of popular games. This strategy can also be used for building brand awareness.

Advergames, on the other hand, are custom games specifically developed by game developers around a brand or product, with the entire game serving as an interactive advertisement. This strategy focuses on creating a deeper brand engagement by immersing the player in a game environment wholly centered around the brand’s message. While more costly and less flexible than in-game advertising, advergames offer a unique and engaging way to connect with consumers.

Examples of advergames include Chiptole’s Scarecrow, a game where the titular character farms food for a healthier environment, and Chex Quest, a game developed for the cereal brand that mirrors the popular video game Doom.

The choice between these two approaches depends on a brand’s marketing strategies, objectives, budget, and the level of desired integration with a gaming experience.

Gaming industry advertising trends

While the gaming industry doesn’t get as much attention from marketers as connected TV or retail media, it is in the middle of a long stretch of exceptional ad revenue growth. Advertisers are projected to spend $8.53 billion in 2024, with total US game ad revenues more than doubling within the last five years, per an October 2023 EMARKETER forecast. By 2026, it will break through the $10 billion mark.

Still, there is a disconnect between the amount of time gamers spend with the medium and the amount of ad dollars going to it. In 2024, time spent in mobile games will represent 10.7% of total mobile time spent in the US. Mobile gaming ad revenues will represent 3.8% of total mobile ad spend.

In-game ads are appealing for big advertisers to reach their target audience. In 2022, the Interactive Advertising Bureau and Media Rating Council updated their in-game ad standards for the first time in more than a decade. Typically, in-game advertising is the area where competing developers fight for players’ attention, but larger brands with substantial budgets, are making their presence felt.

There are more monetization opportunities with mobile than console or desktop/laptop gaming, like interstitial ads, brand marketing via in-game events, and branded goods. Alternatively, PC and console gaming heavily rely on subscriptions and purchases. Static surface advertising and real-time events like sports games are also beneficial gaming avenues for marketers.

Gamers ages 65 and older are on the rise, representing a new demographic for video game advertisers. With that said, younger gamers have increasing purchasing power and are more likely to already be gamers.

Esports (electronic sports) are a subsection of video games, which are organized gaming competitions among professional players and teams. Esports offer a host of marketing and advertising opportunities, including sponsorships, partnerships, and gamer influencer collaborations.

Benefits of in-game advertising

Companies looking to experiment with gaming ads should consider focusing on a specific platform or game genre.

For example, a furniture brand can work with a social simulation game. Ikea collaborated with The Sims 2, featuring 76 items in the game that can be used to decorate living rooms, bedrooms, and home offices. Another example is athletic apparel companies Puma and Nike being featured in the basketball video game NBA 2K22. These are straightforward strategies that are logical because the companies sell goods similar to what is featured in the game of choice.

Alternatively, targeting strategies could rely on demographic insights. A fashion brand looking to engage mothers can introduce virtual goods via hypercasual and casual mobile games as those are the types of games that target demographic attracts, per our Video Game Marketing and Monetization 2022 report.

Casual games need little to no tutorial, can be played in short bouts, and are often puzzles, casinos, or word games, as defined in our Video Game Marketing and Monetization 2022 report. Candy Crush Saga is an example of a casual game. Typically, older millennials and Gen Xers are the main audience for casual games.

Hypercasual games are an even easier to play subset of casual games (e.g., High Heels! and Flappy Bird). These kinds of games attract Gen Z and younger millennials with a slight curve toward women.

The most successful types of gaming ads are sponsorships, advergames, and virtual goods because they offer something different from the traditional game marketing approach like TV or social advertising.

These ads not only help with revenues, but can also strengthen user engagement via actual gameplay by offering new features, cosmetic items, or other perks for players to engage with. Gaming ads also have the potential to reach a newer audience if it goes viral (e.g., the Flappy Bird filter on TikTok).

US gaming statistics

More than half (54.6%) of the US population will be digital gamers in 2024, per an August 2023 EMARKETER forecast.

Mobile gaming will be the largest segment, with 168.2 million people—or 49.2% of the population—playing games on smartphones.

There’s overlap between mobile, console, and desktop/laptop gamers: Almost 9 in 10 digital gamers play on mobile, meaning that a little over 10% of gamers are solely committed to desktop or consoles.

A chart showing the US digital gamer population, 2022 to 2025.

Although there’s a significant overlap, demographics vary between the platforms.

The stereotypical gamer is thought to be a young male, but according to a June 2021 Comscore study, three-quarters of mobile-only gamers are female.

Men are more prominent in console and desktop/laptop gaming, however, where they make up two-thirds of the players on both devices.

The gaming audience also skews younger. In 2024, 75.1% of users ages 18 to 24 will play video games, per an August 2023 EMARKETER forecast.

In contrast, TV penetration for the same demographic is just 54.5% and falling, according to our February 2024 forecast.

Gen Z gaming stats

There will be 50.4 million US Gen Z digital gamers in 2024, per our August 2023 forecast. Millennials, for comparison, will have 47.5 million. The gap will widen and reach a difference of 5 million by 2027.

Per a March 2023 Kagan survey, 63% of US adult Gen Zers play games at least once per week on their console or PC, while 71% play mobile games. But according to an April 2023 Giraffe Insights and Precise TV survey, teen Gen Zers (ages 13 to 17) are more likely to play on a console than on mobile or PC. This is likely due to them not having phones long enough to build years of mobile gaming habits.

Time spent playing games

Mobile gaming has become one of the most popular and accessible forms of gaming thanks to the widespread adoption of smartphones and tablets.

The average daily time spent on a mobile device for gaming in the US is projected at 26 minutes in 2024, a 4.8% increase from 2023, per a February 2024 forecast by EMARKETER. For reference, time spent gaming on desktops/laptops will be 17 minutes and other connected devices (e.g., smartwatches and connected game consoles) will be 18 minutes.

Video game marketing and monetization

In addition to advertising in video games, there are other opportunities for marketing and monetization, including in-app purchases (IAPs) for things like subscriptions, in-game currency, and premium content.

Virtual goods (e.g., buying coins to get to the next level) IAPs in gaming will reach $22.50 billion in 2024, per our July 2023 forecast. In-app subscription spending in gaming will pale in comparison, reaching less than $1 billion ($940 million).